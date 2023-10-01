A Crab Spoon Rest That Looks Like It's Cheering You On And 33 Other Products That Put The Fun In Functional

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

Get it from Amazon for $12.50.