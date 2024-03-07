43 Products With Before And After Photos So Inconceivable, You'll Just Have To Buy And Try Them Yourself

1. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner to finally tackle that stain on your white carpet that simply won't disappear — or rescue it in an emergency. Whether it's a pet accident, red wine, or a mysterious stain of which you don't even know the origins, this odor-free cleaner will lift it right away, no rinsing needed.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and multi-packs).
2. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without *any* scrubbing or wiping needed — yes, you read that correctly! All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward; it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pictures because the results are unbelievable with no scrubbing or elbow grease. We have a stone floor/wall shower with stupid large and annoyingly mold prone grout lines. I used it per the directions and rinsed with hot hot water the next morning, and couldn’t believe all the crap that rinsed off. Seriously worth every penny!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in a two-pack and a refill size).
3. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you roll it across an area — I was personally shocked at how well it works. Just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet — it's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits, and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A jar of The Pink Stuff that really *shouldn't* work as well as it does on SO many messes — and yet, the ever-growing hype and countless 5-star ratings for this all-purpose cleaning paste prove otherwise. Put it to the test on that burned pan, stained bathtub, or marked-up wall you've long given up on and watch it work its magic.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive. And for another testimonial, peep this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan!
Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!
Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher that's looking so gross, you might be thinking about replacing the machine entirely. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher looking brand-new.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
8. Cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum body cream designed to tighten and smooth skin with its fast-absorbing formula that includes caffeine-rich guarana as the star ingredient, *plus* nourishing cupuacu butter, coconut oil, and acai oil to hydrate and support skin elasticity. And it smells soooo heavenly, you might end up using it as perfume too!
Promising review: "When I first saw the price, I was aghast. Will this cream firm all my cellulite? Will it give me the soft bum of my dreams? Will it file my taxes? Tuck my children into bed? This cream better be made of liquid gold and the dreams of angels to be worth $45. At one point, it went on sale and I decided to spring on it."
"Reader. When I tell you my skin has never been softer. That my dry skin has been reborn again. When I tell you the smell captures not the actual smell of the beach but the FEELING. By day 3, I noticed my skin visibly softening. By 2 weeks I noticed it firming up ever so slightly. I'm convinced this is not an actual body cream, but a summoning potion for little fairies to come in the night and work magic on my cheeks. I said, in the beginning, that this cream would have to be magic to be worth 45 dollars. It seems that Sol De Janeiro heard my doubts and said 'bet.' Spring on it, if you can. It's expensive, but I've almost certainly spent more on cheaper products that didn't have half the effect." —E.B.
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
9. A professional-strength grout cleaner if the grout on your tile floors and walls is so dirty, you've forgotten what it used to look like. This heavy duty cleaning can remove years of stains to unearth your grout's original color beneath. Prepare to be like 🤯 when you see it.
Promising review: "I have a white tile floor and I was pretty sure the grout was white also, but it was hard to tell since it was so dirty. I had tried many different methods to clean the grout, with limited or no success, so I gave this product a whirl, and was very pleased with the results. Essentially, you squeeze the bottle, aiming for the grout lines, but in reality, it's a little hard to control, but eventually finds its way to the recessed grout lines, and then let it sit. I let mine sit for 10 minutes. You then need to use a scrub brush to 'agitate' the solution, and it lifted up an amazing amount of grime. You have to wipe up the dirty solution, which sometimes gets into the grout again, so a second application may be needed depending on how dirty your grout is. I have a 6'x6' tiled area on my bathroom floor, so it's a small area, and ended up using about half of the bottle, so this is fairly expensive, but in my opinion, it's well worth the expense because it's the only thing that's worked." —Joseph Canas
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (also available in bundles with a brush).
10. An oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses on the heels of your feet and leave them so smooth, you won't be able to stop touching them. You can use it on dry or wet skin!
Promising review: "I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked. It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!" —Halk
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.