If You Plan To Spend A Lot Of Time In Your Kitchen This Winter, Check Out These 27 Things From Amazon

1. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can clear out the clutter of teaspoons you have in your drawer, because every time you lose one, you have to buy an entire new set. This single spoon has you covered for dry ingredients 1/4 tsp to 1 tbsp and wet ingredients up to 15 ML.
And it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn
Price: $7.95
2. And a measuring cup that'll eliminate the need to dirty four of them every time you make a recipe 'cause this bad boy can measure allll your ingredients in one spot!! It's especially great for those ~gooey~ ingredients (peanut butter, honey, molasses, etc.) since the bottom pushes up to help get every last bit.
Promising review: "Saw Alton Brown using one of these to make peanut butter cookies and I had to have one. I've used it for PB, coconut oil, and sour cream so far, and it's great. Pop it apart and throw it in the dishwasher. No more scooping gooey ingredients into a measuring cup and then scooping them back out; just scoop them in and pop them out, scape with your spatula and it's done. Love it." —Laura Marks
Price: $10.89+ (available in two sizes)
3. A hand-powered chopper so you can stop risking your fingers and crying every time you need to chop up onions for your recipes. Bonus, you may be able to finally get your kids interested in cooking cause this is basically like playing with a fun wind up toy.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions...until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion...I think the capacity is three cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well...you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Price: $16.61+ (available in three colors)
4. A two-pack of silicone freezer trays with lids so you can easily prep and store soups instead of having to eat wayyy more than you wanted for dinner or dumping half your newly-perfected chicken noodle soup down the drain. There are marks indicating one or two cups so you can make sure you know how much you're putting in each serving.
Reviewers also recommend freezing these until solid and then transferring into a baggie so you can continue to reuse them instead of waiting until you've eaten the last batch! And you don't have to use it for just soup — you can use it to freeze casserole, spaghetti, or any other leftovers you wanna portion out.
Promising review: "Every time I pop one of these out of the freezer, my love grows a little deeper. I cook a lot of soups, and it’s such a pleasure to stack them in the freezer and when ready for an quick meal, easily pop them out into a bowl. No muss, no fuss! Brilliant. Thank you! Super sturdy, easy to clean." —NiksterD
Price: $34.99 (available in three colors and a pack of one)
5. Or a pack of 24 storage containers so you can ditch the single-use baggies that cost way more than they should and make you feel kinda guilty that you used it for, like, six hours and then threw it away. Reviewers rave that these containers are leakproof and the lids actually stay on.
The containers and lids are microwave-safe, freezer-safe, top rack dishwasher-safe, stackable, and reusable. Plus, they don't have to be used just for food — you can store toys, office supplies, puzzle pieces, and more.
Promising review: "These are perfect for meal prep for the fridge or freezer. Unlike other flimsier plastic containers, these do not crack or break down after multiple freeze/thaws. The lids are very secure, and I’ve never had one leak, even full of soup jostled around in a lunch bag!" —Ashley Kimball
Price: $19.87+ (available in five sizes and a combo pack)
6. A two-stage knife-sharpener that'll give your old, dull knives the ~refresh~ they deserve. Plus it'll make your life a whole lot easier when you can just slice through an onion in one go instead of hacking it apart with what has essentially become a butter knife.
Promising review: "Wow, this little gadget is pretty amazing! I have some old (expensive) non-serrated knives that are supposed to never need sharpening but unfortunately, lost their sharp edge long ago. I saw this gadget and decided to try it. I set the bottom of this gadget on the edge of the counter and ran one of the knives through the side labeled 'coarse' about 10 times, then ran it through the side labeled 'fine' another 8–10 times. Bingo! The knife was transformed back to its former high-dollar cutlery glory. I could hardly believe how effectively it had sharpened the knife, which I had been ready to throw away a week before. I've been happily sharpening all our knives and trying to add up in my head how much money I've saved by NOT having to buy another set of expensive knives. I don't know where else you can spend $7 and get this return for the money. Great score!" —Schelly L. Wagoner
Read our full review of the KitchenIQ knife sharpener for more info.
Price: $7.65+ (available in three colors and three-packs)
7. And a pair of cut-resistant gloves (since your knifes are sharp as heck now) designed to be four times stronger (!) than leather to help keep allllll your fingers safe, even if you have somewhat questionable knife skills.
