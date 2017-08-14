Here's How Canadians Are Responding To The Violence In Charlottesville

People in Canada are holding demonstrations across the country in solidarity with anti-racist protesters in the US after one person was killed and many more injured in a car-ramming attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In Toronto, people held a candlelight vigil in front of the US consulate.
Hundreds also attended a solidarity rally in Montreal.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman lowered the flags at city hall to half-mast in honour of Charlottesville victims.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lent his support to victims in Charlottesville, acknowledging that "Canada isn't immune to racist violence [and] hate."
Ishmael Daro
