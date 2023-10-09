  • lhm 2023 badge

37 "Ugly Betty" Celebrity Appearances That Are Honestly So Wild To Look Back On

A better list might be to point out which celebrities did NOT appear on Ugly Betty, TBH.

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

It's been 17 years since Ugly Betty premiered, and the show is also getting a second life now that it's on Netflix. One thing I was thinking about while doing a rewatch was just how many MASSIVE celebs made guest appearances. So here's a look at some of the biggest guest stars in Ugly Betty history:

One BIG caveat: There are truly so many famous names that this is just a selection of some of the most memorable ones, so if you're thinking, "But why didn't you include [insert celeb name]???" please feel free to discuss any other faves in the comments section below. 

1. Adele

Betty and Adele
Patrick Harbron / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Adele appeared as herself just a few months after winning the Grammy for Best New Artist. "We made Adele famous," America Ferrera once joked during an Ugly Betty reunion panel. It turned out America was a massive fan of Adele's and Adele was a fan of the show. "I was like, 'Come be on our show!' And she was like, 'I would love to!' And then she came and did our show."

2. Lindsay Lohan

Betty and Kimmie in a flashback wearing orange shirts
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Lindsay had a guest arc as mean girl Kimmie Keegan for four episodes in Season 3, but her role was reportedly reduced amidst drama on set. The cast also noted that Lindsay had to deal with a huge paparazzi presence. "When Lindsay's on the set, it's mayhem," Ana Ortiz, who played Hilda, told ABC News. "It really puts it into perspective the bubble that she has to live in...people yelling at her and cussing at her. It's unbelievable."

3. Shakira

Joshua Yentis / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Shakira guest-starred as herself in a Season 4 episode set in the Bahamas. Show creator Silvio Horta noted that Shakira's appearance was a callback to an early makeover moment set to "Hips Don't Lie" and told People, "We're huge fans of Shakira."

4. Gabrielle Union

Wilhelmina and Renee Slater
Vivian Zink / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: In Season 2, Gabrielle played Renee Slater, Wilhelmina's much younger sister who dated Daniel and, uh, tried to kill Betty. At the time of the 2008 Writers' Strike, Gabrielle thought she wasn't going to be able to appear on the show, but it all worked out in the end.

5. Martha Stewart

split of her and wilhelmina on the phone
ABC

Who she played: Martha played a fictionalized version of herself who gives Wilhelmina pointers on preparing a Thanksgiving meal.

6. John Cho

Kenny and Betty in the office
Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: In Season 2, John played Kenny, a recurring character who was best friends with Betty's accountant boyfriend Henry. 

7. Salma Hayek

Salma in a scene with Eric Mabius as Daniel on the show
Michael Desmond / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Salma, who was an executive producer on the show, also appeared in a recurring role as Sofia — a famous author and competing magazine editor who seduces Daniel during Season 1.

8. Rita Moreno

Rita and America in a scene at a table on the show
Richard Cartwright / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she plays: The legendary actor and EGOT winner plays Betty's Aunt Mirta in Guadalajara whom Betty goes to visit to help solve Ignacio's immigration problems in the penultimate episode of Season 1.

9. Justina Machado

Justina in a scene with America, Ana, and Mark where Hilda is trying on dresses
Richard Cartwright / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she plays: Meanwhile, Justina plays Betty's Cousin Clara, Aunt Mirta's daughter, in that same episode. She appears again in Season 2. 

10. Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio at the suarez home with Hilda and Ignacio
Abbot Genser / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: During Seasons 3 and 4, Ralph played Archie Rodriguez, a council member who starts a relationship with Hilda. 

11. Max Greenfield

him standing and looking up in a scene
Dean Hendler / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: Max played the recurring role of Alexis's assistant Nick Pepper over the course of the show. 

12. Bernadette Peters

Bernadette and American filming a scene
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Bernadette played magazine editor Jodie Papadakis who mentored (and ultimately betrayed) Betty after being her YETI course instructor. She appeared in five episodes of Season 3. 

13. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer in a scene with Tony Plano
ABC

Who she played: Octavia recurred as Constance Grady, who was thought to be Ignacio's immigration case worker but was actually kind of his stalker instead. 

14. Christine Baranski

Christine filming a scene with America Ferrera
David Giesbrecht / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Christine played Betty's boyfriend Matt Hartley's socialite mother in three episodes of Season 3. 

15. Billie Jean King

her character on the tennis court
Patrick Harbron / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Billie appeared as herself (and played tennis with Wilhelmina) in the Season 3 finale.

16. Lucy Liu

Lucy and Eric Mabius filming a scene where he&#x27;s trying to kiss her and she&#x27;s looking on a cellphone
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Lucy played Grace, an attorney whom Daniel had once stood up when he was younger and whom he approaches to represent his father Bradford and — in true Daniel fashion — a romance ensues. 

