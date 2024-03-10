28 Affordable Beauty Swaps That’ll Have You Switching Out All Your Expensive Products

1. A Cosrx snail mucin serum, a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "All right friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8-years-old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use."
Promising review: "I have bought and repurchased this already a few times. I replaced my SK-II, which is extremely expensive, with this and it works even better. It’s a staple in my skin care and will be from here on out. My skin looks amazing. I would use a facial spray before you use this to help it absorb and glide over your skin. Honestly, my skin loves it as much as I do!! Anyone who tries it won’t regret it, that is for sure. If you love SK-II which is a couple of hundred dollars, then you’ll definitely love this cheaper alternative." —Brooke & Jason Wood
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A foundation brush designed to blend both liquid and powder makeup to give you that flawless base. Reviewers love it because unlike other brushes it doesn't absorb (and waste!) half the product instead of blending it on your face.
Promising review: "I loved this brush so much I bought two more! It is the perfect blending brush for liquid, cream foundation, primers, concealers, and tinted sunscreen. I have brushes that were much more expensive but I love this one best. I just ordered the eye brush set to try them out, too." —kyglo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
3. An illuminating moisturizer to instantly give you a ✨glow✨ while also hydrating your skin. The subtle tint will provide you a nice, light coverage on those days when you absolutely *cannot* with a full face of makeup.
Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that expensive Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four shades).
4. Peach and Lilly acne spot dots that work just as well as the fan favorite Mighty Patches. Just stick one of these bad boys on your pimple overnight and be amazed (/disgusted) by the results when you wake up.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in vegan beauty products A portion of the company's proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "Medical aesthetician approved. I normally love the Mighty Patches but I found these and wanted to try them because they are way cheaper! I love them, they work just as well and are a fraction of the cost." —Audrey p
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).
5. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost gel cream designed to hydrate your skin (no matter how thirsty) just as well as The Water Cream from Tatcha, according to reviewers. Don't worry about any greasy feeling — this absorbs quickly but has long-lasting moisturizing powers.
Reviewers say it's also comparable to Belif's Aqua Bomb, Murad's Water Gel, and Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream.
Promising review: "I've burned through seven of these babies since I started looking for a cheaper alternative to the Tatcha Water Cream. I have oily skin, so I'll wash my face with CeraVe Foaming Cleanser and apply this. It's so comforting and gentle on the skin, that I've convinced my husband to start using (he normally hates creams on his face). He likes how hydrating this is as a water cream without the greasiness of a normal cream, and I couldn't agree more. This is my go-to moisturizer for light to heavy makeup looks. I apply and wait about five minutes for my skin to soak it in before applying primer. Works like a dream! Pro tip: clean out the containers and keep them for things like overnight shampoo or conditioner. I'll mix my makeup foundation in the used pots, too. :)" —Maya
Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes).
6. Stila eyeliner to create a precise look that will 👏🏼 not 👏🏼 smudge. 👏🏼 You won't even miss the slightly more dynamic double-tipped Tom Ford because you can create allll the same looks and feel good knowing you're saving money. 💰
Read up on why we picked the Stila as our mid-price pick and the Tom Ford as our splurge-y pick for the top liquid eyeliners.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I've worn Stila eyeliner for a few years now, and it's hands down the easiest, most precise eyeliner I've ever tried. I use it straight up and down to get a thinner line and apply it at an angle for a thick line. It's truly waterproof (go ahead and go swimming or cry through a sad movie!) and it stays put all day, even in the middle of summer. I buy these in twos so I never run out of them, that's how much I love them!"
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in seven colors).
7. A jar of E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really does visibly smooth and blur pores. I use my Beauty Blender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect alternative for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $10.
8. Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil to transform your sparse brows into the full ones of your dreams. You can make 'em bushier than a bunny's tail if that's the vibe you're going for.
The tool comes with two ends: one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil.
Promising review: "I bought this because it looked like an alternative for Goof Proof brow pencil and I was tired of spending ridiculous amounts on that! I actually like it better than Goof Proof (and for a quarter of the price)! I find it even creamier and easier to use. The tip is perfect if you have a good amount of brow to fill in." —Liza T.
Get it from Amazon for $8.54 (available in four shades).
9. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion that will help dry up blemishes while you sleep just as well as Kate Somerville's EradiKate Acne Treatment. Yeah, go ahead and get one of those ~fancy~ drinks you like with that money you've saved.
Promising review: "Been using this product for years! I have occasional acne and this product dries and heals my zits overnight like magic. I prefer the Mario Badescu to the Kate Somerville version that is more expensive, but not more effective. Love it and highly recommend it!" –Florian R
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in both plastic and glass bottles).
10. LilyAna eye cream to help lighten those dark circles and decrease puffiness under your eyes. It's packed with vitamin C and a bunch of other natural ingredients that can help improve the appearance of fine lines or dullness in your skin.
Promising reviews: "I was using Lancôme, which is so expensive, and LilyAna's eye cream works just as well!! So soothing and a cool feeling moisturizer. Will buy again!" —E&T's Gigi
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack).
11. Nivea Creme (the German version!) which will help save you from the patchy, flaky, and dry skin we all experience at some point during the year. Plus, take reviewers' advice and save yourself over $200 by choosing this over La Mer's pricey Crème de la Mer. "We are never, ever, ever getting back together" — you to La Mer after you try the Nivea creme.
The biggest difference between the German version of Creme and La Mer is that the latter contains fermented seaweed extract that produces lactic acid, an AHA known to help keep the skin moisturized and firm. (There are other differences in the ingredient list, which you can compare here). However, with the money you save by buying Crem