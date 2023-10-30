Just 27 Things That Your Elderly Cat Will Thank You For Buying

1. A cave cat bed, because cats love to lounge in enclosed spaces. This super-plush bed gives a sense of security to your elderly cat who may no longer have the energy to reach their go-to cozy napping place at the top of your closet.
2. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!
3. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around, especially if your sweet feline is having trouble seeing these days! This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
4. A pet food storage system is perfect if you have a multi-cat home and need to keep your elderly cat's medical grade food away from your new kitty's kibble.
5. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.
6. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is practically a necessity if your cat needs extra help to groom themselves these days.
7. And on the topic of grooming, a Paul Mitchell foaming waterless shampoo for your cat who may not be able to reach certain areas of their body on their own. This foaming wash's pH is formulated specifically for animals, which means that it won't strip any necessary oils from your cat's skin that act as a protector from the world.
8. A plush self-warming cat bed so comfortable, you'll wish it came in human size. Your senior feline will adore this cozy cocoon for their lil' naps.
9. A plush purring pillow for cats that need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for cats of all ages who crave plush textures and soothing sounds as they snooze away.
10. A Greenies dental treat, because a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats promote gum and tooth health, which is imperative for any aging cat! Plus, they'll give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.
11. An Advantage small cat flea treatment that'll provide sweet relief to your indoor/outdoor cat. Fleas can cling onto your cat even if they don't stray too far from your home these days (read: they just chill on your porch now). This treatment attacks fleas at all stages of life, making the annihilation of those pesky little critters hassle-free.
12. A Pet MD ear wipe, because nobody likes an ear infection, and cats especially don't like it when humans clean their ear infections. These wipes are gentle, alcohol-free, and contain aloe vera to help soothe your old pal's aching ears.
13. An Oxyfresh water additive for the cat in your life who is quite particular about their dental snacks. This water additive is flavorless, meaning your cat won't even know that they're drinking something that will help make their breath smell fresh and their teeth and gums stronger.
14. A Thundershirt, because all cats are skittish — so there's no reason to fret if your elderly cat seems worried when storms strike these days. This is basically like a weighted blanket for your cat, which is particularly helpful for those suffering from dementia or age-related stress.
15. A Greenies Pill Pocket treat that is just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal. Simply place your elderly cat's pill inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they think is a yummy snack.
16. A PetUltimates probiotics for cats, because you care about your sweet fur baby who has trouble using the bathroom. This probiotic comes in a powder form and mixes into your cat's wet food effortlessly.
17. A pack of Burt's Bees dander-reducing wipes for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. These wipes are great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world, while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.
18. A PetSafe feeder ball that'll keep mealtime fun, while simultaneously stimulating your cat's mind with play.
19. A bag of Cosequin capsules, because supplements are imperative for anyone as they get older — even cats! These ultra-soft chews are perfect for supporting joint health in any senior cat.
20. A tent activity center if your cat *wants* to play, but doesn't have the energy to chase lasers or toy mice around the house. This activity center has a plush base that'll be a cozy spot for them to sit as they reach for the toys hanging from above.
21. A pet step, because some cats need help when climbing onto higher places. Put this near the couch or bed to help your feline get to the places they need to go.
22. A pet eye wipe to help your sweet, little old cat wipe away those tear stains that they can't seem to get to themselves these days.
23. A fluffy fleece blanket, because cats love warmth! Place this in your cat's bed, or wherever else they love to lounge and watch them purr their way to dreamland in no time.
24. A litter box that's easily accessible and gives your senior cat the privacy they need as they go #2.
25. A Forticep itch relief spray for the cats in your life who do not respond well to baths. This spray is antibacterial, antifungal, and is said to help to heal wounds, which is always great to have on hand for your more adventurous indoor/outdoor cat.
26. An orthopedic bed that molds to your cat's body to help soothe any muscle or joint pain they may have. Think of this bed like a body pillow for your four-legged buddy.
27. A pack of denim print diapers, because poop happens (see what I did there?) — there's no reason your cat *shouldn't* look cool as heck while avoiding accidentally using your new couch as a WC.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.