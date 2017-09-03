 back to top
27 "Moana" Jokes For Anyone Who Knows It's Better Than "Frozen"

"If you can't handle me at my Te Ka, you don't deserve me at my Te Fiti..."

Jen Abidor
1.

2.

I put Raffi to bed and said "I love you." He said "Okay. (Awkward pause) I love Moana."
Emily Gould @EmilyGould

I put Raffi to bed and said "I love you." He said "Okay. (Awkward pause) I love Moana."

3.

4.

5.

View this post on

6.

My 2 yr old had a nightmare that something had happened to Moana. She kept crying. We all watched 10 minutes of Moana to prove she's ok.
TwistedDoodles @twisteddoodles

My 2 yr old had a nightmare that something had happened to Moana. She kept crying. We all watched 10 minutes of Moana to prove she's ok.

7.

If you can't handle me at my Te Kā 🔥😤✊🏻🙀 Then you don't deserve me at my Te Fiti 😊😪👏🏻🌿💯☀️
Will Lutz @WillLutz8

If you can't handle me at my Te Kā 🔥😤✊🏻🙀 Then you don't deserve me at my Te Fiti 😊😪👏🏻🌿💯☀️

8.

View this post on

9.

They playing that moana song at the gym I'm bout to rep 225 for 50
Guapo Jake @King_dontcare

They playing that moana song at the gym I'm bout to rep 225 for 50

10.

View this post on

11.

if the mans u like doesn't know ONE moana song. he's not the one
Josue @Josue22De

if the mans u like doesn't know ONE moana song. he's not the one

12.

Him: Why are you bringing your earbuds on a lobster boat? Me: How am I supposed to pretend to be Moana if the soundtrack isn't playing?
On Vacation Don't@me @OhNoSheTwitnt

Him: Why are you bringing your earbuds on a lobster boat? Me: How am I supposed to pretend to be Moana if the soundtrack isn't playing?

13.

View this post on

14.

this lil boy next to me on the plane looked at me and said i look like moana and ive never been so flattered by a 7 year old before
justine @biticonjustine

this lil boy next to me on the plane looked at me and said i look like moana and ive never been so flattered by a 7 year old before

15.

View this post on

16.

View this post on

17.

I am: ⚪️ Man ⚪️ Woman 🔘 Moana of Motunui Looking for: ⚪️ Men ⚪️ Women 🔘 Maui to board my boat and restore the heart to Te Fiti
Just Jason I Guess🌐 @Disn3yDude

I am: ⚪️ Man ⚪️ Woman 🔘 Moana of Motunui Looking for: ⚪️ Men ⚪️ Women 🔘 Maui to board my boat and restore the heart to Te Fiti

18.

View this post on

19.

View this post on

20.

View this post on

21.

22.

View this post on

23.

View this post on

24.

25.

View this post on

26.

View this post on

27.

Wow am I just emotional or is someone cutting a large onion next to me while I'm watching moana
Lights @lights

Wow am I just emotional or is someone cutting a large onion next to me while I'm watching moana

