55 Things To Help You Solve Some Of The Confusing Problems You Encounter

1. A set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
2. An all-in-one Hang-O-Matic picture hanging tool designed to make hanging things a breeze — it comes with sliding pins so you can mark where you need to place holes and ensure they'll be level so you don't have to do the walk of shame back and try again.
3. A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush capable of getting deeeep in there to scoop out all that gross trapped lint clogging your vents.
4. A very handy bottle of Wine Away red wine stain remover so you don't have to panic the next time you or a guest knocks a glass of red wine over! Just spray this onto the affected clothing or carpet, let it sit for five minutes, then blot the area until the stain disappears (or, for clothing, toss it into the washer).
5. A ChomChom pet hair roller if pet hair has taken over your entire home and no matter how hard you try to clean it, there's always a little bit left over. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
Jenae: The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. A very handy Instant Pot Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set filled with extremely useful information — like cooking times and liquid ratios — so you don't have to stop in the middle of cooking to Google "orzo water ratio" or "how to cook frozen shrimp."
7. An eco-friendly oven scrub, because that baked-on grease and food from years ago is no match for this all-natural paste. It's handmade with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived ingredients, like eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint essential oils; pumice stone; and baking soda.
8. A set of NoNo Brackets that make mounting curtains a breeze — just attach these to the top of your existing blinds, and you won't have to drill any holes.
9. A jigsaw puzzle roll mat so you can safely stash that 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle you're working on and reclaim your kitchen table for dinner — then unroll it and get right back to work where you left off.
10. A clear toy blocker to stop all your pet's toys and balls from *immediately* ending up underneath the couch and other furniture, putting an end to one of the most annoying pet owner chores: going around and "rescuing" their toys for them. And because it's made of durable plastic, it's not something they'll be able to rip up and destroy either!
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!
Promising reviews: "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS! I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." —Crystal K
"A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
11. An easily installed TV wall mount if the whole concept of studs and anchors is something you can't quite wrap your head around — with just some small nails and about 10 minutes, you'll have your mount ready to go, capable of holding TVs up to 55 inches!
12. A bottle of Mavala Stop nail biting deterrent — it'll taste nasty (but it's totally harmless) so every time you put your fingers to your mouth, you'll want to take them away immediately.
13. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if your leafy green friends keep dying or aren't showing much growth despite your diligent watering. Just plop these into the soil, and they'll feed each plant with essential nutrients they need to ~thrive~ for up to two months!
14. A genius Pop Up Pet Door designed to be set up between your wall and a sliding glass door, providing easy access for dogs or cats to go in and out without scratching at the door every 10 minutes to get your attention. It'll keep the heat (or cold) and bugs out too!
15. A guided gallery wall kit that takes all the guesswork out of arranging pictures. You'll get seven frames of different sizes, all the hanging hardware you need, and (most importantly) a template to follow so you know exactly where to put each nail.
16. An adjustable back stretcher and lumbar support device so you can finally find relief from that lingering back pain. It features four settings that'll fully (and gently) stretch your lower back and relieve all that tension you've been building up.
17. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers because you're tired of pulling your bedding out of the machine, only to find that part of it is balled up, wet, dirty, and wrinkly. This prevents your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time.
18. A set of hoodie hangers so you can finally organize all those hoodies you've collected (and reclaim that chair they've been living on) and hang them up in an easily accessible way.
19. A motion-activated spray deterrent if you have a cat who just LOOOOVES to scratch your bedroom door at night or yank on the door handle (truly the loudest, most irritating sound ever). When it detects their presence within 3 feet, it'll release a harmless spray to scare them off and (hopefully) teach them to avoid the area.
It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.
Promising review: "What it won't work for: keeping animals out of open areas. They can sprint past it and it won't register until they're gone. This spray senses heat more than motion, so the heat of the animal needs to register before it'll spray. What it'll work for: keeping animals away from objects or locations that you don't want them near. It'll keep them away from an area you don't want them to scratch or sit on. We close our bedroom door at night. Our cats' new 'game' was to jiggle our door handle in the middle of the night until one of us woke up and told them to knock it off. Then they would wait and do it again in an hour. Cats, am I right?! I came across this and read reviews and decided that it should work for what we need. We close the door at night, and place this beside our door frame so that it sprays when they're approaching and getting ready to jiggle the door. It works for us, and it may work for you if you're needing it for a similar situation." —Jesse Byahhh
Get it from Amazon for $44.90 (replacement cans available for $16.95).