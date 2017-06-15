Someone Defaced This Alberta City's Pride Crosswalks With Tar And Manure

Someone has defaced the Pride crosswalks in Lethbridge, Alberta's Pride for the second time in three days — this time with tar and manure.
On June 12, the crosswalks were vandalized with skid marks, just a week after they were painted.
"These marks are blatantly deliberate, and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month. This is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the Transgender community," organizers wrote on Facebook.
"However, we at Lethbridge Pride Fest know this is the action of a few small minded, intolerant people," they added. "This will not bring us down. This will only propel us to work harder, be louder, and be prouder in our community."
Then, sometime on Wednesday night, someone covered the rainbow crosswalk with tar and manure, according to Lethbridge police.
City workers were on scene Thursday morning to clean up the mess.
A Facebook post with photos of the vandalism has been shared more than 270 times. And even though people have expressed heartbreak that anyone would vandalize the crosswalks, no one's going to let it break their spirit.
