    Here's Why "The Great British Baking Show" Is No Longer Doing Country-Themed Episodes

    Honestly, it seems like it's for the best.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    The Great British Baking Show is one of the most popular feel-good TV shows there is.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Netflix

    But during the show's 13th season last year, viewers didn't exactly feel great about how a certain episode went down.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Courtesy Of Netflix

    So, one of the theme weeks in the last season was "Mexican Week" — which featured jokes like the one featured below by the show's official Twitter account. Yes, this was an actual bit that they aired.

    @BritishBakeOff / Via Twitter: @BritishBakeOff

    The episode also featured a contestant peeling an avocado like it was a damn apple. The whole thing was, at large, pretty embarrassing to watch.

    @diannaeanderson / Netflix / Via Twitter: @diannaeanderson

    Entertainment Weekly also points out that, two years previous to the infamous "Mexican Week" episode, the show's "Japanese Week" episode featured former cohost Matt Lucas referring to katsu curry as "cat-poo curry." Jesus Christ.

    The judges from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Mark Bourdillon / Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions / Netflix

    So if you were wondering how, pray tell, the show was going to handle any country-specific theme weeks this season, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Mark Bourdillon / Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions / Netflix

    "We're not doing any national themes this year," the show's producer Kieran Smith told the Guardian. "We didn't want to offend anyone, but the world has changed and the joke fell flat."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Mark Bourdillon / Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions / Netflix

    "We're doing all the regular weeks: cakes, biscuits, bread, patisserie, chocolate," he also said, "plus party cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Great British Baking Show&quot;
    Mark Bourdillon / Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions / Netflix

    This isn't the only time someone involved with GBBS has expressed regret for the "Mexican Week" episode. Prue Leith, who's one of the show's judges, addressed the controversy around the episode last year in an interview with the New Yorker.

    Closeup of Prue
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    "There would have been absolutely no intention to offend," she said. "That's not the spirit of the show."

    Closeup of Prue
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    I should hope so!