Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

The Physics Of Casper The Friendly Ghost Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Everyone

THIS DOESN'T MAKE ANY DAMN SENSE.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Sometimes the Internet is a great place for scientific debates, like this very important question from writer Daniel Kibblesmith:

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME THE PHYSICS OF CASPER
Kibblesmith ⚔️ @kibblesmith

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME THE PHYSICS OF CASPER

Reply Retweet Favorite

Let's take a closer look at this. Sometimes Casper is completely solid and can use his body as a literal umbrella:

Harvey Comics

But at other inconvenient times he is completely porous, which is unfortunate when he is on the golf course...

Harvey Comics

Or when he's entering a snowy cabin...

Harvey Comics

Or, you know, when POTTED PLANTS ARE FALLING FROM THE SKY.

Harvey Comics

To sum it up: It makes zero sense.

Twitter / Via @greg_jenner

Someone suggested that Casper can shift between states of solidity:

@kibblesmith @toomuchnick He has an ectoplasmic membrane of variable solidity you oaf, you clown, you uneducated buffoon
K. Thor Jensen @kthorjensen

@kibblesmith @toomuchnick He has an ectoplasmic membrane of variable solidity you oaf, you clown, you uneducated buffoon

Reply Retweet Favorite

But there's a slight problem with that theory...

Twitter / Via @toomuchnick

The truth is, there is no real answer yet and it's a question that physicists are struggling with to this day.

@kibblesmith Hi Daniel, Just speaking as a physicist: I wish. Harvey Comics ectokinematics is pretty much the holy grail in our field.
Robert McNees @mcnees

@kibblesmith Hi Daniel, Just speaking as a physicist: I wish. Harvey Comics ectokinematics is pretty much the holy grail in our field.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plus, there are even bigger Casper mysteries we need solved first...

JESUS CHRIST WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE
Kibblesmith ⚔️ @kibblesmith

JESUS CHRIST WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Besides, Casper doesn't have time for this shit.

Twitter / Via @elle91

  1. So, what's the fucking deal with Casper?

    He can shift between states of solidity, obvs.
    It's a giant physics mystery that remains unsolved.
    He's a fucking cartoon ghost calm the fuck down.

The Physics Of Casper The Friendly Ghost Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Everyone

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what's the fucking deal with Casper?
  1.  
    vote votes
    He can shift between states of solidity, obvs.
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's a giant physics mystery that remains unsolved.
  3.  
    vote votes
    He's a fucking cartoon ghost calm the fuck down.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies