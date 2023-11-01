41 Money-Saving Products If You’re Stressed Over How Damn Expensive Everything Is Now

1. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $9.29.
2. A hair thinner and cutter to save you some money on frequent salon appointments — people swear by this little tool for everything from trimming bangs and maintaining short haircuts to styling wigs.
The razor has two edges, a fine tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)
Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time. Seven months post-pixie haircut, and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep, I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana
Get it from Amazon for $3.91.
3. Plus, an easy-to-use L'Oreal root-concealing spray if you're tired of regularly dropping $100+ just to have your roots touched up. It takes just *seconds* to use and looks super natural — check out Eva Longoria demonstrating it on her own hair!
That said, gray hair is gorgeous, so let those silvery strands shine! At the end of the day, it's whatever makes YOU feel best.
Promising review: "This product is terrific for hiding the pesky gray hairs that start to emerge 1–2 weeks after coloring my hair. I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious. Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple of weeks before coloring." —Carissa K
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in nine colors and in packs of two).
4. A set of blackout curtains with an insulating effect to keep your room cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter so your electricity bills are less painful. They'll also block out between 85%–99% of light so your bedroom feels like the coziest cave — now you can actually sleep in.
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds. In the winter, these'll also help keep your room warmer!
Promising review: "I bought these for keeping it cooler in the house in the summer as running the AC costs a lot of $$$ where I'm at...where even setting the thermostat to 72 we get a $700 electric bill. You can literally walk up to being within a foot of them and you can feel the heat, because it's retaining it and you can't feel it if you get more than a foot away. I ended buying these that are same style and color for my window in my living room. It keeps the room darker, which is nice for movie watching, and as of right now it's 90 degrees outside and I'm in the house in light sweatpants; it literally is keeping it that cool in here (along with opening windows early morning then closing before it warms up. I looked on my electric company website and my projected bill is only $217, which they show being $150 less from this time last year! Loved the price on these as well, much better than I expected!" —Karen
Get them in black from Amazon for $19.95 (available in many sizes and colors).
5. A programmable AC booster fan designed to quietly maximize airflow coming from your central HVAC system if you experience uneven cooling or heating throughout your home. It's easily mounted onto floor or wall registers and will keep indoor temps more comfortable and balanced, lowering your energy bill as well!
It features a programmable LCD controller with a heating and cooling thermostat and automated fan speeds.
Promising review: "My home was generally too hot in the summer and a bit cooler than I liked in the winter. Now, with this product, the entire house is much more balanced — upstairs and downstairs. In the winter, after my HVAC system shuts off, the unit continues to run as long as the duct continues to put out heat. In the summer, the unit puts out cold air upstairs event though the HVAC system is off — making upstairs bedrooms very, very comfortable for an afternoon nap. Setup is not difficult. Best of all, my energy bill went down. I was concerned that it would go up since these units are plugged into a receptacle; but, the units appear to be 12- or 24-volt units (low amperage). Bottom line, an outstanding product that I feel is well worth the money I spent." —Sharon
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
6. Plus, a soundproofing strip that can prevent cold air or heat from escaping under your door, further saving you $$$ on heating and AC bills! Another big benefit: It'll help muffle the distracting sounds of car horns or your neighbor's loud music while working from home.
Promising reviews: "I live in a windy area — cold wind from mountain always find a way into my house, and costs me quite a bit on gas heating bill. This completely solves the problem, it is easy to install and fit the corner." —Lan T.
"Finally got around to putting this in. New neighbors have obnoxious kids and this helps block out their foul-mouthed yelling and other annoying sounds outside. I was amazed at how much sound this managed to block out, and it will likely do wonders for letting air escape during the hot summers here as well. I wish I’d put it in sooner and will be ordering more to finish sealing my sliding glass door." —Tabitha
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two lengths).
7. A set of Rubbermaid plastic containers with built-in FreshVent filters (which last a lifetime!) to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to keep your fruits, berries, and veggies fresh for longer. Their elevated base keeps produce away from any moisture gathered at the bottom.
Promising review: "After trying any number of other 'stay fresh' containers and bags, I can tell you that nothing beats these. I've had peppers, cucumbers, kale, and more last two weeks or more in these things. They're also safe to put in the top rack of your dishwasher. These come in a variety of sizes and I'm not ashamed to say I have most of them. The one con is that they are a bit bulky and can fill up your fridge fast. The bigger pro, though, is that I'm no longer throwing my hard-earned money down the garbage disposal because I didn't eat the veggies before they spoiled. Get these! You will not be sorry." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in multiple sets and sizes).
8. Plus, Bluapple freshness saver balls you can toss into your crisper drawers, fruit bowl, or anywhere else you store produce — each "apple" has a packet in it that absorbs ethylene gas to slow down ripening time drastically. And each packet lasts three months!
Promising review: "I did a science experiment for my daughter's class project. We pitted Bluapple against veggie bags and vegetable containers. The Bluapple outperformed both other preservers. I have since bought another year's supply of refills." —glen beals
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99; plus, you can get a year's worth of refill packets for $14.99.
9. And foam fridge liners to place along the bottom of your crisper drawers. They allows air to circulate and absorb excess moisture so you don't have to *race* to eat your produce before it goes bad, and they're easily trimmed if needed to fit your drawer size!
Promising review: "I got this product a couple of months ago and have been very pleased. It seems to do what it says...grapes, plums, peaches, and strawberries seem to stay fresh forever. I would order again, that's for sure. I have not had to throw anything away since using this item. Before, we never seemed to be able to eat up the fruits and veggies before spoiling; this sure seems to have stopped that issue." —ShopShop9952
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.95 (available in nine colors).
10. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
11. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs (instead of replacing them). This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.
The formula is also water, snow, and rain repellent so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Reusable, washable Swiffer-style duster pads that lay *super* flat and have long, wide fabric bristles that can reach between narrow areas to clean, like the gap between your fridge and cabinets. No more buying the disposable kind you have to *keep* rebuying — and some reviewers say these do an even better job at picking up dust!
Note this doesn't come with the handle! If you don't already have a Swiffer duster, you can get one from Amazon for $5.19.
TS Designs is a West Leroy, Michigan-based small business that sells fun gifts and decor along with eco-friendly items.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in 10 colors as well as multipacks).
13. A cold brew coffee maker so you can fuel up with a refreshing caffeinated drink while saving time *and* money in place of those all-too-frequent Starbucks trips. This popular device boasts an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter designed to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
I bought the Takeya cold brew maker last summer, and it's been worth every penny — it's SO easy to use, and the coffee is equally delicious. I've loved having fresh cold brew all summer long while working from home. You just fill up the filter (which screws onto the lid) with your go-to ground coffee, fill the container with water, screw the filter-top on, shake for about 30 seconds to combine, and leave the whole thing in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee. BTW, you can also use it to make hot coffee by adding boiling water."
Check it out on TikTok to see how it works, and peep our Takeya cold brew coffee maker review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
14. Lightweight Cosrx snail mucin essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "It's literal magic. After applying it nightly for just a few DAYS, my skin went from having literal scabs because I kept picking at my acne to being basically flawless with barely even any redness. Not only has this product worked a million times better than any other skincare product I've used before, but it was cheaper than most of them too). I would 1000000% recommend this product to anyone." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.41.