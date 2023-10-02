Say Hello To 32 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You'll Want To Add To Your Routine

Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required=practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.

Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey

"I have never had a hair product make such a fast and wonderful impact on my hair EVER! I have naturally good hair. Long and shiny.....until I went to Madison Reed and had most of it completely damaged beyond belief. My silky strands felt like hay. They were breaking. I was masking, conditioning, oiling, air drying, not brushing it, and still, it was a total tragedy. I turned to the TikTok gods and found this. ONE USE OF EIGHT SECONDS completely restored my hair to its soft shine down to the ends! If I did not use this myself, I would never have believed it. Thank god it is so reasonable in price. If you are anything like me — your hair is your crown, and when changes happen to it, it is devastating until you find a way to make it work. This stuff is a miracle product. I love it!" —Sonia



