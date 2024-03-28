Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Ready To Create The Bedroom Of Your Dreams, Here Are 51 Ways To Get Started

    Now you'll have even more reasons to never leave your cozy sanctuary. ✨

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • And step up your bed's comfort + aesthetic even more with a shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside (and grab a fluffy all-season duvet insert if you need one). With bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.

      View in list

    • Hang a bed canopy to make your bedroom feel like even more of cozy hideaway, and it adds a lil' extra privacy, too. If you always wanted one of these as a kid, now's the time to heal your inner child a little — because you're an adult, and it's your money to spend on things that make you happy.

      View in list

    • First things first, invest in some fairy string lights, because there's just something magical about what these do to a room at night. Hang them behind the bed, in front of your window, or string them up along the ceiling to create the coziest ambience while you curl up to read or watch a movie.

      View in list

    1. First things first, invest in some fairy string lights, because there's just something magical about what these do to a room at night. Hang them behind the bed, in front of your window, or string them up along the ceiling to create the coziest ambience while you curl up to read or watch a movie.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Many reviewers say the cord is short, so you may want to pick up an extension cord if you don't already have one.

    Promising review: "I love these lights! The settings are so much fun and add excitement to a room when you have guests. The light is so warm and makes it feel so cozy inside! I love to turn off all of the other lights in my apartment and just have these lights going when I am watching a movie. It creates a great warm glow but isn't too bright to wash out the movie. They are also a fun background for pictures!" —J_Thill

    Get the string lights in warm white from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 colors). 

    2. And if you want a more diffused lighting effect, layer them behind sheer curtains. These also look beautiful on their own as an alternative to dark, heavy blackout curtains, helping to brighten up a room and let that good sunlight stream in during the day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    That said, if you (like me) love to sleep in and NEED blackout curtains in your bedroom, you can always layer them with sheers and keep the blackout ones tied back when not in use! I do this in my living room and it works wonderfully.

    Promising review: "Very pleased with these panels. Transformed and brightened the room due to the way it filters the light. Gave the room the warmth and coziness it needed to soften the black room-darkening drapes. Grommets are nice and blend in with an oil-rubbed bronze pole. I did iron these before hanging them, and they drape beautifully. Looks expensive but very reasonably priced. Quite a steal for $15 per set. Hems were even, and sewing was excellent. Filters light and provides privacy. Loved them so much I ordered two more sets." —June Behrend

    Get a set of two 54-inch wide panels from Amazon for $14.19+ (available in16 colors and 13 sizes).

    3. Create a wall display everyone on BookTok would absolutely drool over by utilizing hidden floating bookshelves, which make it look like the books are floating there in place. Plus, it'll free up space on your crowded bookshelf and keep all those unread novels (which you'll definitely get to some day) off your floor and nightstand.

    multiple stacks of books mounted on a reviewer's wall using the floating bookshelves
    showing the book how it fits onto the book shelf bracket
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has these! "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang, and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

    Promising review: "Super chic way of organizing our many books and keeping them off windowsills and other non-book surfaces. This was a great solution, and we didn’t have to buy ANOTHER furniture piece — win!" —EmGeeBond

    Get them from Amazon for $15.63+ (available individually or in a set of three, and two sizes).

    4. Candles are obviously great for setting the mood, but if you aren't allowed to burn them (or flames make you nervous), try a dimmable candle warmer: Just set the candle on its base and turn the lamp on, and its heat will melt the candle as if it were lit, releasing its delicious aroma into the air. It's cute, cozy, and completely hazard free. 

    the candle warmer turned on with a candle underneath the bulb
    A reviewer shows the lamp on their bedside table
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.

    Get a closer look at it on TikTok (it looks super cute in a kitchen too)!

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors). 

    5. Lay a faux sheepskin rug on the floor beside your bed, in front of a mirror, under your desk, or across a chair — an easy way to inject some serious "hygge" (a Danish word referring to a mood of coziness and contentment).

    the white sheepskin rug in front of a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This little rug is beautiful and of great quality! Within about a minute of unpacking it onto our ottoman, our cat claimed it as her own. She loves this rug. I have washed it once, and it's held up very well and fluffed back out to like it was when it was new. I originally purchased this as I'm trying to 'hygge' our home, and I'm so pleased with the quality and look of it that I ordered another one for the back of the sofa." —jcampbella

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in many sizes/colors).

    6. Or go bigger with a luxurious plush shag rug so it feels like you're stepping onto cloud nine as you roll out of bed in the morning. You can layer it underneath your bed or arrange it in front or to the side!

    a large white plush rug layered under a bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug. It's gorgeous, and though we have a thick rug pad under it, it is thick and luxurious even without the pad. I vacuumed it for the first time and no fluff, no shedding; I was very impressed. Great buy, I am totally thrilled." —Jt

    Get an 8'x10' rug from Amazon for $246.12 (available in four shapes, six colors, and many sizes).

