    If You’re A New (Or Even Not-So-New) Cat Owner, Check Out These 26 Things That Reviewers Say Are Must-Haves

    From grooming, to toys, and everything in between.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of grooming gloves so that you can comb your cat while petting them at the same time. With 225 silicone grooming tips, your cat can finally slip into a state of zen as you massage their excess fur away.

    A blue and black grooming glove covered in cat fir and
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought so many products over the years to remove hair off my cat. THIS product really works great!!! Spray a little water as they advise on little nubs and massage your cat. Keep rubbing until gloves are full then peel hair off them. My cat loves them and they remove more loose hair than any other product. A must-have!" –Debbie

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).

    2. An Oxyfresh water additive for the cat in your life who is quite particular about their dental snacks. This water additive is flavorless, meaning your cat won't even know that they're drinking something that will help make their breath smell fresh and their teeth and gums stronger.

    reviewer holding container of the water additive next to pet bowl filled with water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In all seriousness I am quite pleased with the product. My cat always wants to give me a kiss but unfortunately she reeks of kibble and salmon. I have taken on the challenge of getting her to brush her teeth to no avail. Her gums and teeth are healthy for sure but I still worried about her dental care. Using this product has made a change. Now I don't mind her coming up and sleeping and when she [yawns], I don't feel like I got served tuna on the comforter. In conclusion this is a great product and must-have for all pet owners!" —Jose

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).

    3. A pair of claw trimmers to shape up the claws of your feline companion. This trimmer has a safety guard to prevent over-cutting your cat's claws, a locking mechanism to ensure that there are no slip-ups, and a built-in nail file that slides into the handle for a kitty manicure that is purrfect.

    reviewer holding blue and white claw trimmers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Smooth use and heavy duty. Best nail clippers I have owned. Must-buy!" –A. Isenberg

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).

    4. A pair of bite-proof grooming gloves so that you can avoid the inevitable scratches from bathing and claw trimming. These gloves are 16 inches long, meaning that your precious forearms will remain protected, too.

    reviewer wearing the gray glove while playing with their fluffy cat
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These gloves could probably protect me if a mountain lion tried to bite! I've never worn gloves this strong, yet are so very easy to clench my fist. Many of the other reviewers were right on! I can't sing enough praises about the quality and the price." –Gypsy J.

    "I do TNR and work with local animal vaccination clinics, these are an absolute MUST-HAVE! I'm very happy with the gloves." —Nathan

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two lengths).

    5. A cardboard cat scratching pad that'll give your cat something other than your precious rug to scratch at. Plus, this pad will assist your cats in their natural nail-filing routine.

    A cat sitting on top of a cardboard cat scratching pad
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "As a multi-cat household, I've become a bit of a connoisseur of the durability of cardboard scratchers for cats. This three-pack is less expensive than what we can find in our local big box store and are beloved by our cat household for the XL size which is perfect for laying on while shedding those claw sheaths!" –Brooke

    "My cats are obsessed with this! They even sleep on it!!! An absolute must-have if you are a cat 🐈 owner!" —Tasha

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $18.24+ (available in two colors).

    6. A sprayer-and-scrubber-in-one shower head, because a human-sized showerhead can be too intense for your delicate feline companion. This shower head is low-flow and handheld, meaning that you will be able to gently wash the soap off of your cat with ease.

    a black cat being washed by a blue handheld shower head
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Where has this been my whole life!!! This thing is a game- changer!!! No more loud water constantly running and scaring fur babies. This cut bath time for my cats by like 60%!!!! Do yourself a favor and just buy this now. You won’t regret it." –Stephanie Boysen

    "The most amazing product. Bath time is now so easy. This is a must-have and easy to use." —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $18.32.

    7. And while we're on the subject of baths, a bath brush with silicone teeth to really get between your cat's fur and scrub their bodies. Pro tip: this brush works great as a massage comb for those dry moments in between washes, too.

    a striped cat being brushed with a purple silicone brush that fits in the palm of a hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg, this brush is amazing. The amount of fur I got off my cat after the first use is unbelievable. Now, I use it about 3 to 4 times a week and my cat's fur has never looked so good. It's shiny and soft! My cat absolutely loves it. If you have a cat you must get this. You won't regret it!!!!" –Rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).

