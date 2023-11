10.

In 2021, Adele gushed over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the prospect of meeting him — and how he actually sent her flowers. "Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry [over] is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson," she said in a video with NikkieTutorials. "I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger. He sent me flowers the other day 'cause him and his wife couldn't make my show. Literally, I nearly fell off me chair!" Fast-forward to now, and the pair have met IRL at the 2023 Grammys.