    23 Pictures Of TV Dads And Grandpas When They Were Younger That You've Probably Never Seen Before

    I honestly don't think I'd ever seen Bryan Cranston in his 20s before...

    A few weeks ago, we looked back at a bunch of famous men when they were in their 20s and 30s. Now, we're taking a look at the TV dads, grandpas, and father figures who practically raised us. Here are 23 actors from early in their careers vs. their iconic roles vs. their most recently available photo:

    1. William Daniels at age 40 in 1967:

    William Daniels
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    William Daniels as Mr. George Feeny on Boy Meets World in 1993:

    Cory Matthews and Mr. Feeny on boy meets world
    ABC/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    William Daniels now:

    William Daniels
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    2. Brian Cox at age 29 in 1975:

    Young Brian Cox
    Tv Times / TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    Brian Cox as Logan Roy on Succession in 2019:

    Screenshot from &quot;Succession&quot;
    HBO/Peter Kramer

    Brian Cox now:

    Brian Cox
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    3. Joe Morton at age 26 in 1973:

    Young Joe Morton
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Joe Morton as Eli Pope on Scandal in 2016:

    Screenshot from &quot;Scandal&quot;
    Adam Taylor / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Joe Morton now:

    Joe Morton
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    4. Elliott Gould at age 28 in 1966:

    Closeup of Elliott Gould
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    Elliott Gould as Jack Geller on Friends in 1994:

    The Geller family on friends in Season 1
    Warner Bros./ Courtesy Everett Collection

    Elliot Gould now:

    Elliott Gould
    Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

    5. Edward Herrmann at age 33 in 1976:

    Edward Herrmann
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore on Gilmore Girls in 2000:

    Rory and Richard in Season 1 of Gilmore Girls
    WB/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Edward Herrmann in 2014:

    Edward Herrmann
    Michael Stewart / WireImage

    Sadly, Edward Herrmann died of brain cancer in 2014. 

    6. Scott Patterson at age 29 in 1987:

    Scott Patterson
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Scott Patterson as Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls in 2000:

    Lorelai and Luke on gilmore girls season 1
    Warner Bros /Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Scott Patterson now:

    Scott Patterson
    David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    7. Ed O'Neill at age 43 in 1989:

    Ed O&#x27;Neill
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett on Modern Family in 2009:

    Ed O&#x27;Neill
    Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Ed O'Neill now:

    Ed O&#x27;Neill
    Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

    8. Sendhil Ramamurthy at age 32 in 2006:

    Sendhil Ramamurthy
    M. Von Holden / FilmMagic

    Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar on Never Have I Ever in 2020:

    Screenshot from &quot;Never Have I Ever&quot;
    Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Sendhil Ramamurthy now:

    Sendhil Ramamurthy
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    9. Eugene Levy at age 39 in 1985:

    Eugene Levy
    Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

    Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose on Schitt's Creek in 2020:

    Screenshot from &quot;Schitt&#x27;s Creek&quot;
    CBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Eugene Levy now:

    Eugene Levy
    Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images

    10. Bryan Cranston at age 27 in 1983:

    Bryan Cranston
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Bryan Cranston as Hal on Malcolm in the Middle in 2005:

    Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston in a scene on Malcolm in the middle
    20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Bryan Cranston now:

    Bryan Cranston
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    11. Damon Wayans at age 29 in 1989:

    Damon Wayans
    Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

    Damon Wayans as Michael Kyle on My Wife and Kids in 2001:

    The cast of &quot;My Wife and Kids&quot;
    ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Damon Wayans now:

    Damon Wayans
    Jb Lacroix / WireImage

    12. Peter Gallagher at age 31 in 1986:

    Peter Gallagher
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Peter Gallagher as Sandy Cohen on The O.C. in 2004:

    Peter Gallagher
    Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection /

    Peter Gallagher now:

    Peter Gallagher
    Ray Rochlin / Getty Images

    13. Anthony Anderson at age 31 in 2001:

    Anthony Anderson
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson on Black-ish in 2014:

    Screenshot from &quot;Black-ish&quot;
    Kelsey Mcneal / Getty Images

    Anthony Anderson now:

    Anthony Anderson
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

    14. Laurence Fishburne at age 32 in 1993:

    Laurence Fishburne
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Laurence Fishburne as Earl "Pops" Johnson on Black-ish in 2014:

    Laurence Fishburne
    Adam Taylor / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Laurence Fishburne now:

    Laurence Fishburne
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    15. Paul Johansson at age 27 in 1991:

    Paul Johansson
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Paul Johansson as Dan Scott on One Tree Hill in 2003:

    Screenshot from &quot;One Tree Hill&quot;
    Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Paul Johansson now:

    Paul Johansson
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    16. Craig Sheffer at age 32 in 1992:

    Craig Sheffer
    Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images

    Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott on One Tree Hill in 2003:

    Screenshot from &quot;One Tree Hill&quot;
    Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Craig Sheffer now:

    Craig Sheffer
    Bobby Bank / Getty Images

    17. Tony Plana at age 39 in 1991:

    Tony Plana
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Tony Plana as Ignacio Suarez on Ugly Betty in 2006:

    Screenshot from &quot;Ugly Betty&quot;
    ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tony Plana now:

    Tony Plana
    Cindy Ord / WireImage

    18. Kyle Chandler at age 24 in 1989:

    Kyle Chandler
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights in 2006:

    Closeup of Eric Taylor
    NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Kyle Chandler now:

    Kyle Chandler
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    19. Jaime Camil at age 29 in 2002:

    Closeup of Jaime Camil
    Vince Bucci / Getty Images

    Jaime Camil as Rogelio de la Vega on Jane the Virgin in 2015:

    Screenshot from &quot;Jane the Virgin&quot;
    CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jaime Camil now:

    Jaime Camil
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    20. Tim Reid at age 34 in 1978:

    Closeup of Tim Reid
    CBS Via Getty Images

    Tim Reid as Ray Campbell on Sister, Sister in 1994:

    Screenshot from &quot;Sister, Sister&quot;
    Paramount Television/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tim Reid now:

    Closeup of Tim Reid
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    21. Craig T. Nelson at age 36 in 1980:

    Craig T. Nelson
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    Craig T. Nelson as Zeek Braverman on Parenthood in 2015:

    Screenshot from &quot;Parenthood&quot;
    NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Craig T. Nelson now:

    Craig T. Nelson
    Mediapunch / GC Images

    22. Matthew Settle at age 30 in 1999:

    Matthew Settle
    CBS Via Getty Images

    Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey on Gossip Girl in 2008:

    Matthew Settle
    Cw Network /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Matthew Settle now:

    Matthew Settle
    Monica Schipper / FilmMagic

    23. Treat Williams at age 24 in 1975:

    Treat Williams
    Art Zelin / Getty Images

    Treat Williams as Dr. Andy Brown on Everwood in 2002:

    Screenshot from &quot;Everwood&quot;
    Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Treat Williams in 2019:

    Treat Williams
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Sadly, Treat Williams died in a motorcycle crash this year.