    7. Display perfume, jewelry, and other baubles on a decorative mirror for a touch of elegance. Alternative idea: Hang it as part of a mirror gallery wall that'll reflect light and make your room feel even bigger! Either way, this low-key looks like something out of Beauty and the Beast, and I'm here for it.

    various fragrances and makeup on the gold mirror
    the white and gold versions of the mirror hung on a wall next to art and other mirrors as a sort of gallery wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If you're interested in the gallery wall idea, you can find other mirrors in this style on Amazon (or go digging in your local antique shops).  

    Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors, multiple shapes, and in two-packs). 

    8. Invest in a pair of hotel-quality pillows because your head spends 8+ hours a day laying on them — you deserve better than the sad, flat ones you've had since college. These cloud-like pillows are filled with plush gel fiber that provides just the right amount of support. (Oh, and did I mention they have 160,000 5-star ratings??)

    the beckham hotel pillows on a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now, mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it, so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff, so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in queen and king).

    These are our budget pick for best pillow, btw!

    9. And put mulberry silk pillowcases on them that not only look and feel luxurious, but are also great for your hair and skin. They're designed to create less friction on your hair and reduce split ends, and they're also less drying for your skin than cotton. Plus, they stay refreshingly cool and feel great to sink your face into, even in the summer.

    blue silk pillowcases on a bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for anyone who is transitioning or already using the Curly Girl Method. Plus, I’ve noticed an improvement in my skin, which I had pretty much given up on. After dealing with chronic cystic acne for all of my adolescent and adult life, and taking prescription Accutane, and still having breakouts, I had thrown in the towel. But believe me when I tell you that my skin [now has] little to no breakouts, and it’s not dry in the mornings anymore. Got this initially for my curly hair, so the skin improvement is a definite plus in my book." —Andrea Castro

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 37 colors and six sizes).

    10. Spray a calming essential oil blend of lavender and chamomile on your pillows before bed — this light, clean mist will help you wind down and create a peaceful, spa-like mood. (Some reviewers say it's so soothing, it even helps them fall asleep!)

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia), and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting (which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." —Wiwse

    Get it from Amazon for $7.87 (available in multiple scents and variety packs).

    11. Hang a bed canopy to make your bedroom feel like even more of cozy hideaway, and it adds a lil' extra privacy, too. If you always wanted one of these as a kid, now's the time to heal your inner child a little — because you're an adult, and it's your money to spend on things that make you happy.

    a bed canopy strung up above a bed
    amazon.com

    Hang some vines and/or fairy lights to really add to that fairytale vibe! It can also help serve as a room divider. This particular one comes in a square shape (as shown above) or a dome shape (which you can see here).

    Promising review: "So cute, so easy to install! Literally like four hooks and tie backs and you're done. Jazz it up with some twinkle lights (not included) and you are golden. I swear laying in bed at night I feel like a princess. Especially because I always wanted one of these as a little girl. 😇" —Krystle

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in eight styles).

    12. And if you really want to be extra (which I support), upgrade to a canopy bed frame so you can pretend you're actual royalty while you curl up and binge The Crown. This elegant structure is classic and might feel overly traditional, but by adding your own stylish decorations (curtains, lights, vines, etc.), you can really make it your own.

    the bed frame with a curtain strung up over the top
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers suggest having a second person on hand to help put this together!

    Promising review: "I love it! It took about two hours to put together by myself. Everything needed was right in the box. I might replace the screws that connect the center beam to the head and footboard but other than that, I couldn't be happier! Good buy!" —Abby

    Get it from Amazon for $128.98+ (available in four sizes and colors).

    13. Drape a floral tapestry with soft colors and an eye-catching pattern behind your bed or couch for the coziest backdrop (and an easier, cheaper alternative to hanging art).

    the floral tapestry hanging behind a bed
    Amazon

    Some people like to pair this with a canopy and/or fairy lights to really tie the look together!

    Promising review: "Love this mandala tapestry! I have hung it up in my living room and it fits right into my cozy and boho vibe!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    14. Invest in a mini projector to turn your bedroom into a cozy cave for watching movies and TV or playing video games, just by taking advantage of a plain white wall. It means you don't have to have a bulky TV in your bedroom, and it can connect to phones and laptops, streaming devices like Fire TV Stick and Roku, gaming consoles, and more!

    gif showing the projector and an anime projected on the wall with it
    reviewer watching a show on the projector
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This comes with a 100-inch projector screen to use if needed! It has built-in speakers for audio but can also connect to Bluetooth speakers or headphones if you have them. (Note: The Bluetooth is only for audio device connection, not smartphones.)

    Promising review: "Omg I love this so much. It’s compact and the internal audio and picture are both great quality. I decided to project directly onto my wall and it’s saving me so much space in my bedroom not having a TV on a stand and I didn’t want to hang one on the wall and fix those holes again. I plugged a Fire Stick directly into the projector and use my cable app to watch TV along with the streaming apps. I just love this." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $65.57

    15. And set up a galaxy light designed to project the starry night sky onto your ceilings and walls — now when you're watching Interstellar with your new mini projector, you'll feel like you're traveling through time and space along with Matthew McConaughey.

    the galaxy light projecting onto the ceiling
    www.amazon.com

    You can check out a similar galaxy projector being used in this TikTok! It comes *loaded* with options, with dual-projection lenses that can create 33 light effects, with five levels of brightness and flow speed. It also has eight white noise options and serves as a Bluetooth speaker too! 

