Speaking of beavers, it was the showstopper challenge that really wowed me. The challenge was to make an animal out of cake, and the results ranged from super realistic to adorably cartoonish and everything in between. The animal bakes were so much fun that I just had to put together some side-by-side comparisons of the drawings and the final bakes.

The drawings are, of course, done after the final bakes by illustrator Tom Hovey (aka the man with the coolest job ever!). He once told Vulture, “My job is to illustrate what the bakers planned to create, not what they actually baked in the tent." So I just think it's pretty neat to see a side-by-side of what the bakers had planned next to how things turned out.

