If You’re A Frequent Traveler, Reviewers Think These 22 Products Are Worth The Splurge

I am a notorious vehicle sleeper — planes, trains, cars, you name it, I'm asleep almost immediately. And while I can sleep almost anywhere, it's not exactly the most sound sleep since I frequently wake up from the typical head bob situation. I also often end up with neck pain from not having proper support. I just tested this out for the first time and it truly changed the game. I actually felt like my head was supported in a comfortable position. I had some of the best travel sleep I've ever had with this! This is definitely worth the splurge to ensure you get actual rest while traveling.

Promising review: "This was suggested by someone who said that they slept well the first time they used this support. It worked for me. My first use was yesterday on a flight from LA to Boston. I slept well and not even good movies could interfere. I worried about the cost as it was much pricier than the horseshoe-shaped things that I have used off and on over the years. It is worth it. It packs small and is easy to put on. Great support." —Ian Montgomery

Get it from Amazon for $43.79+ (available in four colors).