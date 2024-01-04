31 Delightful Products That’ll Have You Thinking, “You Belong With Me”

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"

Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna



Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.