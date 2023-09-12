  • VMAs badge

37 Red Carpet Pictures From The 2003 Video Music Awards That Honestly Feel Like Opening A Time Capsule

Where does the time go?!

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2023 Video Music Awards are here, which means it's officially been 20 years since the 2003 VMAs, which brought us one of the most memorable VMA moments of all time — the Britney/Madonna kiss.

Britney Spears and Madonna kissing
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

To celebrate the VMAs, we're looking back at what the red carpet looked like 20 years ago, and honestly, the nostalgia is so real. Here are 41 stars at the 2003 Video Music Awards:

1. Britney Spears

closeup of her in a mini dress
Jason Squires / WireImage

2. Madonna

her posing with her hand on her hip
Kmazur / WireImage

Note that Madonna didn't walk the red carpet, but here she is backstage and of course, I had to include her.

3. Christina Aguilera

closeup of her wearing a feather dress
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

4. Beyoncé

on the red carpet wearing a shiny dress
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

5. Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne

the two flipping off cameras
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

6. Good Charlotte

closeup of the group on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

7. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

closeup of the twins
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

8. Mary J. Blige

closeup of mary wearing a vest and matching pants
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

9. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

the couple wearing suits on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

10. Mýa

closeup of her looking over her shoulder
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

11. Hilary Duff

closeup of her on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

12. Lindsay Lohan

her waving to fans wearing ripped jeans and a corset over a button down
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

13. LeBron James

closeup of him wearing a graphic tee
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

14. Ludacris

closeup of him wearing a leather jacket
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

15. Evanescence

closeup of the two on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

16. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox

the couple on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

17. Simple Plan

closeup of the group
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

18. Venus and Serena Williams

Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

19. Kelly Clarkson

closeup of her on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

20. Tony Hawk

closeup of him in jeans on the read carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

21. Paris and Nicky Hilton

the sisters on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

22. Jack Black

him goofing off on the red carpet
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

23. Nelly

closeup of him
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

24. Jessica Alba

her in a leather dress
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

25. Lil Jon

him wearing a jersey on the red carpet
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

26. Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro

closeup of the couple
Rj Capak / WireImage

27. OutKast

both wearing suits on the red carpet
Jim Spellman / WireImage

28. Ashanti

her in a cut out mini dress
Jason Squires / WireImage

29. Snoop Dogg

closeup of him
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

30. Carson Daly

closeup of him throwing rock signals
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

31. Jason Biggs

closeup of him
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

32. Justin Timberlake

closeup of him
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

33. Solange Knowles

her on the red carpet in a dress
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

34. Kelly Rowland

closeup of her
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

35. Kim Cattrall

closeup of her in a flapper style dress
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

36. Black Eyed Peas

closeup of the group
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

37. Stacie Orrico

closeup of her
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

