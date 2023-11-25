1.Jennifer Anistonrevealed that Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie send her flowers every Mother's Day to show their love and support for her in light of her fertility struggles. Jen and Adam have been friends for decades and have starred in three films together.
2.Kelly Clarksonshared that Taylor Swift sends her flowers each time she releases one of her rerecorded albums. This is notable because Kelly famously tweeted Taylor in 2019 with the idea to rerecord her masters, and many think this is Taylor's way of acknowledging that. "You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers," she told E! News. "She’s so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something' — 'cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."
3.After both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-breaking night at the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé sweetly sent Taylor flowers celebrating her achievements with the note: "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B." Taylor excitedly posted about the flowers and super supportive note, and congratulated Beyoncé in return.
4.Beyoncé also sent Tori Kelly flowers after the singer had a health scare over the summer and was hospitalized for blood clots in her legs and lungs. When she got home to recover, she had quite the surprise — a beautiful bouquet of white roses from Beyoncé herself. She shared the hilarious text she received casually telling her about the special delivery where she just responded, "Ummmmmm...Beyoncé?"
5.Kim Kardashian sent Emily Ratajkowski flowers in 2016 after Emily defended her amidst backlash to a nude mirror selfie she had posted. "Love when a man comments on a woman's decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career. Sexist bullsh*t," Emily tweeted in Kim's defense at the time. In response, Kim sent Emily a bouquet of white roses and a handwritten note thanking her.
6.Back in 2018, when Mindy Kaling started working on the film Late Night, B.J. Novak sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers to celebrate "Day 1," doing absolutely nothing to squash the long-running questions about their relationship status. In fact, they were seemingly trolling us all with Mindy using a "still friends" sticker on the post and B.J. signing his note, "Love" "B."
7. When Hayden Panettiere bought a Tom Ford dress off the rack to wear to the 2014 Golden Globes, she got some backlash for it on the internet. "It’s the first time I’ve ever worn him, because I’ve been begging… I feel sexy in it, I feel comfortable in it, and I’m in Tom Ford. I would wear a plastic bag if it was designed by him," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, but a journalist tweeted: "Tom Ford confirms to me he ONLY dressed #NaomiWatts tonight. Hayden Panettiere BOUGHT her Tom Ford dress at RETAIL. Tsk tsk." However, Hayden revealed that ultimately Tom sent her flowers and thanked her for her kind words.
8.After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's baby news first broke, his daughter Alabama sent her mom (and Travis's ex) Shanna Moakler flowers, "Just because."
9.Myleene Klass, who was in the band Hear'Say from Popstars, says that Elton John once sent the band apology flowers after calling them the "ugliest band in pop." In an interview during I'm a Celebrity...South Africa, she said, "He realized, maybe I shouldn’t have said that. He sent 'sorry flowers' to us."
10.In 2021, Adele gushed over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the prospect of meeting him — and how he actually sent her flowers. "Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry [over] is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson," she said in a video with NikkieTutorials. "I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger. He sent me flowers the other day 'cause him and his wife couldn't make my show. Literally, I nearly fell off me chair!" Fast-forward to now, and the pair have met IRL at the 2023 Grammys.
11.While Pete Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, he sweetly sent Khloé Kardashian flowers on Valentine's Day just a few weeks after she publicly went through Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. She shared a picture on Instagram thanking Pete and calling him, "The sweetest!"
12.Miley Cyrus sent flowers and handwritten notes to many of her former costars and celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Emily Osment, Cody Linley, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, and more to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana.
13.Finally, Demi Lovato sent herself flowers in an act of self-love after her breakup with fashion designer Henry Levy. "You're beautiful, you're loved, and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life," she wrote to herself.