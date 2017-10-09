[WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode, so if you haven't seen it, you should probably go watch that first. It's kind of a big deal.]
Okay, moving right along! On Friends, Ross Geller was many things — professor, paleontologist, Unagi expert, three-time divorcé — but in a new video, Netflix has pointed out that apparently he was also an actual psychic.
In the Season 6 episode, "The One Where Phoebe Runs," Ross tells Chandler about a book he read with an interesting premise:
Hmmm... and what can you do with these computers, Ross?
Sound familiar?! That's because it's basically the whole big twist of "San Junipero"!
The episode appeared to be a romance between two women in the 1980s, but the *twist* was that San Junipero is actually just a simulated reality where the dead can live as a younger version of themselves forever (and the elderly can visit!).
Which means that Ross Geller (or the author of that book he read!) did, in fact, predict San Junipero.
Watch the clip for yourself if you need more convincing:
-
-
Did Ross predict San Junipero?Yes, that's so spooky!Made me chuckle for a second, but that's about it.NO, I REFUSE TO GIVE ROSS CREDIT FOR ANYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD.
Ross Geller Predicted The "San Junipero" Episode Of "Black Mirror" And It's Creepy
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Did Ross predict San Junipero?
-
vote votesYes, that's so spooky!
-
vote votesMade me chuckle for a second, but that's about it.
-
vote votesNO, I REFUSE TO GIVE ROSS CREDIT FOR ANYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD.