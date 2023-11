"I had no idea who he was," she told BuzzFeed News about the whole situation. "I didn't know at all, and he was so mad at me. But then he saw all the attention he got, so now he loves me. He calls me, and he emails me. But I had no idea because I had never watched the Kardashian program. … I didn't know he was part of the coterie of people who hang out with her. Now I know — big time!"