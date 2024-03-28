If You're Ready To Create The Bedroom Of Your Dreams, Here Are 51 Ways To Get Started

Popular products from this list
And step up your bed's comfort + aesthetic even more with a shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside (and grab a fluffy all-season duvet insert if you need one). With bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.
Hang a bed canopy to make your bedroom feel like even more of cozy hideaway, and it adds a lil' extra privacy, too. If you always wanted one of these as a kid, now's the time to heal your inner child a little — because you're an adult, and it's your money to spend on things that make you happy.
First things first, invest in some fairy string lights, because there's just something magical about what these do to a room at night. Hang them behind the bed, in front of your window, or string them up along the ceiling to create the coziest ambience while you curl up to read or watch a movie.
2. And if you want a more diffused lighting effect, layer them behind sheer curtains. These also look beautiful on their own as an alternative to dark, heavy blackout curtains, helping to brighten up a room and let that good sunlight stream in during the day.
3. Create a wall display everyone on BookTok would absolutely drool over by utilizing hidden floating bookshelves, which make it look like the books are floating there in place. Plus, it'll free up space on your crowded bookshelf and keep all those unread novels (which you'll definitely get to some day) off your floor and nightstand.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has these! "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang, and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."
Promising review: "Super chic way of organizing our many books and keeping them off windowsills and other non-book surfaces. This was a great solution, and we didn’t have to buy ANOTHER furniture piece — win!" —EmGeeBond
Get them from Amazon for $15.63+ (available individually or in a set of three, and two sizes).
4. Candles are obviously great for setting the mood, but if you aren't allowed to burn them (or flames make you nervous), try a dimmable candle warmer: Just set the candle on its base and turn the lamp on, and its heat will melt the candle as if it were lit, releasing its delicious aroma into the air. It's cute, cozy, and completely hazard free.
It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok (it looks super cute in a kitchen too)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
5. Lay a faux sheepskin rug on the floor beside your bed, in front of a mirror, under your desk, or across a chair — an easy way to inject some serious "hygge" (a Danish word referring to a mood of coziness and contentment).
6. Or go bigger with a luxurious plush shag rug so it feels like you're stepping onto cloud nine as you roll out of bed in the morning. You can layer it underneath your bed or arrange it in front or to the side!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug. It's gorgeous, and though we have a thick rug pad under it, it is thick and luxurious even without the pad. I vacuumed it for the first time and no fluff, no shedding; I was very impressed. Great buy, I am totally thrilled." —Jt
Get an 8'x10' rug from Amazon for $246.12 (available in four shapes, six colors, and many sizes).
7. Display perfume, jewelry, and other baubles on a decorative mirror for a touch of elegance. Alternative idea: Hang it as part of a mirror gallery wall that'll reflect light and make your room feel even bigger! Either way, this low-key looks like something out of Beauty and the Beast, and I'm here for it.
If you're interested in the gallery wall idea, you can find other mirrors in this style on Amazon (or go digging in your local antique shops).
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors, multiple shapes, and in two-packs).
8. Invest in a pair of hotel-quality pillows because your head spends 8+ hours a day laying on them — you deserve better than the sad, flat ones you've had since college. These cloud-like pillows are filled with plush gel fiber that provides just the right amount of support. (Oh, and did I mention they have 160,000 5-star ratings??)
9. And put mulberry silk pillowcases on them that not only look and feel luxurious, but are also great for your hair and skin. They're designed to create less friction on your hair and reduce split ends, and they're also less drying for your skin than cotton. Plus, they stay refreshingly cool and feel great to sink your face into, even in the summer.
Promising review: "Great for anyone who is transitioning or already using the Curly Girl Method. Plus, I’ve noticed an improvement in my skin, which I had pretty much given up on. After dealing with chronic cystic acne for all of my adolescent and adult life, and taking prescription Accutane, and still having breakouts, I had thrown in the towel. But believe me when I tell you that my skin [now has] little to no breakouts, and it’s not dry in the mornings anymore. Got this initially for my curly hair, so the skin improvement is a definite plus in my book." —Andrea Castro
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 37 colors and six sizes).
10. Spray a calming essential oil blend of lavender and chamomile on your pillows before bed — this light, clean mist will help you wind down and create a peaceful, spa-like mood. (Some reviewers say it's so soothing, it even helps them fall asleep!)
12. And if you really want to be extra (which I support), upgrade to a canopy bed frame so you can pretend you're actual royalty while you curl up and binge The Crown. This elegant structure is classic and might feel overly traditional, but by adding your own stylish decorations (curtains, lights, vines, etc.), you can really make it your own.
Reviewers suggest having a second person on hand to help put this together!
Promising review: "I love it! It took about two hours to put together by myself. Everything needed was right in the box. I might replace the screws that connect the center beam to the head and footboard but other than that, I couldn't be happier! Good buy!" —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $128.98+ (available in four sizes and colors).
13. Drape a floral tapestry with soft colors and an eye-catching pattern behind your bed or couch for the coziest backdrop (and an easier, cheaper alternative to hanging art).
14. Invest in a mini projector to turn your bedroom into a cozy cave for watching movies and TV or playing video games, just by taking advantage of a plain white wall. It means you don't have to have a bulky TV in your bedroom, and it can connect to phones and laptops, streaming devices like Fire TV Stick and Roku, gaming consoles, and more!
This comes with a 100-inch projector screen to use if needed! It has built-in speakers for audio but can also connect to Bluetooth speakers or headphones if you have them. (Note: The Bluetooth is only for audio device connection, not smartphones.)
Promising review: "Omg I love this so much. It’s compact and the internal audio and picture are both great quality. I decided to project directly onto my wall and it’s saving me so much space in my bedroom not having a TV on a stand and I didn’t want to hang one on the wall and fix those holes again. I plugged a Fire Stick directly into the projector and use my cable app to watch TV along with the streaming apps. I just love this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $65.57.
15. And set up a galaxy light designed to project the starry night sky onto your ceilings and walls — now when you're watching Interstellar with your new mini projector, you'll feel like you're traveling through time and space along with Matthew McConaughey.
You can check out a similar galaxy projector being used in this TikTok! It comes *loaded* with options, with dual-projection lenses that can create 33 light effects, with five levels of brightness and flow speed. It also has eight white noise options and serves as a Bluetooth speaker too!
Promising review: "We use it to sleep with at night, as a background light for our dance videos, or simply on dark, cloudy days. It brilliantly illuminates the room, and the colors are vibrant and playful. I appreciate the variety of options it offers, including numerous patterns and glow lights. It's truly fantastic!" —Sharan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three styles — the "jet black" model gives a spinning vortex effect).