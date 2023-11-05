Skip To Content
11 Celebrities Who Didn't Know Another Celeb, And It Ranges From So Cringe To Very Funny

I cannot believe Modern Family star Ed O'Neill thought he was posing for a photo with a fan at the airport and it turned out to be Britney Spears...

by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Billie Eilish was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during a segment quizzing Billie on things from the '80s, the host asked her if she could name any member of the band Van Halen, and she responded, "Who?"

Jimmy asks Billie if she can name a van halen and she said who?
ABC / Via youtube.com

The clip ultimately went viral, with many people online dragging Billie for not knowing. Eventually, Wolf Van Halen was a class act and stepped in to defend her.

Twitter: @WolfVanHalen
And when Billie returned to Kimmel in 2019, she called him out for making her look "stupid" in that interview, and explaining that she was "playing along" but everyone thought she was being serious.

2. Billie also seemingly didn't know who Hilary Duff was after she was gifted a Lizzie McGuire sleeping bag during an interview.

Billie asks who hilary duff is and when she&#x27;s told lizzie mcguire she asks who is that
Nardwuar / Via Twitter: @popcrave

3. Despite the fact that they both have a partnership with Dunkin', Charli D'Amelio couldn't identify Ben Affleck during Vanity Fair's lie detector interview conducted by her sister Dixie, until Dixie said he was "married to Jennifer Lopez."

Charli being asked if she knew who he was and dixie telling her he was married to jennifer Lopez
Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

After the video went viral, Charli was asked about the moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she said she did know Ben and had had conversations with him. "My sister clowned me so hard for that the entire ride back," she said. "I was so embarrassed." 

4. Speaking of Bennifer, one of the most iconic instances of a celebrity claiming not to "know" another celebrity is Mariah Carey continually saying she doesn't know Jennifer Lopez.

Mariah saying I don&#x27;t know her
Taffy / Via youtube.com

When asked about the viral meme, Mariah once told Pitchfork. "I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was."

5. Ed O'Neill recalled the story of being approached by a woman in an airport to take a photo and not realizing that it was Britney Spears. He only figured it out when Britney eventually tweeted the photo and it started getting thousands of likes. "I mean, look at my face: Do I look like I'm sitting with Britney Spears?" O'Neill joked. "You know, my daughter, Sophia, she said, 'You are a moron.'"

Twitter: @britneyspears
"Fancy running into this guy! Such a sweetheart!" Britney tweeted about the interaction in 2015.

6. It's hard to forget the viral moment where Jerry Seinfeld turned down a hug from Kesha at a red carpet event, which she calls the "saddest moment of [her] life." From Jerry's perspective, it wasn't personal — he just didn't know her. "When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality," he told Extra, "I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star. I don’t know everyone."

Kesha asks Jerry for a hug and he says no thanks
Twitter/TommyMcFly / Via Twitter: @TommyMcFLY

7. When Halsey headlined at a DKNY 30th birthday event, Donna Karan herself didn't exactly know who they were. "Who is Halsey? Is that Halsey?" Donna reportedly asked a Page Six reporter, pointing at someone who was (lol) not Halsey. "I think my granddaughter does [know who she is]. I’m sure she’s great."

side by side of Halsey and Donna Karan at the DKNY 30th birthday event
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

8. In 2016, Martha Stewart had a pretty hilarious tweet trying to identify who Jonathan Cheban (friend of the Kardashians) was:

Twitter: @MarthaStewart

Don't worry, eventually she figured it out:

Twitter: @MarthaStewart

"I had no idea who he was," she told BuzzFeed News about the whole situation. "I didn't know at all, and he was so mad at me. But then he saw all the attention he got, so now he loves me. He calls me, and he emails me. But I had no idea because I had never watched the Kardashian program. … I didn't know he was part of the coterie of people who hang out with her. Now I know — big time!"

Martha and Jonathan together in 2021 after this whole debacle
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

9. In 2015, Justin Bieber was asked about Shawn Mendes during an interview, and famously responded, "Who's Shawn Mendes?"

Justin Bieber asking who&#x27;s shawn mendes
95.5 PLJ / Via Twitter: @justinbieber

The day after that interview, Shawn was interviewed by BBC Radio 1 and said, "We haven't met, but I guess he just doesn't know. I'm definitely a fan. I looked up to him for a while, but I guess he just doesn't know who I am. We'll have to let him know."

Eventually, that changed, of course, and the two even collaborated in 2020 on "Monster." In fact, at the time Justin (jokingly this time) resurfaced the clip and tweeted, "Who's Shawn Mendes?"

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber onstage
Abc / ABC via Getty Images

10. When Khloé Kardashian asked Kourtney if she would take business advice from "this person" and showed her a picture of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Kourtney couldn't even identify him.

Kourtney looks at a picture of Jeff Bezos and says she doesn&#x27;t know who this is and then khloe says it&#x27;s jeff bezos and kourtney says she doesn&#x27;t know what he looks like
Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

She also says she doesn't "watch the news."

11. And, finally, the Vanity Fair lie detector interview that became an iconic meme — when Keke Palmer was asked if her character True Jackson was a better VP than Dick Cheney and Keke had no idea who he was.

Keke saying I hate to say it and I hope I don&#x27;t sound ridiculous but I don&#x27;t know who this man is and then Sorry to this man
Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

As of 2022, she still doesn't know who he is.