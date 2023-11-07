These 51 Products Have Unbelievable Before And After Photos — So I Dare You To Try Them Yourself

1. An ink remover for that ink- or permanent marker-stained item you thought was a lost cause. Just apply this to the mark, let it sit (for up to 12 hours, depending on the stain), and run it through the laundry! You can use this for all sorts of stubborn stains besides just ink, like blood, wine, grass, coffee, and grease stains.
For permanent markers specifically, reviewers say it does take some time and scrubbing, but they were able to get most if not all of the stain out with persistence!
Promising reviews: "Imagine large blobs of permanent blue Sharpie on a white football uniform. Now imagine that the ink had sat on the garment for over a week before the uniform was washed and dried by a mom completely unaware of the ink blobs. This product took out 95%+ of the ink and was easy to use. Now said kiddo does not look like the only one with a spotted jersey. A+ result." —Baby B's Mom
"Amodex took ink out of my expensive scrubs. A pen leaked in my pocket and made a thick glob of ink stain on the scrub jacket and a little on the pants. After using the Amodex and washing in cold water, there is no evidence of a stain and the fabric looks exactly how it looked before the stain. There was no damage or discoloration of the fabric. Thank you, Amodex. This product just saved me the $75 that it would have cost to replace the scrubs." —Michelle hammer
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
2. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.
It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without *any* scrubbing or wiping needed — yes, you read that correctly! All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward; it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pictures because the results are unbelievable with no scrubbing or elbow grease. We have a stone floor/wall shower with stupid large and annoyingly mold prone grout lines. I used it per the directions and rinsed with hot hot water the next morning, and couldn’t believe all the crap that rinsed off. Seriously worth every penny!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, multipacks, and a refill size).
4. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!
Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a two-pack and travel version).
5. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher that's looking so gross, you might be thinking about replacing the machine entirely. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher looking brand-new.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.
6. A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet — it's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits, and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
7. A jar of The Pink Stuff that really *shouldn't* work as well as it does on SO many messes — and yet, the ever-growing hype and countless 5-star ratings for this all-purpose cleaning paste prove otherwise. Put it to the test on that burned pan, stained bathtub, or marked-up wall you've long given up on and watch it work its magic.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive. And for another testimonial, peep this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan!
Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you roll it across an area — I was personally shocked at how well it works. Just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. Skin1004's Zombie Pack, a box of eight masks that work in just 15 minutes to noticeably reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture, and brighten your complexion. Each mask tightens and cracks as it works on your skin — hence the name! — but when you rinse it off, your skin is left soooo soft and smooth.
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. It was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $16.45.
10. A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser capable of cutting through the baked-on oil and grease layering your stove, kitchen appliances, cookware, and above-the-stove cabinets. There's nothing worse than feeling that slimy layer there and watching your usual cleaning attempts fall short of removing it all — with this stuff, it's about to be a thing of the past.
It's safe for use on tile, ceramic, and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!
Promising review: "I can't live without it! It breaks through daily cooked-on stove grease and leaves the stove and microwave looking brand new and shiny again. The best thing about this particular bottle is these guys sell it in liquid spray form, which allows it to be evenly applied to the surface you are cleaning. I highly WARN to wear gloves. Even the smallest drop of this chemical WILL soak into your skin and turn your finger hard and crinkly for hours." —Kirsten N. Sicotte
Get it from Amazon for $9.70+ (available in two sizes).
11. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to brighten and firm undereye skin to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and bags, but it doesn't stop there — this potent cream also nourishes the delicate area with restorative ingredients like rosehip seed oil, organic hibiscus flower extracts, and vitamin E.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this eye cream. I was looking for an eye cream and saw the video on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I have been using for a couple of months and already can see a difference. A little goes a long way. I put a small amount on my finger and tap around my entire eye and then any extra I put on the back of my hand to help smooth my skin there. Definitely worth the money!" —SLRottweiler
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in two sizes).