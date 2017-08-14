 go to content
Here's How Canadians Are Responding To The Violence In Charlottesville

Vigils and rallies are being held across the country.

Ishmael N. Daro
People in Canada are holding demonstrations across the country in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the US after one person was killed and many more injured in a car-ramming attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Far-right groups including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists held a "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday and violence broke out when attendees fought with counterprotesters. The day took a deadly turn when a car sped into a throng of anti-racist demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others. The driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other offences.
In Toronto, people held a candlelight vigil in front of the US consulate.

Candlelight vigil in solidarity with #Charlottesville anti-fascists gathering in front of U.S. consulate in #Toronto
Candlelight vigil in solidarity with #Charlottesville anti-fascists gathering in front of U.S. consulate in #Toronto

Many attendees held anti-fascist, anti-racist, and socialist signs. Heyer was a member of the Industrial Workers of the World and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Hundreds also attended a solidarity rally in Montreal.

Solidarité avec Charlottesville #NoPasaran
Solidarité avec Charlottesville #NoPasaran

Other rallies are being held across Canada to stand with the Charlottesville victims and against racism, including in Halifax, Saskatoon, and London, Ontario.

The events in Charlottesville have also lent extra significance to other anti-racist actions, such as a protest in Vancouver against an event held by the anti-Muslim group WCAI Canada, and the anniversary in Toronto of the Christie Pits riot.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman lowered the flags at city hall to half-mast in honour of Charlottesville victims.

Combatting racism/hate is everyone's responsibility. Flags at #CityHall lowered to half-mast in honour of victims i… https://t.co/7HOaP2E9QJ
Combatting racism/hate is everyone's responsibility. Flags at #CityHall lowered to half-mast in honour of victims i… https://t.co/7HOaP2E9QJ

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lent his support to victims in Charlottesville, acknowledging that "Canada isn't immune to racist violence [and] hate."

We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence &amp; hate. We condemn it in all its forms &amp; send support to the victims in Charlottesville.
We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence &amp; hate. We condemn it in all its forms &amp; send support to the victims in Charlottesville.

Other politicians also issued statements of condemnation against the racist display in Virginia.

"Conservatives condemn these acts of racism, violence and hatred," Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted. "Prayers are with victims, their families, and people of #Charlottesville."

New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair struck out at Donald Trump after the president initially refused to single out the white nationalists who caused the violence, choosing instead to blame hatred from "many sides".

"There's no excuse for refusing to denounce white supremacy wherever it arises," Mulcair said. "We must stand up against hate and violence."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

