27 "Moana" Jokes For Anyone Who Knows It's Better Than "Frozen"

Twitter / Via Twitter: @pettyblackboy

2.

Emily Gould
@EmilyGould

I put Raffi to bed and said "I love you." He said "Okay. (Awkward pause) I love Moana."
01:31 AM - 27 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

View this post on

Twitter / Via Twitter: @linndiosa

5.

View this post on

6.

TwistedDoodles
@twisteddoodles

My 2 yr old had a nightmare that something had happened to Moana. She kept crying. We all watched 10 minutes of Moana to prove she's ok.
09:37 PM - 29 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Will Lutz
@WillLutz8

If you can't handle me at my Te Kā 🔥😤✊🏻🙀

Then you don't deserve me at my Te Fiti 😊😪👏🏻🌿💯☀️
07:09 PM - 26 Jul 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

View this post on

9.

Guapo Jake
@King_dontcare

They playing that moana song at the gym I'm bout to rep 225 for 50
06:59 PM - 22 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

View this post on

11.

Josue
@Josue22De

if the mans u like doesn't know ONE moana song. he's not the one
01:47 AM - 28 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

On Vacation Don't@me
@OhNoSheTwitnt

Him: Why are you bringing your earbuds on a lobster boat?

Me: How am I supposed to pretend to be Moana if the soundtrack isn't playing?
03:53 PM - 26 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

View this post on

14.

justine
@biticonjustine

this lil boy next to me on the plane looked at me and said i look like moana and ive never been so flattered by a 7 year old before
12:41 AM - 23 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

View this post on

16.

View this post on

17.

Just Jason I Guess🌐
@Disn3yDude

I am:
⚪️ Man
⚪️ Woman
🔘 Moana of Motunui

Looking for:
⚪️ Men
⚪️ Women
🔘 Maui to board my boat and restore the heart to Te Fiti
03:05 PM - 20 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

View this post on

19.

View this post on

20.

View this post on

Twitter / Via Twitter: @chuuzus

22.

View this post on

23.

View this post on

Twitter / Via Twitter: @JoselyHernandez

25.

View this post on

26.

View this post on

27.

Lights
@lights

Wow am I just emotional or is someone cutting a large onion next to me while I'm watching moana
01:48 AM - 27 Aug 2017
Reply Retweet Favorite