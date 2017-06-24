These Heroes Stayed Up All Night To Make Sure Nobody Vandalized Their City's Pride Crosswalks

After two Pride crosswalks were repeatedly vandalized in Lethbridge, Alberta, these heroes took it upon themselves to stand guard the night before the city's Pride parade to make sure nobody fucked with them again.
Just weeks earlier, the crosswalks painted in the colours of the pride and trans flags were intentionally damaged with skid marks.
Before that, someone had spread tar and manure on them.
According to Lethbridge News Now, most of the crosswalk guardians are athletes from the University of Lethbridge.
Morrison, who tweeted his appreciation for the athletes, said the whole thing was very emotional for him. "I'm so happy I saw it," he said.
