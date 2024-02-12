These Are The Products I've Been Using As A Person With Moderate To (Sometimes) Severe Eczema

Hey, I'm Jessica! And you can't tell by this photo but I have eczema (aka atopic dermatitis).
For those of you who are unfamiliar, atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that causes itchy, inflamed skin. It typically affects the insides of the elbows, backs of the knees, and the face, but can cover most of the body.
According to the National Eczema Association, an estimated 31.6 million people in the United States have some form of eczema. It is also estimated that 1 in 10 individuals will develop eczema during the lifetime.
As an eczema-sufferer (or eczema warrior as some may say online), it honestly really sucks when my eczema flares up. It's incredibly uncomfortable and not only makes it hard to focus on work, but my self-confidence takes a dive.
And while eczema is a lifelong condition, I've discovered some ways to cope and help keep my skin at a manageable level.
While it will never go away, I've found certain products that have helped me greatly in my battle with my skin. I will say though, consistency makes all the difference with these products and I rarely test new products out for fear of being allergic to them.
It's important to note that these product suggestions may not specifically help your skin conditions.
Everybody's body and skin are different, so what works for them may not work for you or someone else. For more on how to manage eczema symptoms, check out the National Eczema Association’s Eczema Management guide.