Stars At The Oscars 2024: Then And Now

The Oscars red carpet always gets us all talking about our favourite actors. So, we took a trip down memory lane to take a look at some of your favourite Oscars 2024 stars and what they won and wore to the Academy Awards in years gone by...
Barbie star Margot Robbie went to The Oscars in 2014 in this elegant black dress. She also opted for a form-fitting black number at 2024's ceremony, with her brunette locks transformed to blonde.
And her co-star Ryan Gosling turned up at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007 with his mum and sister, as he did in 2024. Aww.
In 2017, Emma Stone won her first Oscar. Fast forward to 2024, and she accepted her second for her role in hit movie, Poor Things.
Robert Downey Junior attended the 1993 Academy Awards, and in 2024 returned to be crowned Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.
Euphoria actor Zendaya attended The Academy Awards in 2015 and again in 2024, nearly ten years on.
In 2021, Colman Domgino attended the Oscars donning a bright pink suit, and he looked equally stylish at the 2024 ceremony in a flared ensemble.
In 2010, Carey Mulligan attended the Oscars wearing a sparkly black dress whilst nominated for Best Actress. Skip to 2024 and her monochrome mermaid dress stole the show on the red carpet.
Jodie Foster won an Oscar back in 1989. 15 years later, she was pictured at the 2024 ceremony after being nominated for her role in Nyad.
In 2010, Bradley Cooper donned a classic suit at the 82nd Academy Awards. 14 years later, he was back suited and booted at the 2024 awards.
Da'vine Joy Randolph attended the Vanity Fair Party for the 92nd Academy Awards in a glam black dress. Skip to 2024, and she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.
Emily Blunt attended the Oscars back in 2007 at the 79th Academy Awards. At the 2024 ceremony, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Vanessa Hudgens may have also been wearing a black dress when she attended the Oscars back in 2009, but she walked the red carpet with an extra special addition in 2024.
Barbie star America Ferrera was nominated in the 2024 Best Supporting Actress category. She also attended the awards in 2015 wearing a green gown.
Nominee Robert De Niro greeted Jodie Foster during this year's Academy Awards, but he also attended in 1981 when he scooped the award for Best Male Performance.
Let us know your favourite Oscar winners from years gone by in the comments below!