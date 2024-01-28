Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Target Products That'll Keep Your Skin Hydrated And Glowing When The Air Outside Is Crisp

Because a dewy glow is achievable all year round.

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, because traditional retinol can be drying during the height of winter. This oil contains avocado seed oil (rich in antioxidants), and chia seed oil (rich in omega-3s) to moisturize the skin and fortify it against retinol's stripping effects! The result is skin that becomes brighter and clearer over time — no flaky skin included.

the face oil in its packaging, surrounded by blue oil
Target

Promising review: "Number one facial oil for a reason! Love it!" —ChristyLou

Price: $55

2. A luxurious leave-on lip mask to say goodbye to chapped lips, once and for all. This mask is like a blast of hydration, containing a trio of hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, and squalene to create plump, pillowy puckers. This will moisturize your lips while you snooze away or whenever you feel that chilly-air-tightness coming on!

the blue container and lip mask inside
Target

Promising review: "I have not been disappointed by a single E.l.f. product. I love the amount of hydration from this product. E.l.f. products are affordable, and I appreciate they are still higher quality products. The fragrance-free moisturizing lotion is the best!" —Christmastime

Price: $7

3. A glass skin refining serum, because you need hydrating serums now more than ever! This serum contains pretty much everything you need in your winter skincare routine: peptides to help boost collagen production; niacinamide to brighten the skin and protect it from free-radical damage; peach extract and Asian mountain yam extract to firm the skin; and hyaluronic acid to add a glowing bounce to your complexion. How's all that for less than what you'd pay for a dinner out?

a person holding the serum next to their face
Target

Promising review: "Love this serum, it's super bomb, it makes my skin look and feel super healthy!!!" —Cat

Price: $19+ (available in two sizes)

4. A double-repair moisturizer with SPF 30 that provides soothing hydration to damaged skin while protecting it from the sun. Try this thick moisturizer if your skin has just two moods: dry and angry.

the product in its tube on a counter next to cotton swabs
Target

Promising review: "I have dry eczema-prone skin, and I was very surprised that I wasn’t allergic to this! It’s both hydrating and is a sunscreen. I was searching high and low for a sunscreen. Another sunscreen lotion made my face so itchy. But this one made my face hydrated and a little dewy. It makes me look glowy. Plus, it’s not too expensive. Definitely recommend it for anyone with dry eczema-prone skin. It doesn’t pill or leave a white cast which is another plus!" —Jlove28

Price: $22.99

5. A cleansing oil so that you can go to town on your waterproof mascara! Cleansing oils remove makeup, excess grime, and SPF while nourishing dry skin types with replenishing oils (this one contains olive oil). I've been using this formula for what feels like ages as the first step in my double-cleansing routine. I can firmly say that my skin is *always* completely clean after using this bad boy.

lifestyle shots of two bottles of the product
Target

Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this brand at Target of all places. It's a Japanese brand that I used in the past for acne, and it was great. This item in particular is great — it gets off all my heavy makeup with just one to two pumps. Of course, I go in afterward with a regular cleanser (as you should after an oil cleanse). The makeup just melts right off. This also works well on eye makeup, and waterproof eyeliners are no longer a hassle to get off! I hope Target keeps this item in stock forever!" —Stella

Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes)

6. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean you don't do skincare — you just complete your routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day, and peptides which help your cell regeneration during the night!

Target

Promising review: "WONDERFUL moisturizer. 10/10. My skin was glowing for the first time after using this brand for a month and a half. I keep trying other brands to see if they’re better, but I keep coming back to Tula because they leave me breakout-free and with enough product assortment to help with every skin issue!" —Miss D

Price: $28+ (available in two sizes)

7. A milky vanilla moisturizing bath bomb, because moisture starts from how you treat your skin during bath time! This bath bomb doesn't contain harsh ingredients — instead, it moisturizes and soothes redness with ingredients like coconut and oats. The best part? It smells like gorgeous vanilla to up the cozy bath vibes.

the bathbomb under a faucet
Target

Promising review: "These are really lovely bath bombs (proper bath bombs that fizz) at a reasonable price. I would absolutely buy these again, and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy as gifts either." —Sea

Price: $14.99

8. A hydrating facial cleanser, because cleaning your skin should NOT mean stripping it of its vital oils! Seriously, your skin *needs* the healthy bacteria and oils that traditional foaming cleansers tend to strip away. Protect your lipid barrier with a moisturizing cleanser (like this one) that rids the skin of the day's grime while simultaneously hydrating it to its plump glory.

a person holding the green and white cleanser bottle
Target

Promising review: "I have tried every face wash, spot treatment, acne medication, birth control, and professional facial service under the sun, and I have had acne since I was 17. I bought this, and my skin cleared up completely in three months, so much that I was able to completely stop all other topicals and oral dermatologist medications. I use the a.m. and p.m. moisturizer, too; this was really a godsend." —Ks97

Price: $5.49+ (available in four sizes)

9. An all-in-one hydrating milk toner that rehydrates your skin after cleansing. Use this in conjunction with a hydrating serum and a moisturizing cream, and watch your skin ~glow~.

