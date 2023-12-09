27 Gifts That Give Them An Experience, But Don't Require Them To Leave The House

1. An Unsolved Case Files Game for anyone obsessed with crime-solving shows and figuring out who's guilty. This game comes with all the evidence they'll need to crack this case: newspaper articles, crime scene photographs, police reports, town maps, secret letters, suspect interrogations, and more!
Promising review: "Every once in a while I come across a product that is so amazing that I want to do what I can to help the people who created the product. This Unsolved Case Files case was one of those times. My family had so much fun with this. By the end of the night we felt like we had solved a real mystery, and we felt bad for the unfortunate victims. I immediately purchased another of these files and we are looking forward to playing it as soon as it arrives. If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun. The only real downside was that we didn't really budget enough time. Our kids stayed up well past their bed time. Luckily they didn't have school the next day." —Jason Earl
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
2. A candle-making kit so they can finally combat their Bath & Body Works obsession by making much more budget-friendly candles at home (added bonus, they can use up all those mason jars they've been hoarding for who knows what reason).
This kit includes a bag of natural soy wax (in flake form), pre-waxed and tabbed wicks, and wick-centering devices.
Promising review: "I am amazed at how easy it is to make candles! I made small mosquito-repellent candles for my wedding. I just added a colored dye and scent after I melted the wax. Was super easy and quick to make. The hardest thing for me was to wait for it to cool down and solidify. I even had my kids help. They thought it was fun to mix colors to create their own. This wax melts nicely and doesn't really have an odor by itself." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. A Lego Gadgets book set that will teach them the science behind 11 different gadgets while they build them! We love an educational gift that is actually fun.
This comes with 58 Lego elements — aka everything they need to build the different items — and a 78-page book of inspiration.
Promising review: "This set is awesome for my 6-year-old. I bought this for a gift as he loves Lego and loves to figure things out. I like the fact that this adds the element of science to it. It has 11 different gadgets that you can make and there is a lot of thought behind the machines. It also explains the science behind the machine after you have built it. Some of the gadgets have paper cutouts which are cleverly designed. I love how this engages my 6-year-old. This is a great value for your money and I would highly recommend this." —Megawatt
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. An embroidery kit perfect for beginners so they can dabble in creating intricate, hand-stitched works of art.
This kit includes needles, thread, instructions, a hoop, and stamped fabric (the stamped image is water soluble so you can remove it when you're finished to create seamless art pieces!).
Promising review: "I truly loved everything about this set of three different designs. Each was packaged separately, all arrived in a large plastic bag, which is convenient for gifting or sharing. I appreciated only receiving one hoop in this set, as well as that each design had clear directions, the threads separated neatly and was accompanied with several needles. It’s perfect for those new to needlepoint or who might be picking up the craft anew. Not too challenging, but a nice variety of different types of stitches are involved with each pattern, which makes it (for me) more engaging and fun. I highly recommend this!!" —Anna Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six patterns).
5. A 12-pack canister of blooming tea because why would anyone want a boring tea bag when they could have blooming tea that makes a beautiful show while it steeps?! Added benefit: each flower can be reused up to three times, meaning they will get a *lot* of cups of tea out of this gift.
Make sure to grab a glass tea pot, too, to make sure they can see all the magic bloom!
Promising review: "I was looking forward to trying this type of tea out. To be honest I was just a tiny bit skeptical that it wasn’t going to be as flavorful as it looked but it turns out that these teas pack a very flavorful punch! They have a very floral taste and it’s really quite refreshing! Definitely would recommend getting this for any tea lovers in your family or friend." —Lily
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
6. A 3D jigsaw puzzle for those people who put 1,000 piece puzzle together like it's nothing. This highly detailed puzzle will transport them straight into Harry Potter so they can feel like they are walking through the streets of (a very tiny) Diagon Alley.
