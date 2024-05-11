Just 31 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Has Champagne Taste But A Beer Budget

1. An illuminating moisturizer to instantly give you a ✨glow✨ while also hydrating your skin. The subtle tint will provide you a nice, light coverage on those days when you absolutely *cannot* with a full face of makeup. Added bonus? Reviewers compare it to Drunk Elephant Sunshine Drops which are like 3x as expensive, so grab this instead and spend the leftover 💵 on another lil treat for yourself.
Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that expensive Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in five shades and two-packs).
2. Peach and Lilly acne spot dots that work just as well as the fan favorite Mighty Patches. Just stick one of these bad boys on your pimple overnight and be amazed (/disgusted) by the results when you wake up.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in vegan beauty products. A portion of the company's proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "Medical aesthetician approved. I normally love the Mighty Patches but I found these and wanted to try them because they are way cheaper! I love them, they work just as well and are a fraction of the cost." —Audrey p
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).
3. A nourishing Etude House eye cream designed to keep the delicate skin around your eyes moisturized and firm while helping prevent fine lines. It's packed full of concentrated collagen to keep your skin bouncy and dewy. ✨
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eyes when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
4. Or LilyAna eye cream to help lighten those dark circles and decrease puffiness under your eyes. It's loaded with vitamin C and a bunch of other natural ingredients that can help improve the appearance of fine lines or dullness in your skin.
Promising reviews: "I was using Lancôme, which is so expensive, and LilyAna's eye cream works just as well!! So soothing and a cool feeling moisturizer. Will buy again!" —E&T's Gigi
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $13.11+ (available in three sizes, two versions, and a two-pack).
5. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil that nourishes and hydrates your skin with natural ingredients to give you that same ✨glow✨ you get with Tarte Maracuja Oil, just for a ~fraction~ of the price.
Promising review: "I came across this looking for a cheaper replacement for my Tarte Maracuja Oil. I tried a few cheaper maracuja oils, but never any that made my skin look or feel anywhere near as good as this one does. I was a little hesitant as I hate the smell of cocoa butter. This has no cocoa butter smell to me at all. It actually works better than the Tarte oil at a fraction of the price. I can’t see ever being without this product. Definitely one — if not the best — budget-friendly beauty or skincare products I’ve ever tried." —Jennifer Salley
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
6. Nivea Creme (the German version!) which will help save you from the patchy, flaky, and dry skin we all experience at some point during the year. Plus, take reviewers' advice and save yourself over $200 by choosing this over La Mer's pricey Crème de la Mer. "We are never, ever, ever getting back together" — you to La Mer after you try the Nivea creme.
The biggest difference between the German version of Creme and La Mer is that the latter contains fermented seaweed extract that produces lactic acid, an AHA known to help keep the skin moisturized and firm. (There are other differences in the ingredient list, which you can compare here). However, with the money you save by buying Creme, you can afford a pricier lactic acid product that would do the same thing!
Promising review: "As a lady of a certain age, I am very particular about what products I put on my face. I’ve purchased expensive moisturizers and drugstore items, and this one is the best so far. I recently read a review comparing the ingredients of this product to those in La Mer. The ingredients are similar, but the price is not. I’ve been using this twice a day for nearly a week. I love the creamy way it goes on. It is easily absorbed and doesn’t leave a film. My skin feels baby butt soft. I also use it on my hands and feet at bedtime. The price is minimal for the enormous container of product you get. This is a must-buy!" —Sooner
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
7. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask that is wayyyy more fun to use than a normal mask. And not only do the bubbles make it more interesting, but the carbonation helps clean out your pores. Be sure to have your camera ready — you're gonna want to take some selfies.
Promising review: "I've been buying this mask for a little over a year now and can verify that it is totally worth the hype. I have relatively dry skin, but while I never had acne when I was younger, I quit hormonal birth control a few years ago and since then have started breaking out shortly after ovulation. I tried many more expensive masks, but I also have very sensitive skin, and previous products either left me itchy and irritated or had no effect. This mask has completely cured all of my skin problems. If I remember to put it on the night I think I've ovulated, I have zero zits, and if I forget and some start to show up, I do the mask and the zits have significantly retreated by the next morning. I only need to use it a few times a month so it takes me several months to go through a jar. I would pay four times more for this product if I had to!" —carof
Check out our full review of Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask.
Get it from Amazon for $9.66.
8. A pack of PleasingCare bamboo oil-blotting sheets for the times you catch yourself looking greasy as HECK. These can quickly and easily remove excess oils just as well as Tatcha's popular blotting sheets, without messing up your makeup.
Promising review: "These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle. They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha." —Leslie M.I Photographer
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in six styles and multipacks).
9. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, the viral lightweight face serum that helps repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "This is a great, simple product that replaced a more expensive product. My friend lives in Korea and suggested it. She also recommends making sure the face and neck are damp before applying the product, letting it dry, and then applying regular daily moisturizer. My skin feels and looks amazing. Great price." —wonder woman
Get it from Amazon for $15.19.
10. Care:Nel lip mask that reviewers say is *spot on* to the pricier Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, that's viral on TikTok. This will hydrate your lips overnight while creating a protective barrier to help prevent future damage.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I heard that it was an alternative to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it 100% is!! It's basically the same scent and texture, and it moisturizes just as well overnight. I love both products, but will buy this one moving forward because it’s so much more affordable!" —¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six variations).