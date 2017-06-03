Here's What Young People Actually Want From 2017's General Election

Labour Party

New research commissioned by the anti-racism group Hope Not Hate and shared exclusively with BuzzFeed News reveals the issues young people care about, what unites and divides them, and who they trust on election news.

The new findings, from a poll of 1,002 people aged 18-24 conducted by the respected pollster ICM Research and funded with support from the National Union of Teachers, come after a week where the youth vote has dominated the political discussion.

The Conservative lead has been reduced to 3 points in some polls, while remaining at 10 or more in others – and it's whether or not pollsters believe young people will actually turn out that's making all the difference.

Here's what a poll specifically targeting the country's youngest voters, and asking them what they think – rather than just who they'll vote for – reveals.