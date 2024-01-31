If You Plan To Spend A Lot Of Time In Your Kitchen This Winter, Check Out These 27 Things From Amazon

Promising review: "Wow, this little gadget is pretty amazing! I have some old (expensive) non-serrated knives that are supposed to never need sharpening but unfortunately, lost their sharp edge long ago. I saw this gadget and decided to try it. I set the bottom of this gadget on the edge of the counter and ran one of the knives through the side labeled 'coarse' about 10 times, then ran it through the side labeled 'fine' another 8–10 times. Bingo! The knife was transformed back to its former high-dollar cutlery glory. I could hardly believe how effectively it had sharpened the knife, which I had been ready to throw away a week before. I've been happily sharpening all our knives and trying to add up in my head how much money I've saved by NOT having to buy another set of expensive knives. I don't know where else you can spend $7 and get this return for the money. Great score!" —Schelly L. Wagoner

Read our full review of the KitchenIQ knife sharpener for more info.

Price: $7.65+ (available in three colors and three-packs)