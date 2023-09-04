Here's Why "The Great British Baking Show" Is No Longer Doing Country-Themed Episodes

Entertainment Weekly also points out that, two years previous to the infamous "Mexican Week" episode, the show's "Japanese Week" episode featured former cohost Matt Lucas referring to katsu curry as "cat-poo curry." Jesus Christ.
So if you were wondering how, pray tell, the show was going to handle any country-specific theme weeks this season, you can breathe a sigh of relief.
"We're not doing any national themes this year," the show's producer Kieran Smith told the Guardian. "We didn't want to offend anyone, but the world has changed and the joke fell flat."
"We're doing all the regular weeks: cakes, biscuits, bread, patisserie, chocolate," he also said, "plus party cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love."
This isn't the only time someone involved with GBBS has expressed regret for the "Mexican Week" episode. Prue Leith, who's one of the show's judges, addressed the controversy around the episode last year in an interview with the New Yorker.
"There would have been absolutely no intention to offend," she said. "That's not the spirit of the show."