 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

Ross Geller Predicted The "San Junipero" Episode Of "Black Mirror" And It's Creepy

"The One Where Ross Invented San Junipero."

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode, so if you haven't seen it, you should probably go watch that first. It's kind of a big deal.]

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

Okay, moving right along! On Friends, Ross Geller was many things — professor, paleontologist, Unagi expert, three-time divorcé — but in a new video, Netflix has pointed out that apparently he was also an actual psychic.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via donoteattheyellowsnow.tumblr.com

In the Season 6 episode, "The One Where Phoebe Runs," Ross tells Chandler about a book he read with an interesting premise:

NBC / Via Netflix
NBC / Via Netflix
"By the year 2030, there'll be computers that can carry out the same amount of functions as an actual human brain."
NBC / Via Netflix

"By the year 2030, there'll be computers that can carry out the same amount of functions as an actual human brain."

Hmmm... and what can you do with these computers, Ross?

NBC / Via Netflix
NBC / Via Netflix
"So, theoretically, you could download your thoughts and memories into this computer and live forever as a machine."
NBC / Via Netflix

"So, theoretically, you could download your thoughts and memories into this computer and live forever as a machine."

Sound familiar?! That's because it's basically the whole big twist of "San Junipero"!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

The episode appeared to be a romance between two women in the 1980s, but the *twist* was that San Junipero is actually just a simulated reality where the dead can live as a younger version of themselves forever (and the elderly can visit!).

Netflix

🎶 "Ooooooh, heaven is a place on eaaaaarth." 🎶

Which means that Ross Geller (or the author of that book he read!) did, in fact, predict San Junipero.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Watch the clip for yourself if you need more convincing:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

  2. Did Ross predict San Junipero?

    Yes, that's so spooky!
    Made me chuckle for a second, but that's about it.
    NO, I REFUSE TO GIVE ROSS CREDIT FOR ANYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD.

Ross Geller Predicted The "San Junipero" Episode Of "Black Mirror" And It's Creepy

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Did Ross predict San Junipero?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, that's so spooky!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Made me chuckle for a second, but that's about it.
  3.  
    vote votes
    NO, I REFUSE TO GIVE ROSS CREDIT FOR ANYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss