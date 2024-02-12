Skip To Content
    These Are The Products I've Been Using As A Person With Moderate To (Sometimes) Severe Eczema

    Skincare, makeup, bedding, and more — my recommendations for products that actually work for me.

    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey, I'm Jessica! And you can't tell by this photo but I have eczema (aka atopic dermatitis).

    For those of you who are unfamiliar, atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that causes itchy, inflamed skin. It typically affects the insides of the elbows, backs of the knees, and the face, but can cover most of the body.

    According to the National Eczema Association, an estimated 31.6 million people in the United States have some form of eczema. It is also estimated that 1 in 10 individuals will develop eczema during the lifetime. 

    As an eczema-sufferer (or eczema warrior as some may say online), it honestly really sucks when my eczema flares up. It's incredibly uncomfortable and not only makes it hard to focus on work, but my self-confidence takes a dive.

    asian women lying in bed looking upset
    Ponywang / Getty Images

    During the worst of flare-ups, I can barely get out of bed.  My skin is constantly inflamed and itchy, with certain parts of my body having opened wounds that have difficulty healing. Take my word for it, it's one of the worst things I've experienced.

    And while eczema is a lifelong condition, I've discovered some ways to cope and help keep my skin at a manageable level.

    While it will never go away, I've found certain products that have helped me greatly in my battle with my skin.  I will say though, consistency makes all the difference with these products and I rarely test new products out for fear of being allergic to them.

    It's important to note that these product suggestions may not specifically help your skin conditions.

    Everybody's body and skin are different, so what works for them may not work for you or someone else. For more on how to manage eczema symptoms, check out the National Eczema Association’s Eczema Management guide.

    Here are the products I've used that have personally helped me with my eczema:

    1. A La Roche-Posay face and body moisturizing cream that's my holy grail skincare product — it's easy to apply, feels great on the skin, and actually keeps my skin moisturized.

    2. A gentle but hydrating Vanicream facial cleanser so you can cleanse your face and help remove impurities without causing dryness.

    reviewer holding bottle of the Vanicream cleanser
    amazon.com

    This is another holy grail status product that I use twice a day! I've tried other gentle cleansers (I'm looking at you CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser) and none compare to Vanicream. It's truly the best (in my opinion at least). 

    If you haven't given Vanicream a try yet, I highly recommend you do so! Plus, it has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance

    Get it from Amazon for $8.42.

    3. An amazing Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray to help refresh your face throughout the day.

    4. An Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick that'll help protect your skin from chafing and drying, thanks to its petrolatum, avocado oil, and shea butter-based formula.

    5. An anti-itch cream to help soothe itching from inflammation, minor skin irritations, and rashes.

    the box of a soothing aloe cortisone cream
    Cortizone 10

    While you do not want to be using cortisone cream on a daily basis (it can cause long term affects like skin thinning),  I find hydrocortisone cream to be helpful to heal particularly inflamed and broken skin.  Once it has healed I will then switch to a heavy moisturizer and thick balms to continue the healing process.  My favorite hydrocortisone is one with aloe, since it helps further soothe the skin.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    6. A Tacrolimous (Protopic) that can be prescribed by a dermatologist. It's a nonsteroidal topical ointment that helps with inflammation, and while it may not be as effective as topical steroids, it can help more than just regular moisturizer.

    three tubes of ointment
    Digicomphoto / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

    Okay, so you will need to see a dermatologist for this (although if you do deal with eczema you probably see a dermatologist pretty often like I do), but Tacrolimous is a life-saver. It is usually prescribed as a bridge in between steroid treatment to ensure that your skin does not have more severe issues from prolonged use of steroid creams.  Definitely not a professional, so please listen to your doctor instead of a random person on the internet, but I have personally found it to be super helpful for me!

    7. An unscented laundry detergent, so you can get your clothes clean and not have to deal with skin irritation from added fragrances.

    tub of unscented All laundry detergent pods
    Amazon

    If you've struggled with skin issues, then you know one of the things dermatologists will always ask is if you're using anything with added fragrance, including your detergent.  I switched to an unscented, fragrance-free detergent a long time ago and it definitely alleviates some stress knowing that I will not react to anything in my home (specifically my sheets, towels, and freshly washed clothing).  

