If You’re A Frequent Traveler, Reviewers Think These 22 Products Are Worth The Splurge

1. A super-soft Trtl neck pillow designed to put an end to the head flop that can wake you from even the deepest sleep. The unique design comes up much higher than traditional neck pillows to help give you that extra support you've been needing.
I am a notorious vehicle sleeper — planes, trains, cars, you name it, I'm asleep almost immediately. And while I can sleep almost anywhere, it's not exactly the most sound sleep since I frequently wake up from the typical head bob situation. I also often end up with neck pain from not having proper support. I just tested this out for the first time and it truly changed the game. I actually felt like my head was supported in a comfortable position. I had some of the best travel sleep I've ever had with this! This is definitely worth the splurge to ensure you get actual rest while traveling.
Promising review: "This was suggested by someone who said that they slept well the first time they used this support. It worked for me. My first use was yesterday on a flight from LA to Boston. I slept well and not even good movies could interfere. I worried about the cost as it was much pricier than the horseshoe-shaped things that I have used off and on over the years. It is worth it. It packs small and is easy to put on. Great support." —Ian Montgomery
Get it from Amazon for $43.79+ (available in four colors).
2. Away's popular The Carry-On so you can skip the bag check lines while still having enough room for allllll the clothes you want. (It fits 5–7 outfits and has a laundry compartment!) Plus, the TSA-approved lock will make sure no one is able to sneak a peek inside your bag.
Promising review: "I'm on my second 'carry-on' bag. The first was replaced under the lifetime warranty after more than seven years of flying almost weekly. The stronger and updated handle is a great improvement. The bag has always been nearly effortless to roll along. Extremely durable and worth the money." —John P.
Get it from Away for $236+ (available in six colors).
3. Or a set of five hard-shell spinner suitcases if you're prone to overpacking or have a biiig trip ahead of you. The double swivel wheels make for easy maneuverability so you can weave your way through the crowd to make sure you get to your gate on time.
This comes with four different size suitcases —16-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch — plus a cosmetic case.
Promising review: "The performance and quality of the suitcase is great! I’ve had this for about three months now and used it about four round trips since and it’s still in good condition and fits all the stuff that I need and want to bring on my trips. Definitely worth the money and I believe I’ll have this suitcase for a very long time! It has two zippers that meet together at the lock, that’s nice. And the wheels are great rolling over cracks and bumps in and around the airport and train stations." —Nijiah M.
Get the set from Amazon for $169.98+ (available in five colors and single-piece options).
4. A ridiculously soft hoodie combining everything you'd want in a sweatshirt to keep you warm and cozy during your flight, with a built-in sleep mask to help you block out your neighbor's overhead light that they seemingly refuse to turn off even though everyone around is trying to sleep.
Pond LA is a California-based woman-owned, Asian-owned independent product design studio that produces in small, handmade batches from fabrics sourced in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "I had a long flight planned and started seeing ads for this hoodie, it looked very comfortable so I decided to give it a try. I usually wear L or XL in hoodies/jackets and based on the reviews and sizing information, I sized down to a medium. This size was still way too big for me, especially the sleeves (I'm 5'9"). I easily returned that one and purchased a size small, which fits perfectly, maybe not as 'oversized' as it is supposed to, though. However, I love it, it is very soft and comfortable and I love using the hoodie to block the light (even with headphones on). It is pricey, but it will definitely be my go-to hoodie for long trips in the future!" —Leire M.B.
Get it from Pond LA for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and other colors here).
5. An AirFly wireless transmitter because finally someone understands that pretty much nobody has wired headphones anymore and the ones they hand out on the airplane just aren't cutting it. Now you can connect whatever headphones you have via Bluetooth and start your movie marathon — no, we won't judge that you're on your third movie of the flight, what else are you supposed to do?!
I always get annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for a long flight. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable on my recent 8-hour trip was if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for awhile so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. It is worth the splurge to be able to use your own comfortable headphones and I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!
Promising review: "I've used these many times now and am impressed both with sound quality and battery life from such a small package. They work great for those long plane rides and let you share the audio if you wish. I can also send audio to my car which doesn’t have Bluetooth but does accept an audio aux input. Pairing is easy and quick. The size is perfect for transportability. Well worth the money!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three variations and two colors).
6. And a pair of over-the-ear headphones that will actually be comfortable to use for the entire 8+ hour international flight. Now you can keep yourself entertained instead of having to rip out those annoying earbuds and get stuck listening to the crying baby and your neighbor snoring.
IDK if I just have incredibly sensitive ears or what but leaving earbuds in for more than an hour or two is always so uncomfortable for me. These are worth the splurge considering I can wear them for more than like 30 minutes without needing to give my ears a break. I decided to bring these along so I could actually watch movies or listen to music for a more substantial part of my flight. I had honestly forgotten about the noise-canceling feature, but when I first put them on on the plane I was shocked by how much of the airplane noises had almost completely disappeared!!
