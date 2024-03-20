1. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if your leafy green friends keep dying or aren't showing much growth despite your diligent watering. Just plop these into the soil, and they'll feed each plant with essential nutrients they need to ~thrive~ for up to two months!
You can use these with indoor or outdoor plants!
Promising review: "Must-have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala H.
"As soon as I inserted a few of these in each of my vegetable plant, my garden took off from there. This is the only product that I use. Now I am actively growing and eating from my vegetable garden thanks to this product." —Kia
Get a pack of two (with 48 spikes each) from Amazon for $10.95.
2. A jug of dog spot repair solution for addressing the dirt patches in your backyard caused by damage from dog pee, digging, or heavy foot traffic. It's made from a combo of mulch, seeds, and soil designed to help healthy grass regrow — by summer, your yard will look green and lush.
Promising reviews: "Used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried bc I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
"I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
3. A wall-mounted tool organizer because you're tired of the broom, mop, and duster falling on top of you every time you open your utility closet. This can help hold all your gardening and yard tools too, keeping your garage or outdoor shed clutter-free.
This comes from Berry Ave, a small business that makes organization products.
Promising reviews: "Holds better than any rack I've had. Nothing falls off and the hooks are a welcome addition for holding the small items. This is my second one, as I liked the first one so well." —Jami Wallis
"Sturdy and strong. I tried other brands but they are not strong enough to hold brooms. This one really works. I wish there was more space between each holder, but otherwise I'm very satisfied." —eb
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in four colors).
4. A garbage guard to prevent clouds of flies or (ugh) maggots from taking up residence in and around your trash cans as the weather gets warmer. Just stick it inside the can, and it'll released an odorless vapor that kills insects for up to four months!
Promising review: "I ordered this product because every spring and summer we have problems with flies and maggots in the garbage can. The first time I used Terro, it didn’t stick very well. I can say it was user error because the adhesive tape stuck to my fingers. I had a hard time getting the tape off my fingers, but did manage to stick the device on the garbage lid. The next day I noticed that the device had fallen in the garbage can, so I ordered another one. I was very careful not to get the tape on my fingers this time. The device has been on my garbage can lid for a few days now. It survived the weekly trash pickup. As for whether or not this device works: Let me tell you, NO FLIES, NO MAGGOTS!!! This product works well. Just be careful when applying the adhesive strip." —Simone Kale
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
5. And a pack of ready-to-use fruit fly traps so you can finally go to war against the gnats and fruit flies invading your home — and win. These cute, unassuming "apples" will lure them in and trap them in the bottom, with a built-in window so you can keep an eye on the action.
Promising review: “Every spring and every fall my kitchen gets full of fruit flies. It’s so embarrassing to have people over. They’re in my pantry, not in my fridge and constantly flying around the sink. These do the trick! Within a few days of seeing them, I put these out and it gets rid of all the fruit flies. I always have a few extra under my sink. I recommend them to several friends and I recommend them to you too!" —MLD
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.01.
6. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system you might as well install while spring cleaning, because anything that makes keeping your toilet clean as hands-free as possible is worth it in our book. After a simple install, it'll clean and deodorize with every flush — plus, it'll save you time and money in the long run by slowing down wear and tear on internal tank parts.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. Kept bowl nice and clean. However the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so while on vacation we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product. No chlorine goes into tank. Goes directly into porcelain bowl so no problems and just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds, clean bowl and zero chlorine in tank. The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs. When you flush the water inside device transfers to bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago." —whatever
Get it from Amazon for $11.29.
7. A anti-allergen spray that's not only highly effective, but maybe even life-changing if you're someone who's constantly struggling with allergies and dreading even worse symptoms this spring. Just fill this bottle with water, shake, and spray it around your home (in the air and on surfaces) to help reduce airborne allergies, pet dander, and more.
FYI, this bottle comes with mineral concentrate inside only (no fragrance, no harsh chemicals, etc.) and is water activated! Once you add the water, it becomes your new spring-time anti-allergen BFF. The spray is safe to spray on furniture, floors, and filters, too. Reviewers say there are no stain or odor effects.
Allergy Asthma Clean is a family-owned small business founded by a father/daughter duo after a life filled with hospital trips and doctors visits due to Savanna's, the daughter's, severe allergies.
Promising review: "My dog is allergic to mites and our vet recommended trying this product. I spray it in the air and on all fabric in our home (from our couch to the curtains). It hasn't damaged or stained anything and has absolutely no smell of any kind. Our dog and even the humans in our house are noticing a huge difference. We're not sneezing as much and even our usual spring allergies are way down compared to last year. The fact that you get the bottle once and buy packets to refill so it's more sustainable and eco friendly is a huge plus too!" —Akl0123
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Don't forget to grab a few refill packs so you can minimize plastic waste!
8. And a pack of duster sponges because you don't need that added layer of dust everywhere making your allergy symptoms even worse. Their curved ridges are designed to trap dust and pet hair (and actually pick it up, not just move it around). These are reusable and just need to be soaked and softened before use to unlock their full cleaning power!
These are super similar to the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster that's always sold out (and cheaper, too).
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six color packs).
9. Plus, a slim microfiber duster for getting into those places you just can't reach, or maneuvering around tight areas. It attracts dust like nobody's business — no cleaning chemicals needed — and when you're done, the fluffy part snaps off so you can throw it in the wash.
Promising review: "Very practical, picks up a lot of dust and traps it. I love that I can throw the orange fluffy part in the wash and reuse it, much better than disposable dusters. I’ve used this on furniture, the fireplace mantel, light fixtures, lamps, electronics, ceiling fans. Works great." —TNTHE
Get it from Amazon for $11.99. (If you have lots of high, hard-to-reach spaces in your home, they also make an expanding duster for $17.99.)
10. Vacuum-sealed bags because it's time to put those bulky coats and sweaters away and make room for all your cute spring pieces. These'll transform your closet from an ever-teetering avalanche of stuff into an organized stack with room to spare.
Promising review: "Omg!!! My closet continues to grow, and I had NO WAY to store all these clothes until I found these bags! I stored all my summer clothes in them and have just enough space for my fall winter clothes! Now, it’s time to put all my sweaters and thangs away and bring out my spring and summer clothes! I absolutely love this purchase! Game changer for sure!" —Morgan S
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (available in other sizes and pack quantities).
11. And while you're flipping your seasonal wardrobe: A pack of shelf dividers to help separate piles of T-shirts, tank tops, accessories, and more so everything doesn't just become one big jumble in your closets. It lets you stack things more efficiently, looks neater, and will help you find what you need much more quickly.
Promising review: "I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." —the booniepepper
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.