    Promising review: "We use it to sleep with at night, as a background light for our dance videos, or simply on dark, cloudy days. It brilliantly illuminates the room, and the colors are vibrant and playful. I appreciate the variety of options it offers, including numerous patterns and glow lights. It's truly fantastic!" —Sharan

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three styles — the "jet black" model gives a spinning vortex effect).

    16. If you're into throw pillows, cozy up your bed or chair even more with a set of ultra-soft corduroy covers. They'll accent your color scheme or other decorative pillows, add some texture, *and* give you an excuse to take way more midday naps.

    a hand touching one of the pink pillow covers
    amazon.com

    I own these in THREE shades and can vouch that they're *so* soft and not just for looks (but they look cute too!). I was so tired of getting decorative throw pillow covers that were cute but scratchy and not at all pleasant to lay your head on, and these fit the bill perfectly. They're a permanent fixture on my couch now and I've taken many a nap on them, and they'd be great on a bed too. I also love having the option to swap them out seasonally!

    Psst — these are covers, so be sure to grab throw pillow inserts if you need them! For the fluffiest pillow, opt for an insert that's 2 inches bigger than your cover (so if you get an 18x18-inch cover, you'll want a 20x20-inch insert for optimal fluffiness).

    Promising review: "I bought the orange rectangular ones to go with some fall printed pillow covers. They were really just for decoration, but they are super soft and cozy! They fit very snug on the pillows I had. I really like them; in fact, I bought a square set in green to go with my Christmas decor! Would definitely recommend." —gb

    Get a set of two 18x18 covers from Amazon for $12.99 (available in nine sizes and many colors).

    17. And keep a spare throw blanket at the end of your bed to add a soft touch to the room. It'll be there at close reach when you start to feel a bit chilly (or just want to wrap up like a burrito), and it doubles as cozy decor.

    a throw blanket at the end of a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blanket is the epitome of comfort, elegance, and sophistication. The faux fur material is incredibly soft to the touch. The texture is heavenly, making it irresistible to snuggle under, especially on chilly evenings. The blanket's generous size ensures that it envelops you in a cocoon of warmth, making it perfect for cozy nights on the couch or as an additional layer on the bed during colder months. The attention to detail in the design is impressive. What sets this faux fur throw apart is its durability and easy maintenance. Despite its delicate appearance, the blanket is surprisingly resilient, holding up well to daily use. It remains soft and luscious even after several washes, which is a testament to its high-quality construction. The colors also retain their vibrancy, ensuring that it continues to look brand new over time. In summary, it's a true gem." —m.crable

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 19 colors and three sizes).

    18. Buy yourself fresh flowers and keep them in unique, statement vases, like these ceramic head vases that'll bring so much whimsical charm. Maybe looking at these every day will have creativity sprouting out of you in no time.

    the ceramic head vases
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was unsure about the quality, but they’re so gorgeous and feel luxurious. I have one in my bedroom and living room and I love them! I won’t look anymore for more!" —Sunshine Iino

    Get the set of two ceramic head vases from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in black or white). 

    19. Embrace greenery by hanging up fake ivy — a popular piece of decor you've probably seen all over TikTok and/or Pinterest. It looks beautiful on its own or paired with string lights, making your bedroom truly feel like a calming oasis.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See more about these on TikTok

    Promising review: "Probably the best purchase I’ve ever made. Totally transformed my bathroom in my new house. I had enough leaves to do this and more! Great price and pretty sturdy. Minimal leaf shedding." —Autumn

    Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three quantities and a style with LED lights). 

    20. Make it look like golden hour 24/7 by utilizing a sunset lamp, which will drench the room in rosy warm light. This is such a mood booster if you don't get much natural light in your bedroom, or during the times of year where it gets dark super early.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.

    Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three styles).

    21. Or just swap out the stark white lighting in your lamps or sconces with vintage-style Edison bulbs that'll produce a warm, romantic glow — bright enough for reading, but not to the point of blinding you. They're fully dimmable too!

    a ceiling light lit up with the edison bulbs
    amazon.com

    Hudson Bulb Co. is a small business that specializes in vintage bulbs and other types of lighting.

    Promising reviews: "I am in the process of updating our bedroom — these bulbs were used in new lights we purchased. I love the warm glow and the vintage look of the bulbs. Will be purchasing more to keep on hand.

    "Due to some old wiring in our home, LED lights/bulbs tend to flicker. The incandescent Edison-style bulbs were the perfect solution. I like that they aren't too bright for our dining room and give off a warm, cozy, vintage feel (not bright daylight feel)." —Becky Phelps

    Get a four-pack for $15.97+ (available in clear or amber glass, and larger packs).