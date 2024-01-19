Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    K-Pop Girl Group Ive Have Released Their First All-English Single With Saweetie, And We Talked To Them About All Things "All Night"

    From impressive rookies to industry powerhouses, Ive are back with their all-English debut track, "All Night." With an upcoming world tour at their feet, the talented girl group talks collaborating with Saweetie, looking back on their debut, and more.

    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Since debuting in December 2021, Ive have gone from impressive rookies to industry powerhouses.

    Now they are here to make their mark with their first all-English single, "All Night." The song may sound very familiar, and that's because it is the group's reimagined version of the iconic pop song of the same name, previously released by Icona Pop back in 2013.

    View this video on YouTube
    Icona Pop

    Icona Pop's original release took the world by storm and is still played at clubs worldwide.  "All Night" is all about living life to the fullest and embracing the carefree moments that come with it, which results in wanting to stay out and dance all night long. Now Ive aim to continue this theme with their own version of the song.

    This new release by Ive is exciting not just because it's reimagining an iconic pop song, but also because they're collaborating with popular Western artist Saweetie.

    BuzzFeed sat down with Ive to chat about "All Night," their success over the last year, and what's next for them.

    K-pop group Ive with artist Saweetie
    Aysia Marotta

    1. If you could describe your members as a snack, what would they be?

    2. Describe your new single “All Night” in one word or phrase.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Anyujin: I would say it's a party!

    Rei: Slay!

    3. This latest release is about letting all your worries go. What are some things you do to enjoy the moment and release any worries?

    4. What advice would you give to fans who are struggling with enjoying the moment?

    5. What was the most memorable moment you had while making your first all-English song?

    6. How was working with Saweetie?

    7. Almost everyone knows the original version of “All Night” from when it was first released back in 2013. How does it feel to release a reimagined version of an iconic pop song?

    8. Having now collaborated with Saweetie, who is another artist you’d love to collaborate with in the future?

    9. If you had to choose one song from your discography to describe yourself, which song would it be and why?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Leeseo:Love Dive,” because I think it expresses our group’s self-love and narcissism concept the best.
    Gaeul: I would pick our debut track, “Eleven,” since it expresses our dream to show all our different sides and charms to the world. It suits us really well.

    10. If you had a message for your 10-year-old self, what would it be?

    11. It’s been over two years since you debuted with “Eleven”! In reflecting on your time as Ive, how have you grown since your debut?

    12. From the beginning, Ive have proved to be a talented girl group and have the awards to back it up. Having received various awards, including Golden Disc Awards Rookie Artist of the Year, Asia Artist Awards Best Artist, and more, how does it feel to be an established artist in the industry at this early stage of your career?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Wonyoung: We’re always so honored for all the love we’ve received, and I really want to say thank you to our Dives!

    13. Can you give any words of advice for people who want to make their dreams a reality?

    14. Your first world tour, Show What I Have, is coming up! What are you most looking forward to?

    Twitter: @IVEstarship
    Wonyoung: I’m really looking forward to visiting countries all around the globe with our Ive members and meeting all our global fans because they’re so precious to me.
    Anyujin: I’m excited to experience the energy from the concerts around the world, and I’m looking forward to eating lots of good food with my members while on tour.

    15. Of course you are excited to meet your fans from around the world! But besides performing and meeting your fans internationally, what are you most excited for with this world tour?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Rei: Germany! I didn’t get to try Schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock) before, so I want to try it when I’m there this time.
    Wonyoung: I’m excited about Chicago! I want to eat Chicago pizza.
    Anyujin: Australia because I really want to see the quokkas there.

    16. Can you share a teaser for what fans can expect on your world tour?

    17. Share a message with Dives and our readers!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Wonyoung: Check out our US single and our world tour as well. We all love you so much!

    18. What does K-pop mean to you?

    View this video on YouTube
    Starship Entertainment

    Gaeul: K-pop is my life!
    Anyujin: I agree!
    Liz: Ive exists only because K-pop exists! We’re thankful that we have this music to express ourselves and to have met so many fans who support us!

    Thanks for hanging out with us, Ive! If you can't get enough of them, be sure to listen to their latest song, "All Night," and follow them on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube.

    Are you a Dive? Comment below your favorite song by them and what you're most excited about for this amazing group!

    I've personally had "Baddie" playing on repeat since it came out.