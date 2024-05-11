Just 31 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Has Champagne Taste But A Beer Budget

Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that expensive Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.

Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in five shades and two-packs).