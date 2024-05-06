38 Shoes For Commuting, Traveling, And Living Your Best Life

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers that'll let you stroll right through airport security with *slightly* less of a headache, considering how easy they are to kick on and off, with a cushioned insole that can withstand those many hours of walking without leaving your feet a painful, throbbing mess.
Promising reviews: "Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt, and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" —Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day, even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $35 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs).
2. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot for work, travel, and more. They're super stylish with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway.
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but I wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain, and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size, and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots (which are over $1,000)!
Promising reviews: "I took these boots on a trip to NYC, I walked all day and they did not cause any blister or extra tiredness. They are comfortable and easy to put on, especially at airport security. They are so trendy, and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof, but it rained a lot, and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these. ❤️" —Sandra
"I am in love with these boots. They’re a little less than 1.5-inch of a platform and a 1/2-inch of heel, which makes them wearable all day for work and for traveling. The shine is perfect for what I was looking for, and I like the slightly crinkled texture that breaks up the shine." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $32.20+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 styles).
3. Versatile Toms sandals for a sleek option with a bit of height, perfect for cute brunches, fancy gardens, or nice dinners. The chunky heel makes them a much more comfy alternative to other types of heels, not to mention the thick straps that'll keep your feet secure.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $53.10+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles).
4. Some Aerothotic faux leather sandals providing arch support your aching feet from summers past never thought possible. These cradle your feet with a memory foam insole, rounded heel cup, and raised toe bar, and the sweat-resistant footbed keeps your feet from sliding around (creating those god-awful blisters as a result).
Promising review: "Do yourself a favor and get a pair. Seriously the most comfortable sandals I have purchased to date. It took me no time at all to break them in. No blisters after wearing them for two straight days during a long event in which I was on my feet walking, lifting, and moving heavy objects just a day after receiving them in the mail. They’ve held up beautifully over the past few weeks of wearing them pretty much nonstop. They are super cute and go with just about any outfit. I wear them both to work (as a realtor) dressed up and dressed down for errands or chores. If you need a solid pair of sandals but don’t want to spend a lot of money for a name-brand pair, look no further. Your feet will thank you." —The Armels
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 15 colors/styles).
5. Classic block heel pumps you can reach for on the day of that important interview or work meeting as you're getting dressed...and hear thunder in the distance. They're crafted with a waterproof leather upper and a moisture-wicking lining, with a super walkable block heel so you don't stumble into a puddle.
Promising review: "Comfortable, professional-looking, well-made shoes. The leather stretches to mold to your foot after wearing them for a day. Even on that first day, they felt comfortable. This is my second pair of Cole Haan pumps — the first pair were my go-to shoes for the office, and they lasted a very long time!" —Michelle G.
Get it from Cole Haan for $99.95 (originally $180; available in sizes 5–11).
6. Timeless Franco Sarto loafers that mean business when it comes to durability — one look at their thick lug soles makes that obvious — but they also make yet another versatile addition to your closet, perfect for pairing with work slacks, dresses, and skirts or dressing down with jeans.
If you're between sizes, most reviewers suggest getting the smaller size.
Promising reviews: "Fashionable dress flat that can also withstand rain! Perfect for long days of meetings where you’re on your feet a lot." —Leannie
"What can I say? Franco Sarto shoes are always the best. I rarely wear anyone else’s shoes. They last and wear right, they are tailored and professional with a suit or jeans, and these have that thicker sole and skid protection so we don’t bust our a$$es while making that money. I’ve never bought a thicker (or lug soul shoe) and now that I have these, I would buy in every color. Get them. You won’t be let down. In fact, you too, will be part of the Sarto fan club." —MooreFun
Get it from Amazon for $58.91+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 13 colors).
7. Columbia hiking shoes so you can hit the trails with confidence and style. They're designed with a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather-and-suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). And who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well!
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.
