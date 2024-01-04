31 Delightful Products That’ll Have You Thinking, “You Belong With Me”

1. A pound of cereal marshmallows so you can stop spending way too long trying to pick them out whenever you make a bowl, leaving every other person in the house ~unlucky~ with just the bland, plain bits — how ~charming.~ Let me tell you now, get this and you're the lucky one.
Medley Hills Farm is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. And a giant 1-pound Snickers bar because you aren't you when you're hungry, and a regular Snickers just isn't gonna cut it.
Promising review: "I bought two, one for a gift and one to just joke around with. My sister loved it as she was quarantined and asked if I could bring a chocolate to her door so she could eat some candy while staying in her room. I texted her back...is a Snickers okay? And she replied YES PLEASE!! That's when I pull out the 1-pound Snickers bar put it next to her door and tell her OK. Two minutes later I hear an OMG from across the house... and a flurry of THANK YOU! OMG! texts. Also I ate half of mine over like four days and yeah it's a Snickers so pretty good." —Marco
Get it from Amazon for $17.48.
3. A head massager thingy that is going to change your life. Seriously, you deserve to treat yourself to a brain-tingling massage. You're going to beg your partner to do this for you *constantly,* because ~you need to calm down.~
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles for all of us who get extra joy from our fur babies being happy. Enjoy hours of entertainment as they run around chasing the ~mysterious~ never-to-be-caught balls. The good smells — apple pie, blueberry muffin, watermelon — are just a bonus.
Sniffingtons is a South Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in enriching products for dogs and cats.
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2.5-year-old Cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble-obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two quantities and seven scents, including unscented).
5. A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings with a variety of size and color options so you can pick the pair that fits perfectly with your aesthetic.
Promising review: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch so much. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend." —Ziyana Iyer
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes, four colors, and two materials).
6. An at-home slushy-making cup so you can ~slushify~ basically any drink you can imagine. (Soda, LaCroix, juice, smoothies, iced coffee, you name it!!) All you do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in your liquid, and crush the sides until a slush forms…couldn't be easier!
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "My son wanted to order this and I was sure it was going to be a piece of junk that did not work. I was totally wrong! He makes slushies several times a week and it works great. Note that you really need a liquid with sugar in it to make a good slushy; the sugar-free drinks don't work (so use Coke, not Coke Zero)." —Joanna Bernard
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
8. A deluxe 102-piece art set that comes in a convenient wooden case so you don't have to worry about keeping track of all your new supplies — they'll all have a designated home.
Inside the case are 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 watercolor cakes, three mixing trays, two drawing pencils, two paint brushes, a sharpener, a ruler, and an eraser. This set also comes with two sketch books, a watercolor pad, a 15-piece paint brush set, a 10-well palette, and a color mixing wheel. This is great for any beginner artists who want to explore different mediums to find their favorites.
Promising review: "I love this art set so much! The sketch pads worked well for me, though I know that different artists prefer different types of paper. (These sketchbooks are mixed media pads). The colored pencils are really good quality, and they sharpen without breaking or splintering, as I've had colored pencils do to me in the past. The kit comes with a pencil sharpener that works really well, not to mention the useful color wheel! All in all, this set is great, especially for beginners." —Alicia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two versions)
9. A giant waffle…blanket because you eat waffles on the daily and have been known to scream "leggo my Eggo" if anyone tries to take a bite. Now you can finally live out your dreams of being fully surrounded by a delicious breakfast food.
Promising review: "Love mine. I have trouble regulating my body temperature so I use blankets a lot, and LOVE variety but I am still very picky! Love the waffle blanket, it's super soft and completely covers me and then some, it's one of my favorites to burrow up in!" —Natalia Carter
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and five foods)
10. A horse-head squirrel feeder perfect for nature watchers who are getting a little bored of seeing the same thing every day. Now when your fave little critter comes running up for a snack, you'll do a double take before realizing you *don't* have a new species running around your yard.
11. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter because why would you ever have a normal drink if you could add a little extra *pizzazz* to it and completely upgrade the experience?! Best believe your drink's bejeweled. ✨
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $9.83+ (available in 15 colors)
12. And a cocktail sugar or salt so you can create cocktails that are way more delicious than the boring vodka soda you'd have at a bar (and no, it won't cost you $15 for one drink). This will make any drink worthy of being served to Taylor.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has it and says, "I started putting this on my end-of-the-week whiskey drink (2021 made me go full Mad Men, who knew!!) and it is SO darn satisfying. I tried the citrus petals version, and it's got a light lemon, faint floral, and vaguely minty taste with its sweetness that just makes the whole experience a delight and a half. The container it comes in is actually quite wide, so what we did was pour lemon juice on the top half to prep the rim, and a bit of sugar in the bottom half to coat it. In other news, I am officially too fancy to exist."
Promising review: "This salt was exactly what I expected. It has a hint of spice and citrus but together they make the perfect accessory to your margarita. I looked at several other products but this was the best value for the size and flavors. I would definitely purchase this again." —Bryan
Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in seven flavors and a two-pack).
13. An instantly downloadable Taylor Swift-themed dice drinking game to help you test all your friends and family to find out if they are true Swifties or not.
Vikki's Apothecary is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in pop culture-themed digital downloads for prints and games.
Each digital download comes with a board and a set of game rules!
Promising review: "Such a fun game! Exactly as expected with fun prompts!" —krystinaholford
Get it from Vikki's Apothecary on Etsy for $6.25.
14. A heart-shaped hybrid container and water bottle so you're prepared with a snack *and* drink while you run your errands. And when you aren't munchin' on some Goldfish, you can wear the handy dandy strap around your neck so you never lose track of it.
Promising review: "Perfect for a quick water/snack break! Super adorable and holds a pretty good amount of water and small snacks! Amazing for the price and perfect for a beach, park, road trip, zoo trip, theme park trips, or even for a walk.❣️ Got a blue one for my husband, perfect for movie nights too.❣️" —Jacob H.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors and bundles).
15. A set of flower hair clips because why would you wear a regular clip when you could wear an adorable flower one? This adds a cute little touch to any outfit and helps keep your hair out of your face… and brings back memories of warmer weather. They come in a pack of six so you can give one out to all your ~buds.~
Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.
Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. I use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —