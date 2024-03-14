If You’re On A Budget But Love Trying New Beauty Products, These 34 Reviewer Faves Are All Under $15

1. Tree of Life retinol serum that also packs in hyaluronic acid for powerful formula that helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots while leaving you with an all-over ✨ glow ✨. With over 15,000 5-star ratings, it's proof that quality skincare can be affordable, too.
The reviewer pics above were taken just over one month apart without makeup on.
Promising review: "First of all, just buy this! You can't beat the price and your skin will thank you. I first used this retinol several years ago when my skin in my late 30s was needing some serious help. I have combination skin, it is pretty sensitive and prone to breakouts and I have large clogged pores on mostly my nose and chin. I noticed after several weeks that my skin was getting so much smoother and my pores were shrinking. My skin feels as smooth as glass and many fine lines are diminishing, as well as my pores. Don't waste time with other serums, you seriously cant beat this with a stick! If you're sensitive, start out with 2–3 nights a week and build up from there." —Jill V.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. Sdara's Derma Roller designed with teensy-tiny needles that are painless. Its superpower = helping serums and other skincare products penetrate your skin deeper for *maximum* effectiveness. With weekly use, it can also help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, and large pores — and at the fraction of the price of a professional micro-needling appointment.
The reviewer's pics above show results after just one night, with smoother texture and a more even skin tone! I also recommend checking out this reviewer's pics, who saw a 30-year forehead scar fade after using this tool.
Make sure you learn how to derma-roll properly before going at it!
Promising review: "My derma roller arrived very quickly and was packaged to perfection. I've only used it less than a week and can already see a difference in my skin. I primarily purchased this to help my hyperpigmentation serums sink into my skin deeper, which it's totally doing! My dark spots have already started to lighten with only three uses (I use the roller every other day). I was worried about the pain this would cause, but it's really not that bad — kind of just feels like a sunburn for a couple of minutes afterwards, but my serums help to soothe it quickly. If you're on the fence about purchasing this...just do it! You won't regret it." —lmarvin
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.
3. A pack of disposable face towels that are 100% biobased (unlike your regular disposable makeup wipes) and don't harbor bacteria. (Because how often are you washing your towels?) These are fragrance- and chemical-free (gentle on even sensitive skin) and can help with stubborn acne that just won't go away.
These are 100% USDA-certified biobased, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising review: "I love using these!! They helped clear up my skin because I wasn’t using towel covered in bacteria after washing my face anymore. They are soft and feel great on your skin, they are great quality, and they are just as good for removing makeup as they are drying your face." —Megan Mickey
Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $11.95 (also available in other packs and a larger size).
4. A polar bear-shaped hydrating eye balm to bring the cooling relief your dark, puffy undereyes are craving (because none of us are getting enough sleep, let's be real). This K-beauty essential contains Icelandic glacial water that nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier as well as minimizes the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet.
Promising review: "This hydrating eye stick does wonders for my puffy eyes in the morning. It smells amazing and it glides on so smooth my husband even started to use it. We’re in our mid-30s now and need all the help we can get and I would absolutely recommend this product. I have purchased it a number of times now." —Alexis Rheanna
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Lilac St. Original Lashes that are meant to be worn for up to 10 (!) days, so if you hate putting on mascara every day and don't want to deal with professional extensions, these might just fit into your low-effort routine. These vegan, cruelty-free silk lash fibers have an ultra-thin band, adhere well, and look *super* wispy and natural.
Promising review: "Y’all I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments. They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use multiple times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." —Katiew
Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in eight styles and four sizes).
6. Peach Slices acne spot dots for a *super* budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option compared to other brands like Mighty Patch. Keep them around if you're prone to sudden breakouts, and they'll come in clutch: Just apply one to a zit, and it'll literally suck out all that nasty gunk, leaving the area noticeably flatter with less redness overnight.
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
7. Or star-shaped patches that'll keep you from picking at pimples and work to reduce redness and swelling while *also* letting you rock cute little stars on your face. We love!!
Starface is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising reviews: "This is a super cute pimple sticker for me. I like to put one on after I finish my makeup on a few of my pimples, and I feel like it makes a huge difference. Definitely buy this, it’s amazing!! And super cute . You can wear it without makeup too, either way I think it’s pretty cute if your wanna change up your look a lil' bit." —nyla yellowwolf
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $14.49.
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
9. A foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! My second time around purchasing it. I’m a male in my 30s and my feet are taking constant abuse from my line of work. My feet were just beat up. Constantly itching. The product didn’t quite fit my large foot but I improvised. By next day it started working its magic. Next few days it was like day and night. It’s an amazing product. I’m usually a skeptic but I recommend this to everyone." —John Van Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.49.
10. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, which blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups. Blink, and you might mistake it for Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other pricier options.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $10.
11. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, and it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
My former colleague Jasmin Sandal vouches for this mitt: "I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my early-30s skin from dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet.
"Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a pair).
12. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.