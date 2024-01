20 Target Products That'll Keep Your Skin Hydrated And Glowing When The Air Outside Is Crisp

15.

A jar of Aquaphor healing ointment , because hear me out — Aquaphor isn't just for fading scars or stowing into a diaper bag. It's the skincare community's secret to glowing skin! Many people use Aquaphor for "slugging," a skincare practice that uses an ointment after a nighttime routine to seal all the hydrating serums and moisturizing creams in. I've been slugging for the past year with Aquaphor, and, GEEZ! I've never woken up with softer skin in my life.