    8. An interactive toy maze for the cat who scoffs at mere toy mice. This treat toy is great for keeping your cats engaged and stimulated while you do other things, like tick off chores from your daily to-do list.

    four cats crowded around a cardboard interactive cat toy
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is way more than I expected in many ways, easy to put together, great construction, and has science behind slow-eating puzzles for cats. It challenges them and makes them work for treats. It keeps my cat busy and entertained while I work, kids love watching cat work on getting a snack." —Anita

    "Must-have! As an owner of six cats, i must say this toy is a hit with all of them I placed a few treats inside and it kept them busy and entertained for hours. We love this toy!" —sandra

    Get it from Amazon for $15.94.

    9. A pet-eye wipe to help your cat clean the tired out of their eyes, because the Sandman visits your feline companion, too!

    a person cleaning their beige cat&#x27;s eye with an eye wipe
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "These work so good on my Persian cat whose eyes are constantly crying. I use them once or twice a day and usually only go through two per time if his eyes get really bad. His gunk builds up really hard, and these wipes immediately soften it all up and leave his eye area nice and clean. Would recommend 100%." —Paloma A

    "We are a 501c3 rescue. It is kitten season and along with kittens comes lots of gunky matted eyes. These are the BEST at helping us clear up these babies' eyes. This product is a must-have!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two versions).

    10. A battery-powered nail buffer for the cats in your life with extra-sharp claws. This tool works great after a claw trimming session to buff out any sharp edges that might cause some unnecessary nicking down the line.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have to say I’m satisfied with my purchase! The tool has a nice weight to it, feels sturdy, and it’s good quality. Fits perfectly in my hand too — not too big, not too small, and there’s a nice soft rubber or silicone grip that makes it very easy to handle." –Sophia Landa

    "A must-have! I really like how quiet it is and it works amazingly." —Erik

    Get it from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in two designs).

    11. A catnip-filled toy is sure to be a treat every time. Simply stuff the toy with catnip and watch the chaos ensue — away from your couch — as your cat tries to dig the catnip from inside this toy.

    an orange cat holding a soft carrot-shaped catnip toy
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I got my carrot and with not much hope and threw it on the floor. It exploded immediately. My orange cat went HARD on kicks, licks, snouts, breaths, drools, and more kicks for THREE HOURS." –Elisa

    "Our cat, Taco, pounced on the chili pepper seconds after he saw it, and is now almost frantically tearing at it, in a bear hug. He can't decide whether to rub his face on it or chew on it! In between kicking at it with his hind paws! I'm calling this toy a must-have, at least for our Tacocat!" —Clark

    Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in five designs).

    12. And if your cat isn't too interested in catnip, an interactive laser pointer, because playtime is not just about having fun — it's important for keeping your cat active and maintaining their cognitive health, too.

    a cat chasing a red laser from an automatic laser pointer
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have two very active cats, and they both love chasing the red dot. But the standard ones require me to push the tiny button, and sometimes I am utterly swamped with work. So I ordered this for them, and they are HUGE FANS. They hear it whirr on, and they are all set to play for fifteen minutes. They know exactly where the red dot comes from, but they don't care! Fun to watch them play, and it keeps them out of my hair for a while!" —Dawn

    "A must-have if you need to study and the fur babies get bored." —Richard

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four styles).

    13. A Gorilla Grip rubber bath mat to make sure your feline doesn't slip during bath time (they're pretty agile creatures, but their smooth paws are no match for wet porcelain). Baths stress cats out a ton, so any measure to ensure an easygoing experience for your cat is worth taking.

    a reviewer photo of an orange cat on the clear tub mat
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The number of suction cups assures this mat won’t slip! It works perfectly on the smooth surface of my tub. No more near wipeouts while showering." –Kathy K

    "I don't usually write reviews, but this one is a must. EVERY suction cup on the Gorilla Grip bathmat works! They all hold their suction firmly so there's no concern about the mat slipping and not staying in place, thus causing a potential fall. Per instructions, I washed it before installing but have not tried to clean it yet. However, I trust that it will wash nicely thus removing any mold and bath debris. This is a wonderful product and is just as described. The price is right as well!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two pack sizes and 20 colors).

    14. A self-grooming cat toy that will provide your cat with those cute cheek scratches while you're too caught up with your daily tasks. I have a few of these toys adhered to multiple corners in my home to help my cats brush their fur as they are passing by. Pro tip: add the included catnip to the slots on either side of the toy to turn groom time into playtime.

    a black and white cat rubbing its face on a catit grooming toy that adheres to any corner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Might need more of these! My cat loves to rub on it and the catnip is a perk! It was easy to attach to the corner and hasn’t moved since I put it on. I like that I can snap it off to clean and change out the catnip. Definitely a must-have!" –Someone

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    15. A double-tiered pet food storage container helps keep your kitty kibble as fresh as possible. This product has two compartments, which is great for those who have multiple cats on different diets. Or perhaps you can store your cat's food in one container, and their dry treats in the other. The possibilities are endless!

    a cat infront of a blue and transluscent double-tiered plastic cat food container, a bag of dry food, and a trash can for size comparison
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are a must-have for a multi-pet household. I bought four sets — one for our Blue Heeler's food, one for our wiener dog’s food, one for our cats’ food, and one for our cats’ litter. They work perfect and I love that the scoop was included. Another thing I love is that they are on wheels. It makes it so much easier to move the containers around. I’m so happy I bought these — they are so worth the money!" –Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).

    16. A grooming brush for cats who have some extra knots in their fur from writhing around all day. This brush is self-cleaning, meaning that you won't have to worry about anything but listening to your kitty purr as you rid them of a matted coat. Some reviewers even say that their pets fight over this brush, so you know it must be good.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My dogs and cats fight over who can be brushed first when they see me take it out. :) They love this brush unlike others I have used in the past! Super easy to clean! A must-have!!!" –Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six variations).

    17. A Greenies Pill Pocket treat that is just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal. Simply place your cat's pill inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they think is a yummy snack.

    three greenie treats: one with a pill outside of it, one with a pill inside of it, and one with a pill inside of it and the treat molded around the pill so as to hide it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A must-have for giving pills to cats. So easy to use and good ingredients. Works successfully with our cats — they gobble it right up and aren't aware of the pill inside." –Barry

    Get it from Amazon for $6.48.

    18. An Advantage II topical flea prevention and treatment for small cats who like to go on adventures in the great outdoors. This treatment works within 12 hours of application and gets rid of fleas in all stages of life to break the flea life cycle that is currently taking place in your kitten's fur.

    The treatment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My three cats got fleas from the outside cats when I walked them and this stuff worked within 24 hours. One of my cats is permanently small at 6.5 pounds so we used the small for her and got a double box of the larger cat stuff for the other two. It worked on all of them." —Heather

    "Must-have during the fleas and tick season!" —Emily

    Get a four-month supply from Amazon for $47.98.

    19. A round warming cat bed to provide your cat with a comfortable place to lounge. This bed is perfect for those with cats who only sleep in the places most inconvenient to you (like right on your pillow).

    Reviewer&#x27;s cat lounging on the circular fleece-lined pet bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Having two cats that live outdoors, this is such a great investment. On the cold mornings and cold days, they are always in them and staying very warm. Easy to clean, just put inside out when cleaning out all the hair. Extremely sturdy and a pet must-have. My cats love this bed and would recommend to anyone." —Patricia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.74.

    20. A Petstages treat-dispensing puzzle that'll help your kitty slow down if they seem to eat as quickly as you serve them their food.

    a cat uncovering a treat from the puzzle board
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This toy is awesome! At first, my cat didn't understand it — I would put the treat in and cover it, and he thought it was gone. So I started putting treats in the cups uncovered and he would just eat out of the cups. After a couple of days of that, I put the treat in and just partially covered it, so he could see it, but had to move the drop out of the way to get the treat. Once he'd mastered that, I was able to cover it completely and he knew to move the drop to get the treat. We haven't gotten to the advanced level with the pegs yet. It's SO much fun teaching him and seeing him get the hang of it, and it's great for indoor cats to have a mental challenge and 'hunt' for their food. Highly recommend!" —Trudi M. Rosenblum

    "My cat figured this out very quickly, and it’s fun to watch him open each treat area. So glad I got this. A definite must-have for cat owners." —wanda

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    21. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    gray mat under three pet bowls filled with food under automatic feeder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a must have! Easy to clean and durable." —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five sizes and 26 colors).

