Say Hello To 32 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You'll Want To Add To Your Routine

1. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm removes every little speck of makeup so well that reviewers are calling it "amazing." Yep, even your stubborn waterproof mascara won't stand a chance up against this. Its balm-like consistency features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into the skin to hydrate and brighten while cleansing away impurities sans irritation.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
2. Seraphic Korean Skincare Exfoliating Mittens slough away dead skin to reveal visibly (and touchably) softer arms...legs...bums...literally wherever you want to use it — and much more effectively than your worn-in loofah!
I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my skin of dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet. Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
3. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment works like a treat in eight, yes, you read that correctly, EIGHT seconds to transform fine to curly textures. Think: mirror-like shine and softer-than-soft locks in less time than it takes to pull a rabbit out of a hat!
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required=practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"I have never had a hair product make such a fast and wonderful impact on my hair EVER! I have naturally good hair. Long and shiny.....until I went to Madison Reed and had most of it completely damaged beyond belief. My silky strands felt like hay. They were breaking. I was masking, conditioning, oiling, air drying, not brushing it, and still, it was a total tragedy. I turned to the TikTok gods and found this. ONE USE OF EIGHT SECONDS completely restored my hair to its soft shine down to the ends! If I did not use this myself, I would never have believed it. Thank god it is so reasonable in price. If you are anything like me — your hair is your crown, and when changes happen to it, it is devastating until you find a way to make it work. This stuff is a miracle product. I love it!" —Sonia
4. CeraVe Salicylic Acid Body Wash says "see ya!" to scabs left over from picking ingrowns and "au revoir!" to keratosis pilaris flare-ups. This exfoliates without the rough, physical microbeads and buffs away bumpy skin while smoothing — thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
5. SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray turns yours *and* your little one's after-shower bedtime ritual into one that's a little more manageable (plus features soft, fanciful curls and ringlets). This stuff will gently detangle and restore tresses, all without the use of harsh and nasty chemicals.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence absorbs into skin quickly with its lightweight — but hydrating — formula that delivers on renewing damaged skin cells. Reviewers rave about its ability to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. AKA you can expect results even after the first use!
7. Schick Dermaplaning Razors carefully take care of any unwanted peach fuzz, plus keep your eyebrows lookin' on fleek. The blades are designed with built-in guards that won't hurt your skin, plus they come with an extra attachment for salon-precise eyebrow shaping.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
8. Cirepil blue wax beads melt from a solid wax into a smooth gel texture — which means messy at-home wax kits, I will now bid you adieu. This can be used on all hair types, whether short, shaved, long, soft, or coarse — so, fair warning, after you use this you might have to stop yourself from stroking your new baby-bum soft skin.
9. Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp receives cult status with beauty newbs and experts alike, since the dual-sided applicator (stamp + pen) gives you the slickest wings of your dreams in little to no time...seriously, it's as if a wizard created this or something. No more wasting precious minutes — that usually turn into hours — redoing your look.
Promising reviews: "This eyeliner is so easy to use and makes a perfect winged eyeliner look every time! I saw it on TikTok, and I'm glad I tried; it saved me so much time rather than trying to make a winged one myself." —Linds
"Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived, and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat eye on first, and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
10. Jack Black Lip Balm intensely hydrates chapped and weak skin around the mouth with its fast-acting shea butter and vitamin E formula. Complete with SPF 25, this salve deeply nourishes — and according to some reviewers — much more effectively than other brands at a similar price point.
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
11. Eos shea butter shaving cream is perfect for those with sensitive skin and anyone prone to razor burn. Reviewers note how this goes on like a lotion and doesn't get super sudsy, but still allows you to get a suuuuuper smooth, close shave every time.
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." —Luis
12. Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask makes your face glow in minutes since it detoxifies skin, removes blackheads, and exfoliate pores with an absurdly fun foamy experience. Reviewers note that is the "most fun they've had" getting their skin clean.
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask bubble!
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —L. Shea
13. The Colossal Foot File tells pricey pedis to beat it once and for all, since it reverses crusty feet epidermis back to its OG baby-soft state. If you want to let your hooves see the light of day, this miracle worker will gift you with brand-new skin that you'll be proud to parade around.
Promising reviews: "I heard about this from either BuzzFeed or TikTok and thought I might try it. I don’t have terrible feet, just wanted something a little more effective than a pumice stone. I soaked my feet for 10 minutes and gave this a shot, and it did not disappoint! I had no idea it could get so much dry skin and callus off, and my feet have not looked like this since I was a teen (I am in my 30s). This will eliminate the need to go get a pedicure regularly and save me a ton of money. Don’t hesitate, just buy it." —KR
"AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
