Here's How Canadians Are Responding To The Violence In Charlottesville

Other politicians also issued statements of condemnation against the racist display in Virginia.

"Conservatives condemn these acts of racism, violence and hatred," Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted. "Prayers are with victims, their families, and people of #Charlottesville."

New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair struck out at Donald Trump after the president initially refused to single out the white nationalists who caused the violence, choosing instead to blame hatred from "many sides".

"There's no excuse for refusing to denounce white supremacy wherever it arises," Mulcair said. "We must stand up against hate and violence."