Angus Robertson Has Lost His Seat To The Conservatives

Angus Robertson, the SNP's deputy leader and most senior figure in the last Westminster parliament, has lost his seat to the Scottish Conservatives. Robertson was defending a 9,000 majority from the Conservatives but was decisively beaten by over 4,000 votes by Douglas Ross MSP in what is turning out to be a disastrous night for Nicola Sturgeon's party. The SNP has been bleeding seats to both Ruth Davidson's Conservatives and the Scottish Labour party with only a handful of results announced, with an SNP source describing the unfolding events as "quite simply an awful night".

The moment Angus Robertson, the SNP's Westminster leader, lost his seat to the Conservatives in Moray #bbcelection… https://t.co/DcBQtBtXCM

Robertson may yet be joined by the SNP's former leader and first minister Alex Salmond, whose battle with the Conservatives in the constituency of Gordon is thought to be on a "knife-edge", according to SNP sources. The SNP has also lost the Ochil and South Perthshire constituency, Angus, and Banff and Buchan to the Conservatives – all constituencies where they were defending majorities of several thousand. Scottish Labour has also been making gains from the SNP in Glasgow North-West, Rutherglen and Midlothian – and the party expects to gain as many as three more, as well as returning an increased majority in Edinburgh South.

Fantastic in Moray! Well done @Douglas4Moray - you will make a superb MP.

The exit poll predicted 22 lost seats for the SNP and sources initially refused to believe the results, calling the exit poll "shonky" as it was a UK-wide poll so the Scottish sample was too small to accurately reflect voters. However, as the night goes on, the exit poll figure is looking increasingly likely to be accurate. More to follow...