Promising review: "Bought this a couple of years ago but not gonna lie it kind of intimidated me for some reason so we didn’t do it. Recently sent our only kiddo to college and trying to stay busy so we dug it out and started it one cold winter day!! Oh my did we have fun!!!! Finished it in two days and immediately ordered The Great Hall!" —Susan Lush
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (also available in four other versions).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
7. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook because everybody knows Disney has ~delicious~ food, but who wants to spend like $5 on one churro?! With this book, they will be able to create their own Mickey-Mouse-shaped beignets, Dole Whips, and over 100 other recipes. This gift keeps on giving…if you're lucky, they may even make you a treat to try!
Promising review: "Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan, I have never seen a cookbook like this." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A DIY miniature greenhouse that comes with all the materials for them to build every inch of it — we're talking floors, doors, furniture, and even a functioning LED light. This craft isn't just fun to build, but is a great collector's item they can keep for years to come.
Promising review: "I got this for my daughter for a project over her summer break from school. I was amazed at the quality of the parts and materials as well as the assembly instructions. Note that this is NOT for the faint of heart! It looks like it could easily take 20 hours, or longer to fully assemble this as it is a serious doll house kit, and can definitely provide lots of enjoyment for someone who likes building these kinds of things. Worth the money." —Life and things
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9. A pack of modeling clay so they can create beautiful works of art whether they are a seasoned artist or have never touched a mound of clay in their life. One reviewer says this is the best clay that doesn't require a kiln!
Promising review: "I love this clay! It is inexpensive and great for my craft projects, and very easy for my kids to use as well. It is very lightweight when dry, so it is good for jewelry, and it is easy to sand down any rough edges. Just what I was looking for!" —Lauren Lovato
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A Sur La Table online cooking class, because if you give a man a fish he can eat for a day, but if you teach him to fish he can eat for a lifetime! No more ordering out every day — with these classes they can learn to make tapas, stir fried noodles, gnocchi, and so much more.
Classes range from 90–120 minutes and prior to the class they will receive a packet with necessary ingredients so they can be ready to jump right in!
Shipping info: You get to select a date that would work best and you will receive immediate e-delivery of event info!
Get a ticket from Sur La Table for $29+/household.
11. A copy of The Antiquarian Sticker Book that includes stickers so beautiful, they may not even want to take them out and use them. This beautiful book contains over 1,000 Victorian-inspired stickers, perfect for anyone who loves scrapbooking or decorating.
Promising review: "These stickers are amazing! They range from quarter sized creatures to full pages of stained glass. The colors are vibrant, and the book includes a huge variety of all the letters of the alphabet. They peel and stick very easily and don't come off." —June Gerron
Get it from Amazon for $14.28.
12. A murder mystery book designed to challenge even the most crime-show-obsessed person you know. This book includes 20 murders for them to solve, so buckle up Nancy Drew — there's about to be a new detective in town.
Promising review: "The illustrations are very well done. Definitely have to say you need a logical mind to figure out these puzzles. You get a deep feeling of success when you figure out whodunnit." —Renee Goff
Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
13. Or, for something more family friendly (aka no murders) — a monthly subscription to Finders Seekers mystery puzzles so each month they can explore a new city through puzzles, codes they'll decipher, and escape room challenges.
You can get just one month's subscription or get it for three, six, or 12 months — the more months you get, the cheaper it is per month!
Promising review: "I have been getting Finders Seekers boxes for over a year, and I cannot lie, I'm obsessed. The mysteries are a lot of fun, and they are so much fun to do with friends, especially those that haven't done something like this before. Occasionally, the puzzles are evil (I'm looking at you, Paris box!), but the fact that after a year they can still challenge me is a good thing." —Rachel C.
Shipping info: Standard shipping is $6 and if you order before December 16 you'll get it in time for Christmas. If shopping last minute, you will get a customizable PDF you can download or print so you can let them know their gift is on the way.
Get it from Cratejoy for $26.40+/month.