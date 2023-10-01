A few weeks ago, we
looked back at a bunch of famous men when they were in their 20s and 30s. Now, we're taking a look at the TV dads, grandpas, and father figures who practically raised us. Here are 23 actors from early in their careers vs. their iconic roles vs. their most recently available photo:
3.
Joe Morton at age 26 in 1973:
Joe Morton as Eli Pope on
Scandal in 2016:
4.
Elliott Gould at age 28 in 1966:
Elliott Gould as Jack Geller on
Friends in 1994:
5.
Edward Herrmann at age 33 in 1976:
6.
Scott Patterson at age 29 in 1987:
Scott Patterson as Luke Danes on
Gilmore Girls in 2000:
7.
Ed O'Neill at age 43 in 1989:
Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett on
Modern Family in 2009:
8.
Sendhil Ramamurthy at age 32 in 2006:
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar on
Never Have I Ever in 2020:
9.
Eugene Levy at age 39 in 1985:
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose on
Schitt's Creek in 2020:
10.
Bryan Cranston at age 27 in 1983:
Bryan Cranston as Hal on
Malcolm in the Middle in 2005:
11.
Damon Wayans at age 29 in 1989:
Damon Wayans as Michael Kyle on
My Wife and Kids in 2001:
12.
Peter Gallagher at age 31 in 1986:
Peter Gallagher as Sandy Cohen on
The O.C. in 2004:
13.
Anthony Anderson at age 31 in 2001:
Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson on
Black-ish in 2014:
14.
Laurence Fishburne at age 32 in 1993:
Laurence Fishburne as Earl "Pops" Johnson on
Black-ish in 2014:
15.
Paul Johansson at age 27 in 1991:
Paul Johansson as Dan Scott on
One Tree Hill in 2003:
16.
Craig Sheffer at age 32 in 1992:
Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott on
One Tree Hill in 2003:
17.
Tony Plana at age 39 in 1991:
Tony Plana as Ignacio Suarez on
Ugly Betty in 2006:
18.
Kyle Chandler at age 24 in 1989:
Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor on
Friday Night Lights in 2006:
19.
Jaime Camil at age 29 in 2002:
Jaime Camil as Rogelio de la Vega on
Jane the Virgin in 2015:
20.
Tim Reid at age 34 in 1978:
Tim Reid as Ray Campbell on
Sister, Sister in 1994:
21.
Craig T. Nelson at age 36 in 1980:
Craig T. Nelson as Zeek Braverman on
Parenthood in 2015:
22.
Matthew Settle at age 30 in 1999:
Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey on
Gossip Girl in 2008:
23.
Treat Williams at age 24 in 1975:
Treat Williams as Dr. Andy Brown on
Everwood in 2002: