Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

For Anyone Who's Still Not Over Mufasa's Death In "The Lion King"

STATUS: TRAUMATIZED FOREVER.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Hi, hello, welcome. Let's travel back to a time when we were all still innocent. The day was June 15, 1994, and this cool new Disney movie called The Lion King was in theaters.

Disney

*NANTS INGONYAMA BAGITHI BABAAAAAAA* Five seconds in and my five-year-old self is already fucking SOLD on this movie. Look at these beautiful animals! This is going to be such a joyful family film experience!

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Oh man, this movie already has more hugs than a VERY SPECIAL Full House episode. I am so ready for an hour and a half of pure joy.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

These sexy lions are so fucking in love that nothing bad is ever going to happen again, I'm so certain of it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"CHECK OUT THIS SMALL BABY LION EVERYONE."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

TITLE CARD.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Anyways, we find out that SEXY LION MAN has a name and it's Mufasa. His brother Scar DGAF about Simba's mountain thrusting ceremony and Mufasa is not happy about it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Where the fuck were u bro?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Sry, I was busy eating mice and shit."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"I'm about to show you my damn teeth, Scar, that's how MAD I AM."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"LOOK AT MY TEETH BITCH."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Dude, I totally showed him my teeth."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Anyways, time passes and we fast-forward to the day that Simba finds out he is literally lion royalty.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Everything the light touches is our kingdom."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Even that dark shadowy place?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"What the fuck did I JUST say?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba cannot take the hint that his uncle literally hates him even though he does absolutely nothing to hide it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Then he goes off to sing a whole song about how much he can't wait for his dad to die.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"WE ARE ALSO VERY EXCITED FOR YOUR DAD TO DIE!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba continues his streak of shitty behavior and goes to the LITERAL ONE PLACE Mufasa told him not to go.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Don't worry. Mufasa comes through to save him because Mufasa is THE BEST.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And Mufasa and Simba chill and it's totally normal. They're just going to keep having happy bonding time for the rest of this movie. It's gonna be so sweet!

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Meanwhile, in the eerie green chemical portion of the mountains, Scar is up to no good.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Wait, he's not planning what I think he is...is he???

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Things are not looking...good. But, would he really murder his own family? WOULD HE?!

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Some amount of time has passed (not sure how much) and Scar is doing what he does best — fucking with Simba's head.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Wait here, I promise nothing bad is going to happen."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

SOMETHING. BAD. HAPPENS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

IT'S A FUCKING STAMPEDE.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Hey Mufasa! Something really bad is happening RN that I totally had nothing to do with! Come quick!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"I always come quick. Heh."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"But OMG I can't believe Simba is in grave danger again. It's almost like it's not a coincidence."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Mufasa, the brave hero that he is, dives straight into the middle of the stampede.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And with one bite he saves Simba from being crushed.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Then, he manages to get out of the stampede without being crushed...LIKE A BOSS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Can someone lend me a paw? I literally just jumped into the middle of a stampede and still survived."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Oh good. Scar's here. He'll end up doing the right thing, right? It's his own damn brother.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"FAMILY MEANS SHIT IF U DON'T HAVE POWER."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Got your paws, bro."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"PULL ME UP OR I AM TELLING MOM."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Nah."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And then Mufasa looks at his brother with so much pain in his eyes it is literally making me tear up just thinking about it. He is SO GOOD and SO PURE and his whole world is shattered because in this moment he's just been betrayed by his BLOOD RELATIVE.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And he falls...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And falls...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

AND FALLS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And Simba realizes what has happened and he's like, "Shit I didn't want you to actually die dad. It was just a catchy I WANT song. They're in ALL the Disney movies!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Now it's about to get so painful, but we'll get through this together. Simba's like...maybe dad's just sleeping? This is what people look like when they sleep.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"DAD, YOU'RE JUST SLEEPING RIGHT?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"DAD, THIS IS A REALLY MEAN PRANK."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And then the dark truth sets in, as it always does, and Simba realizes his father is really dead.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

So he curls up next to his dad's lifeless body and it's honestly the most traumatic thing I've ever seen. In this moment we all collectively lost our innocence.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

WHEN SIMBA CRIES WE ALL CRY.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And just when you think it can't get any worse, fucking SCAR comes and convinces Simba that he's responsible.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"But, I'm just an innocent and adorable cub child."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Go away and never come back."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

So Simba goes away.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

He decides to live life according to Hakuna Matata with Timon and Pumbaa, which I'm pretty sure is code for "smokes a lot of weed."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And he turns into basically Mufasa 2.0 over the course of one INSTRUMENTAL BREAK.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

A lot of stuff happens, but he's convinced to return to his home after he sees GHOST MUFASA in the sky. And he realizes that his father will always be alive in spirit and it's so beautiful. It's actually the only thing that makes Mufasa's death just a little less painful.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

HE. IS. SHOOKETH.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba goes home, he defeats Scar, bla bla bla. And then we're right back where we started because THIS IS THE CIRCLE OF LIFE, DAMNIT...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

AND IT MOVES US ALL.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

TITLE CARD AGAIN BECAUSE WHY NOT?

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies