The 2023 Video Music Awards are here, which means it's officially been 20 years since the 2003 VMAs, which brought us one of the most memorable VMA moments of all time — the Britney/Madonna kiss.
To celebrate the VMAs, we're looking back at what the red carpet looked like 20 years ago, and honestly, the nostalgia is so real. Here are 41 stars at the 2003 Video Music Awards:
9.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
16.
50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox
18.
Venus and Serena Williams
21.
Paris and Nicky Hilton
26.
Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro
Check out all of our VMA coverage here.