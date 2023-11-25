Skip To Content
    13 Times Celebs Sent Other Celebs Flowers Ranging From "I'm Sorry" To "I'm Here For You"

    After Tori Kelly was hospitalized for a health scare this summer, Beyoncé (whom she's never met) sent her flowers. When someone told Tori about the flowers, her text response was, "Ummmmmm...Beyoncé?"

    Jen Abidor
    by Jen Abidor

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Jennifer Aniston revealed that Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie send her flowers every Mother's Day to show their love and support for her in light of her fertility struggles. Jen and Adam have been friends for decades and have starred in three films together.

    Closeup of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    2. Kelly Clarkson shared that Taylor Swift sends her flowers each time she releases one of her rerecorded albums. This is notable because Kelly famously tweeted Taylor in 2019 with the idea to rerecord her masters, and many think this is Taylor's way of acknowledging that. "You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers," she told E! News. "She’s so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something' — 'cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."

    Taylor and Kelly with the text of Kelly&#x27;s tweet giving taylor the idea to rerecord
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    In the same interview, Kelly said she believes Taylor would have come to the idea on her own as well. Kelly has even mentioned wanting to re-record some of her own classic hits and make "better with age" versions of them.

    3. After both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-breaking night at the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé sweetly sent Taylor flowers celebrating her achievements with the note: "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B." Taylor excitedly posted about the flowers and super supportive note, and congratulated Beyoncé in return.

    Beyonce and Taylor Swift side by side with Taylor sharing the flowers beyonce sent her
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS/ Instagram/Taylor Swift

    4. Beyoncé also sent Tori Kelly flowers after the singer had a health scare over the summer and was hospitalized for blood clots in her legs and lungs. When she got home to recover, she had quite the surprise — a beautiful bouquet of white roses from Beyoncé herself. She shared the hilarious text she received casually telling her about the special delivery where she just responded, "Ummmmmm...Beyoncé?"

    Tori receiving bouquet side by side with the text where she was told beyonce sent her flowers and she said ummm beyonce
    Instagram/Tori Kelly / Via instagram.com

    In an interview with iHeart Radio about the flowers, Tori said she had a "fangirl moment" and shared that she's never actually met Beyoncé.

    5. Kim Kardashian sent Emily Ratajkowski flowers in 2016 after Emily defended her amidst backlash to a nude mirror selfie she had posted. "Love when a man comments on a woman's decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career. Sexist bullsh*t," Emily tweeted in Kim's defense at the time. In response, Kim sent Emily a bouquet of white roses and a handwritten note thanking her.

    Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    6. Back in 2018, when Mindy Kaling started working on the film Late Night, B.J. Novak sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers to celebrate "Day 1," doing absolutely nothing to squash the long-running questions about their relationship status. In fact, they were seemingly trolling us all with Mindy using a "still friends" sticker on the post and B.J. signing his note, "Love" "B."

    BJ and Mindy at the vanity fair oscar party this year side by side with mindy&#x27;s story about the flowers she got from BJ
    Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/Instagram/Mindy Kaling

    7. When Hayden Panettiere bought a Tom Ford dress off the rack to wear to the 2014 Golden Globes, she got some backlash for it on the internet. "It’s the first time I’ve ever worn him, because I’ve been begging… I feel sexy in it, I feel comfortable in it, and I’m in Tom Ford. I would wear a plastic bag if it was designed by him," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, but a journalist tweeted: "Tom Ford confirms to me he ONLY dressed #NaomiWatts tonight. Hayden Panettiere BOUGHT her Tom Ford dress at RETAIL. Tsk tsk." However, Hayden revealed that ultimately Tom sent her flowers and thanked her for her kind words.

    Twitter: @haydenpanettier

    8. After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's baby news first broke, his daughter Alabama sent her mom (and Travis's ex) Shanna Moakler flowers, "Just because."

    Alabama Barker side by side the flowers she sent her mom and a pic of Shanna
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images/Instagram/Shanna Moakler/Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    9. Myleene Klass, who was in the band Hear'Say from Popstars, says that Elton John once sent the band apology flowers after calling them the "ugliest band in pop." In an interview during I'm a Celebrity...South Africa, she said, "He realized, maybe I shouldn’t have said that. He sent 'sorry flowers' to us."

    Myleene side by side with Elton John
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images/Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    10. In 2021, Adele gushed over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the prospect of meeting him — and how he actually sent her flowers. "Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry [over] is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson," she said in a video with NikkieTutorials. "I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger. He sent me flowers the other day 'cause him and his wife couldn't make my show. Literally, I nearly fell off me chair!" Fast-forward to now, and the pair have met IRL at the 2023 Grammys.

    Adele and Dwayne Johnson
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    11. While Pete Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, he sweetly sent Khloé Kardashian flowers on Valentine's Day just a few weeks after she publicly went through Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. She shared a picture on Instagram thanking Pete and calling him, "The sweetest!"

    Khloe and Pete side by side with the flowers Khloe was sent from him
    Raymond Hall / Getty Images/Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

    12. Miley Cyrus sent flowers and handwritten notes to many of her former costars and celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Emily Osment, Cody Linley, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, and more to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

    Miley Cyrus side by side the flowers she sent emily osment with the caption sweet niblets this thing weighs 20 lbs
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images/Instagram/Emily Osment

    13. Finally, Demi Lovato sent herself flowers in an act of self-love after her breakup with fashion designer Henry Levy. "You're beautiful, you're loved, and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life," she wrote to herself.

    Demi Lovato side by side with the flowers she sent herself
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images/Demi Lovato/Instagram