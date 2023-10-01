A Crab Spoon Rest That Looks Like It's Cheering You On And 33 Other Products That Put The Fun In Functional

1. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that can fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. A magnetic cloud key holder so you can stop frantically searching for your keys every time you leave the house because you'll know exactly where you put them — on the incredibly cute cloud hanger.
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism, and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. It's one of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Get it from Amazon for $7.48 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
3. A cherry chomper designed to take a ~bite~ out of your cherries (AKA remove the pits) so you don't accidentally munch on one and question if you've broken a tooth.
4. A little dog doorstop to upgrade that boring old wedge one you currently have. Plus your doggo gets a little buddy out of it.
Promising review: "I bought this dog doorstop for my 18-year-old granddaughter who just started college. She wanted a doorstop so she can keep her door open at times, and it’s a heavy door. This worked perfectly and she loves him. She calls him Lil' Ernie." —D. Jones
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two styles).
5. A crab spoon rest perfect for when you're ~in a pinch~ and need somewhere to put your spoon that doesn't end with your delicious soup all over the counter.
Promising review: "I have absolutely no good reason for buying a small crab spoon holder. However, I find Sebastian to be delightful and happy. Even when he's not holding a spoon, he's functional — it looks like he's cheering me on when I cook! No, he doesn't always stay standing, and no, the spoon doesn't always fit seamlessly into his little claws, but I didn't expect him to be perfect. I love him, and I'm glad I live in a world where I can buy whimsical things for my kitchen. Happy day!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles).
6. An "Egguins" egg holder made to help boil, store, and serve eggs with ease. The process is so smooth you may get so excited that you get ~happy feet~ 🐧.
Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs, but it's always been a hassle to ever so gently lower them into a boiling pot of water with a spoon, then scoop them back into the now-wet carton to cool. This solves all those problems. You simply load the eggs in, lower into the boiling pot, pull back out, then store in your fridge. No more extra steps or gingerly lowering eggs into the pot. Plus, they're adorable." —Laura P
Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (also available as bears).
7. A pair of light saber chopsticks because no matter how much everyone tells you to, you ~still~ haven't grown out of playing with your food, and now you actually have an excuse to.
Promising review: "Ok. I have wanted these for YEARS AND YEARS and finally bought them. WHAT TOOK ME SO LONG?!?!?! I don't eat plain sushi anymore. I eat sushi like a jedi would. Easy to clean and will bring you nerd joy every time you use them." —Hoosieronthemove
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97.
8. A daisy egg separator designed to help you easily and cleanly separate an egg without having to cover your hands in a gooey mess. You've really ~picked~ a winner with this one.
Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool, and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hang down in one long 'stalactite,' but with a couple of shakes it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin
Get it from Amazon for $12.90.
9. A hanging disco ball planter to bring a little extra ✨sparkle✨ into your house and make your plants the envy of every other plant in the neighborhood.
Promising review: “This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) I cannot recommend this enough.” —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
10. An Apple Watch stand that'll bring you waayyy back to the glory days of your childhood when the biggest problem you had was remembering to feed your Nintendogs.
Promising review: "My absolute favorite purchase of the year. My watch fits perfectly, no matter the band that I’m using. Plus, look at it, it’s ADORABLE. The '90s kid in me is so happy when I put my phone to charge every night. Excellent purchase." —Reviewer of Things
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors; also available in an AirPod and AirPod Pro style).
11. A cactus humidifier to save your house from being drier than the Sahara Desert.
Promising review: "This is so stinking cute, completely silent, has multiple settings, and the cordless option makes it super easy to move next to some of my plants that need a little extra humidity!! Love love love. :) I will probably purchase more for around the house and for plant-loving friends!!"—Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
12. A genie lamp stopper and pourer that'll grant your wishes of smoothly pouring oil *and* sealing it to keep it fresh.
Promising review: "This is functional and adorable! It does a great job at preventing oil from leaking down the side of my olive oil bottle, and it hasn't popped off while pouring." —Razzlebeedaz
Get it from Amazon for $13.90.
13. A Boon cacti bottle cleaning brush set to take something so mundane and boring and transform it into an unbearably cute little set. No one will even know the cacti are actually a variety of convenient baby bottle cleaning brushes.
Check out a TikTok of the brush set in action.
Promising reviews: "I love this product. I got it because of all the hype on TikTok, but I gotta say I actually find it a really nice way to display my bottle and accessories cleaner. It matches perfectly with my boom grass. Makes my kitchen feel warm." —DIPC
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three styles, as well as just replacement brushes).