Promising review: "I bought the gloves because I had two nasty cuts in quick succession from a cheese grater. Anyone who has had injuries to their fingers knows how difficult it is to continue to do everyday activities and meal preparation while still protecting your wound. I received the gloves quickly after my order and pressed them into use immediately that evening. I am most impressed. My fingers/hands were protected from my very sharp grater and knife while I prepared dinner. I bought two pairs, one to keep and one to give as a gift. I am now going to buy a third pair in a larger size for a friend who also likes to cook but suffers from occasional run-ins with mandolines, graters, and knives. Great product!" —O'Hare
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves for more deets.
Price: $13.49+ (available in sizes XS–XL, three styles, two colors, and multipacks)
8. A handheld garlic press so you can quickly and almost effortlessly mince up the copious amount of garlic you've decided this recipe needs. It also comes with a scraper so you don't lose even one precious piece of garlic.
9. An instant-read thermometer to give you a precise and FAST temperature reading so you don't have to worry about cutting your chicken open like three times only to never be fully confident that it's actually cooked all the way.
And you don't have to use it just for meat — you can use it for candy, baking, oil, and more! It has 4,000+ hours of battery life and an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes so you don't waste its power.
Promising review: "This instant-read thermometer is better than the one it replaced. I really like the way it turns on: flip open the probe and it’s on. I believe it’s better than a push button. It prevents accidental turning on and wasting battery life." —Edward Wilenski
Price: $26.99 (available in nine colors)
10. A plastic bag holder so you can easily scoop stuff into your baggie without losing, like, 1/4 of it to your counter. This is basically the extra set of hands you've been dreaming of — it'll hold your bag open so you don't have to try to squeeze your spoon into that small slit that somehow always evades you.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I found this product!!! Since receiving the holders, I've used them daily. They're perfect for meal prepping as I can fill the baggies with food, lay them flat, and freeze. When I go shopping, I usually get a few pounds of chicken, and I DREAD separating the breasts to freeze because they always end up touching the outside of the bag or the zip portion and I have to clean up afterwards. Now, I just setup the bags in my holder, place the chicken, and am left with no mess! I bought two, and they're worth the price for the convenience. It's rare that a kitchen tool (other than knives and cutting boards) get used DAILY in my home, but in eight days of owning these, they are indispensable! I love that I can wash the bags and use these to dry them. My advice to you, buy two, it's like having extra hands!" —Maker Heart
Price: $6.90+ (available in five pack sizes)
11. A two-pack of insulated food containers perfect for taking lunch on the go when you are SICK of cold turkey sandwiches and desperately want to experience a hot meal again.
These are designed to keep your food cold for 10 hours or hot for 5 hours.
Promising review: "These are amazing. We bought them for our kids to pack in their lunch. We've used them for grilled cheese, chicken nuggets, mac 'n' cheese, and even pizza. When my kids would open them up at lunchtime, they said that the food was still hot and that it still tasted great. They are small enough to fit our kids' lunch boxes, yet big enough to store a good portion of food." —Patrick K Fagan
Price: $29.95 (available in 11 color combinations)
12. A handheld frother so you can kick your $6-a-day coffee shop habit, without having to give up the delicious drinks.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. I put about an inch, maybe two inches, of milk at the bottom of a cup and turned on the frother, and in under 10 seconds, that one or two inches turned into maybe six inches, and the milk overflowed out of the cup! I was amazed! From now on, I’ll put the milk in a larger cup, LOL. This thing is amazing! To wash it, I put it under running water for five seconds while it was running, and it was clean. This will be used every day." —Timothy Lynch
Price: $13.75
13. A SinkShroom strainer designed to prevent clogs in your drain so you don't have to stick your hand into a nasty sink full of today's food scraps. Honestly the thought of that is enough to make me not cook in the first place, so this is definitely a game changer.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Heather Braga has this and says, "I bought this for myself (since I'm clearly a REAL adult) and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch, I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game-changer."
Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." —Brady Amerson
Price: $10.42+ (also available in a two-pack or with a stopper)
14. A veggie slicer that'll make prepping and eating veggies more fun. This tool uses super-sharp stainless-steel blades to slice through squash, zucchini, and more. *And* there are two thickness options depending on the ~vibe~ you want for your zoodles tonight.
Promising review: "This is a handy little gadget. I like this product because it is small and simple. It fits right into a drawer in the kitchen. If I was cutting a very large number of vegetables, turning them would probably be a strain on my hands, but I usually only cut three or four potatoes or zucchini at a sitting, which is no strain. The cap has prongs inside that hold and push the vegetable through the cutter, a good safety feature. I recommended it for my teenage granddaughter who likes to fiddle in the kitchen." —Debbie Lampert
Price: $15.43