The Physics Of Casper The Friendly Ghost Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Everyone

Sometimes the Internet is a great place for scientific debates, like this very important question from writer Daniel Kibblesmith:
Let's take a closer look at this. Sometimes Casper is completely solid and can use his body as a literal umbrella:
But at other inconvenient times he is completely porous, which is unfortunate when he is on the golf course...
Or when he's entering a snowy cabin...
Or, you know, when POTTED PLANTS ARE FALLING FROM THE SKY.
To sum it up: It makes zero sense.
Someone suggested that Casper can shift between states of solidity:
But there's a slight problem with that theory...
The truth is, there is no real answer yet and it's a question that physicists are struggling with to this day.
Plus, there are even bigger Casper mysteries we need solved first...
Besides, Casper doesn't have time for this shit.
