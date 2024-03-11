Skip To Content
    Stars At The Oscars 2024: Then And Now

    You might have forgotten Margot Robbie's hair transformation...

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Oscars red carpet always gets us all talking about our favourite actors. So, we took a trip down memory lane to take a look at some of your favourite Oscars 2024 stars and what they won and wore to the Academy Awards in years gone by...

    Barbie star Margot Robbie went to The Oscars in 2014 in this elegant black dress. She also opted for a form-fitting black number at 2024's ceremony, with her brunette locks transformed to blonde.

    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    And her co-star Ryan Gosling turned up at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007 with his mum and sister, as he did in 2024. Aww.

    Jeff Vespa / WireImage, Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    In 2017, Emma Stone won her first Oscar. Fast forward to 2024, and she accepted her second for her role in hit movie, Poor Things.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Robert Downey Junior attended the 1993 Academy Awards, and in 2024 returned to be crowned Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

    Barry King / Getty Images / Via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Euphoria actor Zendaya attended The Academy Awards in 2015 and again in 2024, nearly ten years on.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    In 2021, Colman Domgino attended the Oscars donning a bright pink suit, and he looked equally stylish at the 2024 ceremony in a flared ensemble.

    Pool / Getty Images, Sarah Morris / WireImage

    In 2010, Carey Mulligan attended the Oscars wearing a sparkly black dress whilst nominated for Best Actress. Skip to 2024 and her monochrome mermaid dress stole the show on the red carpet.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Jodie Foster won an Oscar back in 1989. 15 years later, she was pictured at the 2024 ceremony after being nominated for her role in Nyad.

    Robert Scott / Getty Images, Scott Kirkland / ABC via Getty Images

    In 2010, Bradley Cooper donned a classic suit at the 82nd Academy Awards. 14 years later, he was back suited and booted at the 2024 awards.

    Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Da'vine Joy Randolph attended the Vanity Fair Party for the 92nd Academy Awards in a glam black dress. Skip to 2024, and she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.

    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Emily Blunt attended the Oscars back in 2007 at the 79th Academy Awards. At the 2024 ceremony, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty Images, John Shearer / WireImage

    Vanessa Hudgens may have also been wearing a black dress when she attended the Oscars back in 2009, but she walked the red carpet with an extra special addition in 2024.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Barbie star America Ferrera was nominated in the 2024 Best Supporting Actress category. She also attended the awards in 2015 wearing a green gown.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage, Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

    Nominee Robert De Niro greeted Jodie Foster during this year's Academy Awards, but he also attended in 1981 when he scooped the award for Best Male Performance.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Let us know your favourite Oscar winners from years gone by in the comments below!