Promising reviews: "Worth the money! Great headphones. Noise cancellation is wonderful and they don’t hurt your ears. Look good and the sound quality is great." —Amazon Customer
"These are the perfect noise-canceling headphones for traveling. Their ability to be folded and put into a small case that takes up very little room is amazing! I loved the set I received, so I bought my husband these for Christmas and he loves them just as much. Not only are these headphones perfect for traveling, but also for school usage and zoom meetings. I have used mine daily for the last seven months and they have not faltered at all. My top favorite headphones I have ever owned, and the best Beats headphones out there." —Taylor
Get them from Amazon for $231.49+ (available in seven colors).
7. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase with so many functions, it will absolutely change the way you fly with kiddos. It has wheels so they can pull it or the option for them to SIT ON IT (!!) and ride if their little legs get tired. Then, once you get on your plane, it transforms into a leg rest so they can stretch out and take a full-on nap. I mean, come on, that's awesome…where's the adult version?!
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising reviews: "Good quality, worth the money." —Fran
"Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blanket for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
Get it from Amazon for $194.65 (available in five colors).
8. A quick-release vegan leather travel belt so you can securely attach your carry-on to the top of your suitcase so it doesn't come flying off while you're running to get to your gate.
Cincha Travel is a California-based small business that specializes in adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families. You may even recognize this from Shark Tank!
Promising reviews: "Worked perfectly and made traveling a lot easier! Great idea. Well made and worth the cost!" —Lucille
"I just returned from my first trip using my Cincha, and it was fantastic! My backpack stayed on top of my roller bag instead of me carrying it, or falling off. And it was so easy to pop on and off the roller handle when I needed to. I highly recommend!" —Cheryl
Get it from Cincha Travel for $35.99+ (available in two sizes and 22 colors/patterns) or from Amazon for $35.99 (available in 18 colors/patterns).
9. A smart Tile tracker kit if you wanna be extra secure and have ~digital~ eyes on anything from your wallet to your keys to your luggage, and anything else you may be prone to losing.
The essentials pack comes with two Mates, one Slim, and one Sticker. The Tile can also make a beeping sound until you find your items.
Promising reviews: "So helpful! Well worth the cost. Works great! Isn’t bulky and easy to set up." —jo
"A must-have. I have these on everything, including my wallet, car, luggage, and dog. After being separated from my bag in another country and tracking it down, I swear by these things. Highly recommend." —Izzy Castro
Get the pack from Amazon for $55.
10. A pet backpack with WHEELS so you can stop flinging your fur baby around while you ~briskly~ walk to your next gate. Now they can just glide right along with you so you save them from motion sickness *and* your shoulder from getting tugged on. Once you've made it to your plane, you can just put them right under the seat in front of you.
The medium size fits pets weighing up to 10 pounds, and the large fits pets weighing up to 18 pounds — that said, some reviewers mentioned that the large size works perfectly well for their 20-plus-pound dogs. It can be wheeled using the telescoping handle, held using the strap, or worn as a backpack.
Promising reviews: "We loved this backpack for our pup. She is a French bulldog, 2-years-old, and she had enough space to do a full turn in it. Best feature is that I was able to pull her instead of carrying her cause my girl is heavy 😆, healthy heavy. Also, it has an opening on the top so she had her head out of the bag while we walked through the airport. I loved the bag and it's worth what we paid for it." —Roberto Molina
"This is the best cat carrier I have ever found. I needed something for when I was flying. It fits under the seat in front of me, and it’s easy to pull because of the wheels. My cats can sit up and watch or they can lie down. I highly recommend." —Jane
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
11. Leakproof travel capsules perfect for getting your necessary beauty products, other liquids, or small items through TSA without those annoying travel bottles that are a mess to fill. Plus these are magnetic so they will stick together in your bag so you don't have a mini heart attack when you can't find the bottle of your precious face cream.
Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
Check them out on TikTok here.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Promising review: "I bought a couple to start as I only travel with a carry-on and these are awesome. I am going to order some some my husband. Makes traveling so much easier and I can get more in my TSA quart-size bag. Worth the $$" —Kim E.
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (available in eight colors and 34 label options).
PS — When you choose your bundle size, each capsule can be a different color and comes with a pre-made label (custom labels are available for an additional charge).
12. An Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush that eliminates the need to pack several brushes because this bad boy does it ALL. It has a makeup sponge, eyeshadow brush, eyebrow/eyeliner brush, and blush/blending brush. We love a good multitasking tool. 🙌🏼
Alleyoop is a woman-owned business that creates compact beauty products that typically have several functions.
Promising reviews: "This is one of my best travel buys. I like the sturdy feel but really like the conversion to different brushes. No searching, no extra space. Pricey, but worth it if you travel, have small space, or misplace items." —Diana Hefter
"I absolutely love this travel makeup brush and sponge combo! It's so convenient for when I'm on the go and need to touch up my makeup. The bristles are soft and the sponge is great for blending. Plus, it's compact and fits perfectly in my purse. I highly recommend it!" —Mary G. Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $28 (available in two versions).