    23 Side-By-Sides Of The Original "Hunger Games" Cast On Their First Red Carpet Vs. Most Recent

    Me in 2012 vs. Me in 2023 is just footage of me being excited for a new Hunger Games movie...

    Jen Abidor
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Well, we're finally here — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about to hit theaters next week, which means fans of the massive franchise are about to be absolutely feral for this series again. To celebrate the new installment, let's take a look back at the cast of the original trilogy on their earliest red carpets compared to their most recent:

    Note that for some cast members, I had to select their earliest available pics, and some cast members don't really walk enough red carpets so weren't included.

    1. Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen) on her first red carpet in 2008:

    Jennifer Lawrence
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Jennifer Lawrence on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Jennifer Lawrence
    Dominik Bindl / WireImage

    2. Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark) on his first red carpet in 2002:

    Young Josh Hutcherson
    Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

    Josh Hutcherson on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

    Josh Hutcherson
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    3. Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne) on his first red carpet in 2009:

    Liam Hemsworth
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

    Liam Hemsworth on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Closeup of Liam Hemsworth
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    4. Donald Sutherland (President Coriolanus Snow) on his earliest available photo from 1968:

    Young Donald Sutherland
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Donald Sutherland on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

    Donald Sutherland
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    5. Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman) in his earliest available photo from 1988:

    Stanley Tucci
    CBS via Getty Images

    Stanley Tucci on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Stanley Tucci
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Harrods

    6. Willow Shields (Primrose Everdeen) on her first red carpet in 2011:

    Young Willow Shields
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Willow Shields on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Willow Shields
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    7. Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) on her first red carpet in 2006:

    Elizabeth Banks
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Elizabeth Banks on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Elizabeth Banks
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    8. Wes Bentley (Seneca Crane) on his first red carpet in 1999:

    Wes Bentley
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Wes Bentley on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Wes Bentley
    Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images

    9. Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy) in his earliest available photo from 1985:

    Woody Harrelson
    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    Woody Harrelson on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Woody Harrelson
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images for HBO

    10. Lenny Kravitz (Cinna) on his first red carpet in 1987:

    Lenny Kravitz
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    Lenny Kravitz on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Lenny Kravitz
    Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    11. Amandla Stenberg (Rue) on their first red carpet in 2011:

    Young Amandla Stenberg
    Michael Kovac / WireImage

    Amandla Stenberg on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Amandla Stenberg
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    12. Dayo Okeniyi (Thresh) on his first red carpet in 2012:

    Dayo Okeniyi
    John Shearer / WireImage

    Dayo Okeniyi on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Dayo Okeniyi
    Leon Bennett / WireImage

    13. Jack Quaid (Marvel) on his earliest red carpet in 2005:

    Dennis and Jack Quaid
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Jack Quaid on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Jack Quaid
    Dominik Bindl / FilmMagic

    14. Leven Rambin (Glimmer) on her first red carpet in 2004:

    Leven Rambin
    Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

    Leven Rambin on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Leven Rambin
    Jc Olivera / FilmMagic

    15. Alexander Ludwig (Cato) on his first red carpet in 2009:

    Young Alexander Ludwig
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Alexander Ludwig on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

    Alexander Ludwig
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Starz

    16. Isabelle Fuhrman (Clove) on her first red carpet in 2007:

    Young Isabelle Fuhrman
    Jemal Countess / WireImage for Sundance Film Festival

    Isabelle Fuhrman on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Isabelle Fuhrman
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    17. Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee) on his first red carpet in 1997:

    Philip Seymour Hoffman
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Philip Seymour Hoffman on his most recent red carpet in 2014:

    Philip Seymour Hoffman
    Robin Marchant / Getty images

    Sadly, Philip died in 2014 at age 46.

    18. Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair) on his first red carpet in 2011:

    Sam Claflin
    Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

    Sam Claflin on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Sam Claflin
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    19. Jena Malone (Johanna Mason) on her first red carpet in 1996:

    Young Jena Malone
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Jena Malone on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Jena Malone
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    20. Julianne Moore (President Alma Coin) in her earliest available red carpet pic in 1991:

    Julianne Moore
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Julianne Moore on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Closeup of Julianne Moore
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    21. Jeffrey Wright (Beetee) on his earliest red carpet in 1993:

    Jeffrey Wright
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Jeffrey Wright on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Jeffrey Wright
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    22. Mahershala Ali (Boggs) on his first red carpet in 2002:

    Closeup of Mahershala Ali
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    Mahershala Ali on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

    Mahershala Ali
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

    23. Finally, Natalie Dormer (Cressida) on her earliest red carpet in 2005:

    Natalie Dormer
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    Natalie Dormer on her most recent red carpet in 2021:

    Natalie Dormer
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images