Target

Promising review: "Great to use just before my serums. It brings back moisture to my dry, dehydrated skin and helps my skin stay hydrated for most of the day. A wonderful new addition to my skincare routine! Also, the pump is perfect and makes it easy to use!" —Bubstex

Price: $14.99

10. A tube of Weleda Skin Food that's your new saving grace whenever the temps drop below freezing. This cream is a cult-favorite for soaking into the skin and creating a soft-lit, luminous glow that lasts. You can slather on a whopping amount to act as a moisturizing mask, or apply a pea-sized amount in lieu of your typical moisturizer.

the skinfood in its green tube. a person is holding it with the product under their eye
Target

Promising review: "This product is terrific. I must mention its hydration prowess, which was just outstanding. It hydrates the skin better than other brands I've tried. If you're in search of a cream that offers deep nourishment and superior skin hydration, then this is it!" —Amalia

Price: $17.99

11. A cuticle oil because dry, cracked hands are inevitable this time of year, and the secret to growing healthy nails is a well-nourished root! And that means keeping the cuticles as moisturized as possible. Well, this oil contains vitamin E, which just so happens to be one of the best cuticle moisturizers available.

a person putting the cuticle oil on their fingernails
Target

Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have dry, cracked cuticles all year long no matter what I do. After using this oil for one day, I look like I just came home from getting a manicure." —Targetgal

Price: $10.49

12. A set of vitamin C under eye masks that'll brighten uneven tones under the eyes, while helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you need immediate glow before an outing with your boo, you should totally get your hands on these.

a person wearing the eye masks
Target

Promising review: "This product will take those puffy saggy bags and turn them into the best skin possible. Now...I won't go so far as to say that it's a miracle worker; but I will say it has made me look like I got a full eight hours vs. what I really did, which was roll out of bed after two hours of sleep." —Miss Rackley

Price: $4.99

13. A rose remedy mask to soothe red and irritated skin while providing deep hydration. Plus, this jar is HUGE! It'll last forever, so this is basically an investment product that won't break the bank.

the mask in its green jar surrounded by roses
Target

Promising review: "I was looking for a nourishing mask, and I picked this mask up along with the Hydrating Milky Jelly. This mask was amazing! It left my skin so soft and smooth! I love the way my skin is looking after each use. A new Pixi favorite! I use it throughout the week, and this mask makes me look forward to pampering myself! It comes with a lot of product and is definitely a great value!" —CCastle

Price: $24

14. A lip mask, because while you're masking, you may as well nourish your lips, too, right? This mask contains hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract, and white rose to hydrate dry lips and add a natural plump. This is great to use during a spa night, but you can also use this during your morning routine to start your day off with some luscious lips! 💋

Target

Promising review: "Love this lip mask! It's soothing and hydrating." —Sarah H

Price: $4.99

15. A jar of Aquaphor healing ointment, because hear me out — Aquaphor isn't just for fading scars or stowing into a diaper bag. It's the skincare community's secret to glowing skin! Many people use Aquaphor for "slugging," a skincare practice that uses an ointment after a nighttime routine to seal all the hydrating serums and moisturizing creams in. I've been slugging for the past year with Aquaphor, and, GEEZ! I've never woken up with softer skin in my life.

a person holding a jar of aquaphor
instagram.com

Promising review: "Aquaphor is great for dry skin during the fall and winter. A little goes a long way. It's not like lotion, it's more concentrated and does a better job than just lotion." —Lulu

Price: $3.39+ (available in three sizes)

16. A serum stick to keep your skin clear and glowing all year round. This formula contains green microalgae and lactic acid to minimize breakouts, while calendula flower replenishes the skin with hydrating and soothing properties. Basically, it's a serum that CAN do both.

Target

Promising review: "I love this serum stick — I put it on in the morning, while my face is still damp from washing it and before I put on my moisturizer, and it leaves me feeling so refreshed and dewy all day. It's definitely a must-have for these dry winter months. I have sensitive acne-prone skin, and this didn't break me out at all." —Milo

Price: $12.99

17. A rosewater spray that you can easily spritz on throughout the day to amp up your skin's glow factor. This spray contains rosewater, an antioxidant that keeps breakout- and redness-prone skin in check.

the spray in a pink bottle with a white nozzle
Target

Promising review: "Just purchased this a few days ago, and have loved it so far! Using it to refresh curly hair, as a facial mist when seasonal allergies are making me itchy all over, and as a makeup setting spray. Lovely scent that is fresh, but not overwhelming!" —NV Target Lover

Price: $11.19

18. A gentle gel cleanser that you'll want to get ahold of if you're looking to give your skin a good cleansing while also soothing it at the same time! Chamomile and calendula both work to calm skin that's easily irritated — bye-bye, winter redness.

the cleanser in its pump bottle
Target

Promising review: "I love that it’s gentle on my skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. It removes everyday yuck and makeup without drying and causing any blemishes. I’m in my early 60s and have been using Honest Cleanser for a little more than three years." —Guammy

Price: $14.99

19. A Tree Hut Tropic Glow whipped body butter, because your body's skin also deserves some love this season. This body butter smells like a warm, vanilla-y tropical dream, and it seeps into the skin to provide a lasting hydration.

Target

Promising review: "This is a great firming lotion and very similar to some more expensive products with similar promises. Plus, the smell is great. I've noticed a difference in the texture of my skin after using for three months." —KB5

Price: $8.99

20. A soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your skin glowy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help get rid of breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.

the mask in its yellow packaging
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely love this mask! It smells divine and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished. I was a bit concerned about it coming off because it’s super gooey, but amazingly, it comes off as a foam when you wash it off with warm water." —Suyyennn

Price: $1.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.