Promising review: "I went on a muddy hike today to break these in. First they are so comfortable and have nice toe room. I stepped in a deep muddy puddle and when I took my foot out, the mud and water just ran off. They were still clean! My husband did not have waterproof shoes and his feet were wet. By the time we finished, mine were bone dry. They are wonderful hiking boots, very comfortable, sturdy and super stylish too! I can’t wait to see where the bad girls will take me." —Samantha
Get them from Amazon for $48+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 16 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.
8. And for warmer days, some sturdy hiking sandals that are water-resistant, feature adjustable straps, and are designed to stabilize and support your arch and relieve pressure on your joints.
Viakix is a family-owned small footwear business that was founded in 2015 and based in New England.
Promising reviews: "I bought these to travel and wear in a hot environment with 4–7 miles of walking a day. They were fabulous! Comfortable from day one and perfect if you have any foot swelling at the end of a hiking, hot day." —Amazon Customer
"The straps are very soft, not itchy and stiff like most sandals. I've had several foot surgeries and require a lot of support, but I also want something cute and affordable. These check all the boxes!" —Cece
Get them from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors).
9. Travel- *and* work-friendly ballet flats guaranteed to surprise you for the level of comfort they provide at such a low price — plus, they fold up super easily to take up minimal space in a bag. Sometimes, you just need a reliable, neutral pair of flats to pack for a trip because you *know* they'll go with most, if not all of the outfits in your suitcase. And if you commute to work, you might be tempted to grab these in a different color for every day of the week!
Promising reviews: "I bought these for traveling and wanted something comfortable and easy on/off for the airport. They totally exceeded my expectations! These flats are very comfortable. The fit is great. I have a wide foot and the wide width in my size was perfect. The snakeskin print looks very nice in person." —Allyson Cohan
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! I'm between a 6.5 and 7 and the 7 fits great. Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also, I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $20.90 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 20 colors).
10. Sorel Kinetic sandals that channel fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when a tight travel itinerary doesn't allow for a ton of sitting breaks.
Promising review: "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $90.06+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).
11. Neoprene espadrilles since they're really water shoes in disguise and *won't* become a heavy, sopping wet mess even if you step in a puddle — or take them swimming! They're the perfect beach vacation shoes since they're cute enough to wear around the boardwalk or to a restaurant after a long day by the water.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says she wears these water shoes on rainy days (and gets tons of compliments)!
Note: It's recommended that for half sizes (or a looser fit) to order the next size up. I recently received a pair of these (in the white eyelet style) myself, and while I haven't had the chance to wear them out yet, I can confirm they're definitely snug in my usual size (8). They are, however, super cute and I still love how they look and feel on my feet!
Promising review: "After a day at the beach, my feet need support at night when walking to restaurants and popping in and out of stores. The white eyelet slip-on is the perfect shoe. It looks great with my summer pants and provides the necessary support and cushioning that flip-flops cannot offer." —Sandra Lubans
Get them from Amazon for $54+ (sizes/colors limited) or from Sea Star Beachwear for $125 (available in sizes 6–12 and nine colors).
12. And some neoprene slingback sandals that'll *also* trick people into thinking you're wearing regular espadrilles — get ready to watch their jaws drop when you *purposefully* jump into a puddle. Wear them when you're running errands on a drizzly day and pack them on your next tropical vacay.
Elizabeth says, "I walked all around Sarakiniko Beach in Milos, Greece, in these with a sure footing that was as good as if I were wearing athletic sneakers."
"I loved my first pair so much that I bought two more pairs! I have always loved classic espadrilles but can't wear them in rainy weather. These you can wear no matter what. And they are soooo comfortable! That makes them perfect for traveling — especially as they are lightweight — but I want to wear them all the time so bought more. They look great with skirts, pants, jeans or beachwear. The stretchy fabric and stretchy sling back heel make for comfort no matter how much feet may swell in hot weather. I just love these and am thinking about a 4th pair!"