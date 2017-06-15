Someone Defaced This Alberta City's Pride Crosswalks With Tar And Manure

"These marks are blatantly deliberate, and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month. This is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the Transgender community," organizers wrote on Facebook.

"However, we at Lethbridge Pride Fest know this is the action of a few small minded, intolerant people," they added. "This will not bring us down. This will only propel us to work harder, be louder, and be prouder in our community."