20 Target Products That'll Keep Your Skin Hydrated And Glowing When The Air Outside Is Crisp

1. A Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, because traditional retinol can be drying during the height of winter. This oil contains avocado seed oil (rich in antioxidants), and chia seed oil (rich in omega-3s) to moisturize the skin and fortify it against retinol's stripping effects! The result is skin that becomes brighter and clearer over time — no flaky skin included.
2. A luxurious leave-on lip mask to say goodbye to chapped lips, once and for all. This mask is like a blast of hydration, containing a trio of hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, and squalene to create plump, pillowy puckers. This will moisturize your lips while you snooze away or whenever you feel that chilly-air-tightness coming on!
3. A glass skin refining serum, because you need hydrating serums now more than ever! This serum contains pretty much everything you need in your winter skincare routine: peptides to help boost collagen production; niacinamide to brighten the skin and protect it from free-radical damage; peach extract and Asian mountain yam extract to firm the skin; and hyaluronic acid to add a glowing bounce to your complexion. How's all that for less than what you'd pay for a dinner out?
4. A double-repair moisturizer with SPF 30 that provides soothing hydration to damaged skin while protecting it from the sun. Try this thick moisturizer if your skin has just two moods: dry and angry.
5. A cleansing oil so that you can go to town on your waterproof mascara! Cleansing oils remove makeup, excess grime, and SPF while nourishing dry skin types with replenishing oils (this one contains olive oil). I've been using this formula for what feels like ages as the first step in my double-cleansing routine. I can firmly say that my skin is *always* completely clean after using this bad boy.
6. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean you don't do skincare — you just complete your routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day, and peptides which help your cell regeneration during the night!
7. A milky vanilla moisturizing bath bomb, because moisture starts from how you treat your skin during bath time! This bath bomb doesn't contain harsh ingredients — instead, it moisturizes and soothes redness with ingredients like coconut and oats. The best part? It smells like gorgeous vanilla to up the cozy bath vibes.
8. A hydrating facial cleanser, because cleaning your skin should NOT mean stripping it of its vital oils! Seriously, your skin *needs* the healthy bacteria and oils that traditional foaming cleansers tend to strip away. Protect your lipid barrier with a moisturizing cleanser (like this one) that rids the skin of the day's grime while simultaneously hydrating it to its plump glory.
9. An all-in-one hydrating milk toner that rehydrates your skin after cleansing. Use this in conjunction with a hydrating serum and a moisturizing cream, and watch your skin ~glow~.
10. A tube of Weleda Skin Food that's your new saving grace whenever the temps drop below freezing. This cream is a cult-favorite for soaking into the skin and creating a soft-lit, luminous glow that lasts. You can slather on a whopping amount to act as a moisturizing mask, or apply a pea-sized amount in lieu of your typical moisturizer.
11. A cuticle oil because dry, cracked hands are inevitable this time of year, and the secret to growing healthy nails is a well-nourished root! And that means keeping the cuticles as moisturized as possible. Well, this oil contains vitamin E, which just so happens to be one of the best cuticle moisturizers available.
12. A set of vitamin C under eye masks that'll brighten uneven tones under the eyes, while helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you need immediate glow before an outing with your boo, you should totally get your hands on these.
13. A rose remedy mask to soothe red and irritated skin while providing deep hydration. Plus, this jar is HUGE! It'll last forever, so this is basically an investment product that won't break the bank.
14. A lip mask, because while you're masking, you may as well nourish your lips, too, right? This mask contains hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract, and white rose to hydrate dry lips and add a natural plump. This is great to use during a spa night, but you can also use this during your morning routine to start your day off with some luscious lips! 💋
15. A jar of Aquaphor healing ointment, because hear me out — Aquaphor isn't just for fading scars or stowing into a diaper bag. It's the skincare community's secret to glowing skin! Many people use Aquaphor for "slugging," a skincare practice that uses an ointment after a nighttime routine to seal all the hydrating serums and moisturizing creams in. I've been slugging for the past year with Aquaphor, and, GEEZ! I've never woken up with softer skin in my life.
16. A serum stick to keep your skin clear and glowing all year round. This formula contains green microalgae and lactic acid to minimize breakouts, while calendula flower replenishes the skin with hydrating and soothing properties. Basically, it's a serum that CAN do both.
17. A rosewater spray that you can easily spritz on throughout the day to amp up your skin's glow factor. This spray contains rosewater, an antioxidant that keeps breakout- and redness-prone skin in check.
18. A gentle gel cleanser that you'll want to get ahold of if you're looking to give your skin a good cleansing while also soothing it at the same time! Chamomile and calendula both work to calm skin that's easily irritated — bye-bye, winter redness.
19. A Tree Hut Tropic Glow whipped body butter, because your body's skin also deserves some love this season. This body butter smells like a warm, vanilla-y tropical dream, and it seeps into the skin to provide a lasting hydration.
20. A soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your skin glowy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help get rid of breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.
