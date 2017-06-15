Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Someone Defaced This Alberta City's Pride Crosswalks With Tar And Manure

"This is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the Transgender community."

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Someone has defaced the Pride crosswalks in Lethbridge, Alberta's Pride for the second time in three days — this time with tar and manure.

For this year's festival, Lethbridge Pride Fest paid to paint two crosswalks, one with a rainbow and the other with the colours of the trans pride flag. According to organizers, it's the first time the trans flag has been painted on a crosswalk anywhere in the world.
Facebook: levi.cox.100

For this year's festival, Lethbridge Pride Fest paid to paint two crosswalks, one with a rainbow and the other with the colours of the trans pride flag. According to organizers, it's the first time the trans flag has been painted on a crosswalk anywhere in the world.

On June 12, the crosswalks were vandalized with skid marks, just a week after they were painted.

Facebook: LethbridgePrideFest
Facebook: LethbridgePrideFest

"These marks are blatantly deliberate, and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month. This is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the Transgender community," organizers wrote on Facebook.

"However, we at Lethbridge Pride Fest know this is the action of a few small minded, intolerant people," they added. "This will not bring us down. This will only propel us to work harder, be louder, and be prouder in our community."

Then, sometime on Wednesday night, someone covered the rainbow crosswalk with tar and manure, according to Lethbridge police.

Police are now investigating, but say they have no additional details at this time.
Facebook: levi.cox.100

Police are now investigating, but say they have no additional details at this time.

City workers were on scene Thursday morning to clean up the mess.

Cleanup underway after overnight report of vandalism to Lethbridge pride crosswalk. #yql
Joe Scarpelli @ScarpelliGlobal

Cleanup underway after overnight report of vandalism to Lethbridge pride crosswalk. #yql

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Facebook post with photos of the vandalism has been shared more than 270 times. And even though people have expressed heartbreak that anyone would vandalize the crosswalks, no one's going to let it break their spirit.

"Thank you for helping us express our message of celebration, inclusion and, love. We will have our biggest parade and coming together we have ever had," wrote Levi Cox.Lethbridge Pride Fest runs from June 16 to 24 — rain, shine, or tar.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: levi.cox.100

"Thank you for helping us express our message of celebration, inclusion and, love. We will have our biggest parade and coming together we have ever had," wrote Levi Cox.

Lethbridge Pride Fest runs from June 16 to 24 — rain, shine, or tar.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews