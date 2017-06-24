These Heroes Stayed Up All Night To Make Sure Nobody Vandalized Their City's Pride Crosswalks

Mike Morrison / Facebook

Calgary-based blogger Mike Morrison was in Lethbridge the night before Pride when he saw these four champs sitting on the sidewalk in lawn chairs.

"In my head, I thought they're either there for a really good reason or a really bad reason," Morrison told BuzzFeed Canada.

"I went over and asked what they were doing. They said, 'Oh, these were vandalized this week so we're just going to spend the night watching it.' They said they just wanted to make sure everyone had a great Pride, and then I just started bawling."