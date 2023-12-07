Ho-Ho-Hold Up, You’re Gonna Want These 28 Cleaning Products To Get Your House In Shape Before Your Holiday Party

1. A beloved O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve floors so shiny and sparkly you could see Rudolph's nose reflected in them. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
2. Or a two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads to clean your floors.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
3. A cleaning kit to take the stress out of cooking. Now when your one pot boils over while you're trying to cook like seven different dishes for the party, you won't have to sit there and sulk thinking you're gonna have a crusty mess for all your guests to see.
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, three cleaning pads, and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand new." —Christi
4. Or! A gas range cleaning spray designed to dissolve all the burnt-on grease and grime you've been avoiding for months.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Daniel Boan has this and says, "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particularly fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe."
5. A pet hair remover roller that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — so you don't have to be stressed about your neighbor sitting on your couch and getting up with a butt covered in fur.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
6. A game-changing dishwashing spray with so many uses: greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes (aka the caramel you burnt onto the pan while you tried a new festive dessert), simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
This pack includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
7. A carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected and seemingly permanent messes — eggnog, and latke oil, and cranberry juice, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets, so you can even use it moments before your guests walk through the door.
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some wicked good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
8. Orrrr a miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising review: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
9. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!! It's a Christmas miracle!!
Promising reviews: "I added before and after photos of my filthy oven so you all would know this stuff is the real deal and worth it. I like that it didn't have a strong odor and it didn't use much effort at all to clean my oven. You can really see it removing the burnt-on grease after a few circular motions." —DNICEANDFAM
"The Pink Stuff was able to remove grime from before I ever moved into my apartment. I had given up until I saw this stuff on TikTok. I’ve literally had it less than an hour and I’m already obsessed." —MacKenzie Rathbun
10. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
11. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic, and once you see the results, you will understand why. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear and you won't stress about all your friends going in and thinking you've never cleaned it before.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine-looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
12. Or a disposable toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner. Now, you won't have to spray the cleaner, let it sit, and then scrub the toilet. Since the pads are disposable, you don't have to worry about storing the germ-infested toilet brush. Maybe it's just me, but I get the heebie jeebies putting away my toilet brush and praying it doesn't touch anything in the process — aka yes, I will be buying these.
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" —Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs. I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." —Michele McAmis
13. Orrrr some toilet fizzies to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, you can plop it in, run and complete some other cleaning, and come back to quickly wipe it away. Because we know you've waited til the last second and have guests coming momentarily.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small business.
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
14. A small but impressive power scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain — instead, break out this bad boy that will do all the heavy lifting.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has this and says, "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
15. A wine-stain removing spray so you can finally actually enjoy drinking red wine with friends during the party instead of sitting there anxiously waiting for someone to spill.
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago.
Promising review: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" —Cynthia Sue Larson
16. An all-natural oven scrub designed to help restore your oven after all the holiday cooking and baking has taken its toll. The plant-based ingredients are strong enough to give your oven a deep clean without any toxic fumes.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in cleaning products.
This comes with the cleaner as well as a scrubber.
Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface), and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono
17. An extendable baseboard duster so you don't have to get on your hands and knees and crawl all over your house in order to clean those pesky baseboards. Now you can just quickly swipe over them, making a horribly time-consuming chore much more manageable.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "For many, this may seem like a waste of money. Not for me. I am over 65 and have difficulty getting up and down from the floor. As a result, my baseboards did not get dusted as frequently as the rest of the house. This made it so much easier for me." —retired
