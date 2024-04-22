Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother Has Nothing On These 38 Beauty Products That Are Basically Magical

1. An Arctic Fox semi-permanent hair dye so you can switch up your hair color whenever you please instead of having to actually think through your decisions. This is the perfect option for any commitment-fearing folks cause it's designed for frequent use and actually conditions your hair while giving you a pretty dope color. Purple, blue, pink, and orange hair within three months *and* no damage to your luscious locks?! That's some real magic.
Since it's made without peroxide or ammonia, it's designed to not damage your hair like traditional dye. It typically works best on pre-lightened hair, but many reviewers say they've had success getting it to give a tint to dark hair.
Promising review: "Love it! The product smells fantastic and is easy to apply. I have fairly long hair and one bottle was more than enough. I had previously balayaged my hair about six months ago and the color took very well to the highlights we put in. It came out darker where my natural brown is and much brighter (pinkish burgundy) where it was previously bleached." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and 23 colors).
2. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and more), helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack and five scents).
3. A Denman styling brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising review: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
Get it from Amazon for $22.67+ (available in two colors).
For more info on how to use it, check out this instructional video!
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
5. A color corrector that is a ~magical~ pen to help neutralize dark spots and circles under your eyes and on your lips and cheeks. Just color this on underneath your foundation or concealer and watch that hyperpigmentation *boom* disappear.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
Get it from Ulta for $26 (available in six shades) or from Amazon for $26 (available in four shades).
6. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door. Yes, even past when the clock strikes midnight.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
8. A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy-looking and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products. This hair mask is designed for all hair types to help repair breakage, heat, and color damage.
Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
Get it from Amazon for $13.29.
9. A popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal serious smoothness. You never know when Prince Charming is going to arrive and try putting a glass slipper on your foot...
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet, and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use)...two weeks later, BOOM, baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.75+ (available in two sizes, seven scents, and three quantities).
10. Or a bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
11. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll gently yet effectively remove your makeup (yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!). It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Juno & Co. is a small business focused on moving away from the traditional beauty market to sustainable and simplified formulas.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.