    Although there are many fragrance-free detergents on the market nowadays, the one I always use is the All Free and Clear detergent. They come in a liquid or pod version and also offer versions that targets odor relief or whitening your clothes and sheets. Plus, it has the has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance

    Get a 60-pack of the detergent pods on Amazon for $16.12.

    8. A Cetaphil moisturizing cream designed for very dry to dry and sensitive skin.

    9. A pair of reusable gloves to wear while washing cups, plates, cookware, and utensils, so you can protect your hands (and manicure!) from liquid dish soap.

    model wearing pink gloves while washing fruit in sink
    Amazon

    This is a hack I have to share with the world.  If you have eczema, dry hands, or are into manicures, then please wear gloves when you wash your dishes. Not only will the gloves help protect your hands from gross food in the sink, but it will also help protect your skin from the hot water and prevent your skin from drying out. 

    The gloves last a long time and you can also use them for cleaning, which will also help protect your hands from water and chemicals. It's been a game-changer for me and I not only have less skin issues on my hands, but my nails definitely break less after I started using gloves.

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).

    10. An Aquaphor lip balm you can have on hand to make sure your lips are moisturized, supple, and flake-free.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I've already mentioned the Aquaphor ointment as one of my favorites, and this one is the specific Lip Repair tube! I have many containers of this product and have it in my purse, desk, nightstand, bathroom — anywhere I could possibly need it.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.76.

    11. An E.l.f. Cosmetics lip exfoliator that'll help remove dry and flaky skin from your lips.

    model using a brown E.l.f. Cosmetics lip exfoliator
    E.l.f. Cosmetics

    E.l.f. Cosmetics has been a beloved beauty brand of mine since I started wearing makeup at 17. Their makeup products are so affordable and high quality, and I've found that it extends to their skincare products.  Specifically, I've repurchased their lip exfoliator time and time again.  It's simple and gets the job done, and they have a bunch of fun flavors. The brown sugar is my favorite and it helps keep my lips smooth and soft!

    Get it from E.l.f. Cosmetics or Amazon for $5 (available in seven shades).

    12. A Laneige Cream Skin Toner formulated with ceramides and peptides to help strengthen the skin barrier.

    model applying the Laneige Cream Skin Toner to their face
    Sephora

    There are many toners out there that could work for sensitive, eczema-prone skin, imo. But this Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer from Laneige has been working so well for me that I knew I needed to add it to this list. 

    Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $36.

    13. A soft bedding set made with 100 percent cotton for a good night's sleep and less skin irritation.

    a bed with green sheets and pillow with green pillowcases stacked on it
    Target

    This set comes with one flat sheet, fitted sheet, and a pillow case.

    This is the actual bedding set I use (the green color is so pretty!) and while you do not need to get this exact beddings, it is important to purchase bedding that is made from natural fibers— like cotton, bamboo, or hemp. Synthetic materials are known for causing irritation for those with sensitive skin, and the last thing you want is to be itchy in your own bed!

    Get it from Target for $30+ (available in sizes Twin-California King and 12 colors).

    14. An Elta MD SPF 40 face sunscreen that'll help protect your skin from the sun. This gentle formula, which contains niacinamide, is specifically designed for skin prone to acne and rosacea.

    reviewer holding container of Elta MD SPF 40 sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Similar to toners, there are a ton of great SPF products on the market for sensitive skin. Currently, I've been using the Elta MD UV Daily Face Sunscreen which has SPF 40! I've seen some reviews saying that it can clog pores, but for sensitive-eczema prone skin like mine, I haven't seen any issues. It is on the more expensive side, but I think it's worth the investment. It's been a well-loved product of mine and one I would definitely recommend it to you.

    Get it from Amazon for $37.05.

    15. A Levoit air purifier to help reduce environmental allergens and chemicals that can be triggers for eczema.

    If you have super-sensitive skin or eczema-prone skin, you aren't alone! It's a difficult life to live and it takes a lot of time and patience, but remember that things can and will improve.

    What do you use for your skin? Let me know in the comments!