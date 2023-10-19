1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, several meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying a number of times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
4. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
5. A powerful snail repair cream that may sound a bit off-putting, but it'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, and add plumpness. It uses snail mucin extract and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55-years-old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20.
6. A callus removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "I am so glad I came across this product. So easy to use, and works so fast! I had thick, hard, cracked, dry ugly heels. I used this product and WOW! Clean, smooth like new feet! I have never used anything like this. Always grinding, sanding, soaking, treating my heels. Don’t waste your time. All that does not even come close to my results. I do recommend using gloves. If you have an open crack on your heel it may burn a little. I finally rid myself of embarrassing heels. A product that does what it says, and says what it does. Truly amazing. I highly recommend it." —LAVA LOVER
Get it from Amazon for $11.75.
7. Or a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 5–7 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in two sizes, 12 scents, and four quantities).
8. A beard straightener designed to heat up in just 30 seconds so you can tame your curly mane without wasting any time. Never thought abut straightening your beard before? Try it once, the look will really ~grow~ on you.
It has three different heat settings to accommodate different beard thicknesses!
Promising review: "Of the three beard straightens I have had, Arkam is by far the best. The cord rotates super easy and stays out of the way. It heats up in seconds which is much faster than the other two. The bristles are made better to prevent burning. As a matter of fact, the bristles are the only part that gets hot. My beard's sides are short while the bottom is long. The Arkam handles both lengths with ease and without burns." —JT Dimmitt
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two versions).
9. Some pimple patches you can just stick right on your zit when you feel it coming to nip it in the bud so you don't end up with a freakin' second head growing out of your forehead.
Each patch has 24 microdarts (that are completely pain-free!) which dissolve into the skin to help target pimples that haven't fully surfaced so you can beat them before they fully develop to their most painful state. Each pack includes equal quantities of patches and priming swabs to prep the area before applying the patch.
Promising review: "I have dealt with acne ever since I was a teenager, and although I don't have it as bad anymore in my adult years I still deal with the occasional pesky cystic acne. And let me tell you, IT. IS. THE. WORST. It's painful, it takes weeks to go away, and it makes you feel incredibly self-conscious. I figured since I currently had one popping up I would give this product a try after seeing an ad on Insta. I was not disappointed — these things are not only fun to use but they work FANTASTIC. I noticed a dramatic decrease in the size of that zit, and after two nights it was essentially gone. 10/10 recommend." —richae
Get a set of four patches from Amazon for $14.40+ (also available in packs of eight and 20).
10. A weekly reset mask made with hand-harvested Canadian glacial clay, bamboo charcoal, mafura oil, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins to provide a deep cleaning without stripping the moisture barrier. You can even use it if you have sensitive or breakout-prone skin!
Promising review: "I love to mask but have struggled finding the right one for my combination skin. This mask leaves my skin super soft, clear, and feeling really hydrated. It's helping control breakouts without any of the drying effect acne targeting product tends to have. I love it and will definitely be ordering again!" —Katherine B.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $80.
11. Essence Cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
12. Teeth whitening pens to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or a bulky light in your mouth.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
13. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again. ♡" —