17. Rick Fox

Wilhelmina massaging Rick Fox in a scene
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: Rick Fox appeared alongside his ex-wife Vanessa Williams, playing Wilhelmina's bodyguard on Season 2 of the show. 

18. Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons has a heartfelt scene with Amanda during Season 3
ABC

Who he played: A running gag on the show was that Amanda believed Gene Simmons from KISS was her biological father, and so when he finally made an appearance during Season 3, it was a huge deal. 

19. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Betty in the orthodontist chair with Dr. Farkas
ABC

Who he played: Before his huge breakout role as Mitchell on Modern Family, Jesse played Betty's orthodontist Dr. Gabe Farkas who gets all wrapped up in her drama with Henry and his girlfriend Charlie in Season 1. He also made one more appearance in Season 4. 

20. Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy in an Ugly Betty scene
ABC

Who she played: Donna plays Eve, a cold lingerie executive, in a Season 4 episode of the show.

21. Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimi with a picture of Betty&#x27;s braces getting stuck to a diamond bra
ABC

Who she played: In that same episode, Kathy plays the orthodontist set to remove Betty's braces — and plays the "angel" role in the episode's It's a Wonderful Life conceit. 

22. Mark Consuelos

Rebecca Romijn and Mark Consuelos in a scene in an elevator
Eric Liebowitz / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: Mark plays a detective who comes to investigate a violent crime that occurred at Mode in Season 3. 

23. Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley on a TV screen side by side with Wilhelmina and Betty
ABC

Who she played: Christie plays rival magazine editor Penelope Graybridge in the same episode as Shakira. 

24. Eliza Dushku

Eliza in a scene with America and Eric sitting at a table
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: In a Season 2 episode, Eliza Dushku played "wild child" cover star Cameron Ashlock whom Daniel and Betty try to break out of rehab for a reshoot.

25. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham side by side Wilhelmina and Mark
ABC

Who she played: Victoria played a fictionalized version of herself in a Season 2 episode titled "A Nice Day for a Posh Wedding" where she's Wilhelmina's maid of honor. 

26. Mo'Nique

Mo&#x27;nique and America Ferrera in an Ugly Betty scene
ABC

Who she played: Mo'Nique played L'Amanda, Mode's weekend security guard, in a Season 2 episode. 

27. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell playing softball in an Ugly Betty scene
Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Naomi played herself in a Season 2 episode, where she plays on Elle's softball team against Mode. 

28. Patti LuPone

Patti Lupone sharing a scene with Michael Urie
Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she played: Patti iconically played Marc's mother, aka Mrs. Weiner (Marc's real last name) in a Season 1 episode. 

29. RuPaul

Vanessa Williams and RuPaul on stage
Patrick Harbron / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he played: In Season 4, RuPaul plays the MC at a downtown cabaret where Wilhelmina learns there's a drag queen named Wilheldiva Hater. 

30. Larry King

Daniel being interviewed by larry king
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he plays: Larry King plays himself when Daniel and Mode find themselves in the midst of a media frenzy (hence the interview) when Wilhelmina returns in Season 2.

31. Katharine McPhee

Katharine interacting with betty
Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she plays: Katharine appears as herself in a Season 1 episode at Mode Fashion Week not long after winning runner-up on American Idol

32. Jerry O'Connell

Alexis and Joel at the bar
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he plays: Jerry plays Joel, a man whom Alexis (played by his IRL wife, Rebecca Romijn of course) meets at a bar.

33. Betty White

betty&#x27;s character in a hospital bed
Dean Hendler / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she plays: Betty plays herself after Wilhelmina violently shoves her when she needs a taxi and Wilhelmina's ensuing attempt at a PR apology follows. 

34. Victor Garber

Betty and Victor Garber
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he plays: Victor plays a professor in Betty's writing class in a Season 2 episode. 

35. Bow Wow and Omarion

Betty on stage with Bow wow and omarion side by side betty with Bow wow
Ron Tom / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who they play: The two music stars appear as themselves! First, Betty gets trapped in an elevator with Bow Wow, which eventually leads to her being able to get him and Omarion to perform while she walks the runway as a Fashion Week model in Season 2.

36. Aaron Tveit

Betty and Zachary in a romantic Scene
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who he plays: Aaron plays Zachary, who first appears as a guest teacher in Justin's acting class and briefly gets involved with Betty in Season 4 before being exposed as a jerk. 

37. And finally, Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin and America in a scene
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Who she plays: On the Season 1 finale, Kristin plays an orthodontic technician who becomes overly involved in her patients' lives — including Betty's. 

