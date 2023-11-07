Just 46 Things You May Want To Buy (Because You've Lived Without Them Long Enough)

Popular products from this list
A bottle of Rain-X Original Windshield Treatment if encountering a sudden downpour while driving is one of your *least* fave situations — it drastically improves your visibility by literally repelling rain, sleet, and snow on your windshield, and it even keeps bugs from sticking.
A Wobble Wag Giggle Ball that'll be your pup's new playtime BFF (besides you, of course). It has four clutch pockets that make it easier for dogs to pick it up, and with just a lil' nudge of their nose, it'll be rolling away making enticing "giggle" sounds your energetic pup won't be able to resist chasing after!
A set of arthritis hand compression gloves if you regularly deal with stiffness, pain, and tension in your finger joints while trying to type. They're breathable, moisture-wicking, and provide just enough gentle compression for comfort — like a soothing bearhug for your wrists and fingers.
1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll make you feel so powerful as you slice, chop, and julienne veggies (including those dreaded onions that make your eyes water) with ease. Its built-in storage container below keeps everything in one place until you're ready to add them to your meal!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get the 4-in-1 chopper from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three other styles and three colors).
2. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets because your water bottle is probably disgusting and long-overdue for a wash (it happens to all of us). Drop one of these tablets into your bottle with some warm water, watch it fizz up while it deep cleans, then empty and give your bottle a quick rinse. No more funky smells or weird residue!
Promising reviews: "I don't know why I didn't get this sooner!! I was going to give up on cleaning our stainless-steel cups and bottles until I found this. It works! I've tried everything and this is by far the easiest way to clean. All my cups look brand-new!!!!" —teacherlover
"Bought this on a whim after reading one of those BuzzFeed lists, honestly expecting to be underwhelmed. But good gracious these tablets just WORK! I have a HydroFlask tumbler that has been stained for years from letting coffee sit in it too long and have tried everything possible to get it clean. Popped one of these little cleaner tablets in, let it sit overnight, and with just a little wipe down my tumbler looks NEW! I couldn't be happier with the results. <3" —A. Jordan
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (also available in bulk pack of 78).
3. A pair of full-length, squat-proof leggings available in fun animal prints and bold colors — they'll look ultra-cute with your boots or sneakers (regardless of whether the gym's actually in your schedule that day).
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $14.70.
5. A very handy hair thinner and cutter to save you some money on frequent salon appointments — people swear by this little tool for everything from trimming bangs and maintaining short haircuts to styling wigs.
6. A luggage drink caddy that attaches to your suitcase handle so you can make that Starbucks stop and keep moving toward your terminal with a free hand for your phone or boarding pass. It can fit two drinks, or one drink and a snack — or any other small items you want to keep close at hand while in the airport!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "Got compliments on its first travel day! So easy to use and sturdy. I use one side for drinks, the other side for sandwiches, and the small pocket for receipts, napkins, or utensils. Made traveling easy." —Joanna Livingston
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 23 colors and styles).
7. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer, perfect for a quick touch-up (without cakiness!) on days when you're not feeling a full face of makeup. Dark, puffy under-eye circles and redness are no match for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is [former] editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like 'OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS' before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 16 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
8. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher without you needing to lift a finger. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear. Now you don't have to worry about your dishes *actually* getting clean!
9. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you roll it across an area — I was personally shocked at how well it works. Just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
Jenae: The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
10. A foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! My second time around purchasing it. I’m a male in my 30s and my feet are taking constant abuse from my line of work. My feet were just beat up. Constantly itching. The product didn’t quite fit my large foot but I improvised. By next day it started working its magic. Next few days it was like day and night. It’s an amazing product. I’m usually a skeptic but I recommend this to everyone." —John Van Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $11.75+ (available in five scents).
11. Some Mystical Fire flame colorant so you can pretend you're a wizard when you drop a couple of these packets onto your bonfire and green, blue, purple, and yellow flames start to emerge. This one's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
12. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without any scrubbing or wiping needed. All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward — it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I spayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents, a two-pack, and a refill size).
13. A copy of Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure, a drool-worthy guide to everything from circle foods (burgers, etc.) and juicy foods (steak, etc.) to sabering a bottle of bubbly and cooking dishes that are even better than your grandmother's.
14. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!
Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.