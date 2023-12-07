We Reckon 70% Of Over 30s Will Agree That They Have More Sympathy For These Things Now They're Older

Buzz·Posted on 7 Dec 2023We Reckon 70% Of Over 30s Will Agree That They Have More Sympathy For These Things Now They're Older"Adults behaving 'badly.' They're probably trying to do the best they can."by Jessica BruntBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail We asked what you have more sympathy for now that you're in your 30s or older, and boy, the BuzzFeed community didn't let us down! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC So, if you find yourself feeling more empathetic towards people now you're older, read on to see how many of these situations you sympathise with! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "Being annoyed when adults compared current things/times to past ones. I’m rapidly becoming one of those adults at 31. The world has changed so much just in my lifetime."—kmfksu Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC "One thing I have way more sympathy for are adults who behave “badly” because they either have to deal with a very stressful situation or they have some sort of mental health issue that is not their fault and is difficult to deal with. They’re probably trying to do the best they can."—sidneykaler Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "Big family events. In my teens and twenties I found them a bit tedious, but as I get older, I really appreciate having the traditions to go back to and the bonding. Much better than spending all your time on energy on people who are interesting but flaky."—clarem4f3993b1d 20th Century Studios "I have a lot more sympathy for people who struggle to care for their pets. After years volunteering with a rescue, I have found that most people really love their animals and try to do right by them but find themselves in situations where they no longer can."—miquaystuff Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "Being tired, and not wanting to go on that crazy theme park ride. I stopped being able to handle the rollercoasters that hit 60-70mph and do corkscrews once I hit 30. When I was younger I didn’t get it why my parents didn’t want to go on the rides with us."—panda_13 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF RKO Pictures "When friends are not up for the vibe of a previously selected activity. Maybe that new museum exhibit followed by a drink sounded like a great plan before the work week kicked your butt, some family drama came up that you have to help out with, and your car started leaking coolant."—plexicat Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "I’ve worked out 4-5 days a week basically my entire life. I always figured adults who were always injured were just not physically fit. This was until I turned early 30s and I can barely run a 5k without pinching a nerve."—lizk41ced1621 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Nickelodeon For me, it is probably how exhausting being an adult can be. Between work, raising kids, dealing with life stresses, it is way more exhausting than I think we imagined as kids. I remember when I was a kid not understanding why my dad lounged around so much when he was home from work, or why he wouldn't want to come outside and play catch."—robert_dunder Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures "I have more sympathy for people who "take the easy route" to save time or make life a little less stressful. For example, letting your toddler have some screen time when you're grocery shopping or grabbing fast food on the way home for an easy dinner."—rebecca0815 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC "I'm well into menopause and kept awake by night sweats, frequently feel like I'm being set on fire in a swamp when I'm going about my daily life, and just feel constantly tired, moody, and irritated. I can totally understand why some middle aged women just lose their shit at trivial inconveniences."—peggee Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC "I think the biggest one for me is just GENERAL sympathy. I used to be pretty judgmental of people who made bad choices, but with age and experience I see now that sometimes those choices come out of complex, messy situations that are largely out of their control."—axj66 Walt Disney Pictures "As the years have gone by, I've realised that stuff happens to everyone. Just because they're of an older or younger generation than me, doesn't mean I can't empathise with their joy or pain, and help if I can."—imperfectnectarine Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "Older drivers. They used to annoy me when I was a teen and in my twenties. I thought they didn't belong on the road. Now I think of them as one of my grandparents and I have more respect for their space."—saraltetuan Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Sony Pictures "I used to poke fun at my dad when he started leaving reading glasses all around the house in his mid 40s. Now I'm in my mid 40s, leaving reading glasses all around the house, and my kids make fun of me."—axj66 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney Channel "Honestly parents with teenagers. They just care about their children and want them to be safe, but teenagers don't think about that at all and act like they're invincible. My anxiety could never."—juniperbloom Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer "Just not wanting to go out and do a lot of things in your free time. When I was younger I thought it was so lame if my friends didn't always feel like doing something. Now I realise we're all exhausted, and sometimes you just want to curl up under a blanket and eat junk food by yourself all day."—samantham46531ff01 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount + "Anyone having to deal with kids; parents, teachers, babysitters, etc. I try to be more understanding in public when toddlers are screaming and the parents are trying to do everything they can to calm them down. In my late teens and 20s, I would be livid, but not anymore."—morgan_le_slay Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Fox Broadcasting Company "Time's a-wastin" syndrome. Being idle is bad, must do something all the time, every time, with every minute never wasted! Yup, been there. If only I HAD taken more time to chill out, maybe I wouldn't be the anxiety-ridden stressed out mess I am today!"—morgan_le_slay Can you think of any more things you sympathise with more now you're older? Let us know in the comments below!