Conservative Andy Street Has Just Become The First Mayor Of The West Midlands

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Andy Street, the former boss of John Lewis, has narrowly defeated his rival, former Labour MP Siôn Simon, to become the first mayor of the West Midlands.

The contest for one of six newly created metropolitan mayors modelled after London's directly elected mayor was initially expected to favour Labour, but grew into a tighter race after the party slumped in the polls.

The West Midlands mayor has power over multiple Midlands cities, including Birmingham – the UK's second-largest city – Wolverhampton, Coventry, and Dudley, among others.