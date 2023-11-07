These 51 Products Have Unbelievable Before And After Photos — So I Dare You To Try Them Yourself

For permanent markers specifically, reviewers say it does take some time and scrubbing, but they were able to get most if not all of the stain out with persistence!

Promising reviews: "Imagine large blobs of permanent blue Sharpie on a white football uniform. Now imagine that the ink had sat on the garment for over a week before the uniform was washed and dried by a mom completely unaware of the ink blobs. This product took out 95%+ of the ink and was easy to use. Now said kiddo does not look like the only one with a spotted jersey. A+ result." —Baby B's Mom

"Amodex took ink out of my expensive scrubs. A pen leaked in my pocket and made a thick glob of ink stain on the scrub jacket and a little on the pants. After using the Amodex and washing in cold water, there is no evidence of a stain and the fabric looks exactly how it looked before the stain. There was no damage or discoloration of the fabric. Thank you, Amodex. This product just saved me the $75 that it would have cost to replace the scrubs." —Michelle hammer

