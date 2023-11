2.

Ethan Hawke's wife Ryan Shawhughes was briefly a nanny for his kids while he was married to Uma Thurman — but according to Ethan, nothing happened romantically between them until long after. "I met Ryan through my literary agent, and she was indeed one of Maya and Levon's nannies during a film shoot," he told the Guardian in 2009. "After a short period of working for me, Ryan went back to Columbia to get her degree. There were never any scandalous thoughts or actions back then. In the years that followed, my marriage disintegrated due to many pressures, none of which were remotely connected to Ryan." The pair has been married since 2008, and they share two kids together — Indiana and Clementine.