    22. A PetSafe feeder ball that'll keep mealtime fun, while simultaneously stimulating your high-energy cat's mind with play.

    a cat sitting with the toy in front of them
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Our cats love this and it's the perfect way to give them food overnight without them eating all of it within the first 30 minutes and vomiting on the kitchen floor! They really like the challenge, and the size makes it really easy to regulate the amount of food we are giving them. We got two of them so they could both play/eat and that really solved our problems." —Charity Crabtree

    "My cat has way too much energy so I bought this to see if it would keep him busy and it sure does. I put a small handful of treats in and he loves pushing this ball around the living room. The design is great, allowing for the holes to adjust to the size of the treat. A must-have for any cat owner." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $6.45+ (available in four colors).

    23. An interactive tunnel and assortment of toys, is essentially like the cat version of a ball pit: once inside, your cat will never want to get out.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Bought this bundle for my three cats. They love it all!!! The tunnel is bigger than I expected. It can fit all three of my 1+ year old, average weight, female, and domestic short hairs. Tight fit with all three of them but bigger than I thought anyway! Room to run and turn around. The toys are super fun!!! So many fun colors and textures — there’s something in here that each of my cats likes. I think this is a great deal!!!!" —Eli

    "This amazing tunnel with windows is a awesome toy for cats. They can run through it or for extra peace just lay in it. A must-have toy for cats." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three shapes).

    24. A Catit flower water fountain, since some cats prefer running water to water that sits still in a bowl. This fountain filters water to ensure that your cat has a crisp and clean drink every time. I'm naming this a "must-have" since my cat, Katja, only ever wanted to drink water from my bathroom faucet until I bought her a water fountain.

    an orange cat looking at water flowing in a green and white fountain
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is so stinking cute. My cats were scared of it at first, but now they love it. :) I bought it with the Catit multi-feeder and it looks great. It is very quiet, unless it needs to be refilled." –Jamie

    "My cats love it!!!! I always hated the idea of giving my cats stagnant water, one refuses to even drink standing water, forces me to open a faucet so he can lap at flowing water...until now! No more meowing by the faucet for a human to open, they just walk over and drink!!!! Very easy to clean and the basic filter keeps material from getting in. A must-have for finicky cats, so healthy for them to drink more water as well!" —JeNRG

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).

    25. A PetUltimates probiotics for cats, because you care about your sweet little kitty who has trouble using the bathroom. This probiotic comes in a powder form and mixes into your cat's wet food effortlessly.

    a black cat sitting on a floor with a bottle of probiotics in front of them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a must-have [if] you are a new to having kittens/cats. The transition to a new home can be stressful for cats and that can cause digestive issues. We recently adopted kittens and were excited to have them join our family. We had everything ready for them before taking them home. The foster parent gave us some of their own [food] so that we can mix it with what we have and transition slowly as not to cause digestive issues. We followed the instructions but the kittens started having diarrhea and started losing weight a week after we got them home. I searched on Amazon and found this probiotic. It’s easy to use, just sprinkle on dry or wet food and mix in. It doesn’t smell great to me but the kittens didn’t seem to mind. It worked to help them within 2-3 days. Now I use it whenever I am switching to to a new food or whenever digestive issues come up. It’s great to have on hand and a little goes a long way." —Angie

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95.

    26. And a Gorilla Grips litter box mat so that you'll never have to worry about stepping on litter ever again. This mat traps litter and dust from your cat's paws, and is washable, too.

    a grey litter mat under a hooded litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I hate stepping on stray cat litter! We have a cat it jumbo hooded box, which controls odor and most litter for our two adolescent male cats. I also recommend what another reviewer posted. Turn the box away so your cats have more chance to wipe their paws before hitting the linoleum." –Karyn

    "This mat is a life-saver! Lol. It's so easy to clean. All I have to do is run the vacuum over it. My cats no longer drag litter through the entire house. If you have cats, this mat is a must-have." —ShannonMiller

    Get it from Amazon for $14.15+ (available in seven sizes and 13 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.