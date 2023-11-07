Just 46 Things You May Want To Buy (Because You've Lived Without Them Long Enough)

Promising reviews: "I don't know why I didn't get this sooner!! I was going to give up on cleaning our stainless-steel cups and bottles until I found this. It works! I've tried everything and this is by far the easiest way to clean. All my cups look brand-new!!!!" —teacherlover

"Bought this on a whim after reading one of those BuzzFeed lists, honestly expecting to be underwhelmed. But good gracious these tablets just WORK! I have a HydroFlask tumbler that has been stained for years from letting coffee sit in it too long and have tried everything possible to get it clean. Popped one of these little cleaner tablets in, let it sit overnight, and with just a little wipe down my tumbler looks NEW! I couldn't be happier with the results. <3" —A. Jordan

Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (also available in bulk pack of 78).