30 Cheap Beauty Products That’ll Make You Look Like You Got A Professional Makeover

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
3. A tube of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek, and Lip Cream Pigment so you can get rid of like half the products in your makeup bag. This long-wearing, waterproof cream does it all: eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush — that's basically a full face of makeup with one tube.
See why one TikToker loves it here!
Danessa Myricks Beauty is a Black woman-owned biz dedicated to creating "a world of beauty for people from all races, ages, and genders." FYI, this product is cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This is my first time trying this product and I absolutely love it. It is transfer-proof and the color is very vibrant. I used it as a lipstick, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow. I have combination skin, and I have to say I’m pleased with the wearability of this product. Upon applying it, it feels like a cream, but once it dries, it becomes weightless and matte. I really loved this product because I could barely tell I was wearing anything on my face. Usually, I have a hard time finding products that are genuinely transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and weightless. I am so happy I stumbled upon this product. I also have to say that it’s pretty easy to take off as well depending on what products you use. I used the Garnier waterproof micellar water and with a few swipes there was very little smudging, and the product came right off." —whailey
Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in 36 colors and three finishes).
4. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp that will literally put an end to the constant struggle of trying to get your eyeliner perfectly even. Picture this: after three attempts you finally get your left eye to be beautifully lined, only to then spend the next 20+ minutes trying to get the right eye to match, which inevitably it never does. Once you get this eyeliner, you will n e v e r have to deal with that again!
Watch one TikToker test it out here! Oh, and it comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising reviews: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
"This eyeliner is so easy to use and makes a perfect winged eyeliner look every time! I saw it on TikTok and I'm glad I tried, it saved me so much time rather than trying to make a winged one myself." —Linds
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three styles as well as a combo set).
5. A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks so you can have ~options~ and still pay less than what you'd pay for *one* color of another brand. Don't worry, just because they're inexpensive doesn't mean they are cheap — reviewers are saying they perform just as well as those more expensive brands.
Watch one TikToker's review here!
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in three color combos).
6. Or a Neutrogena Moisturesmooth lipstick that not only gives you the perfect lip shade you've been looking for, but lips that may actually get smoother the more you wear this!!
Promising review: "I've ordered and used this product in the past. The colors are very nice. The main thing I like about this product is my lips don't feel like I have something caked on. The feeling is light and the colors are very pretty." —Love2Read
Get it from Amazon for $6.83+ (available in 16 shades).
7. Orrrr Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick for anyone who needs something that'll last longer than traditional lipstick. Seriously, this will stay looking like perfection all day long, even while you eat and drink!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I have worn it almost exclusively for two years straight, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 45 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, had some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!"
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in a variety of shades and multi-packs).
Read our full review of the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick here.
8. BYO Blush Oil, which is basically magical — it reacts to the pH of your skin, giving you a customized flushed look to highlight your ~natural~ and unique beauty.
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in cruelty-free makeup.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
9. A Crease Piece creation kit that'll help you effortlessly create a cut crease (which is basically just adding contrast to your eyeshadow look). It may sound complicated, but with this little guy it's not — just hold it up to your eye, swipe on your eyeshadow, and you'll end up looking like Patrick Ta did your makeup for you!
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people.
Check out a TikTok of the Crease Piece in action!
Promising review: "I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." —Melina Wagner
10. And some eyeshadow patches to achieve those ~crisp~ eyeliner and shadow lines that you cannot ever seem to get perfect by just freehanding. Not to mention it'll help protect the rest of your face from fallen makeup.
These have adhesive on the back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks, which tends to happen every time I apply eyeshadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $5.79.
11. A jar of E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Check out a TikTok of the Poreless Putty Primer in action.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
"I read reviews about this primer and at the price, I was a little skeptical. I threw my more expensive primer away as soon as I got this! Very nice coverage, just remember a little bit goes a long way!" —Byron
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.