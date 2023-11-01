41 Money-Saving Products If You’re Stressed Over How Damn Expensive Everything Is Now

The razor has two edges, a fine tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)

Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time. Seven months post-pixie haircut, and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep, I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana

