Leon Neal / Getty

In April 2015, Nick Clegg was the deputy prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats, a party with more than 50 seats in the House of Commons. After May 2015's election he was a backbench MP in a party with just 8 seats.

In 2016, Clegg was one of the most passionate and enthusiastic campaigners for the Remain campaign – only to then watch the UK vote for Brexit.

The 2017 general election has completed Clegg's humiliation: a seemingly resurgent Labour party has taken his Sheffield Hallam constituency, which he once held with a majority of more than 15,000, and Clegg's parliamentary career is over.