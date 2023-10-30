BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Things That Your Elderly Cat Will Thank You For Buying

    So that they can elevate their retirement era.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cave cat bed, because cats love to lounge in enclosed spaces. This super-plush bed gives a sense of security to your elderly cat who may no longer have the energy to reach their go-to cozy napping place at the top of your closet.

    An orange-and-white cat sitting inside a tan cave bed with a single pom-pom hanging at its opening
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My two cats are somewhat picky, one more than the other. One of my babies did love it at first sight, though, and is already sleeping in it. The bed itself is cozy and cute! Ready for the colder weather." —Jackie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    2. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!

    a pot overgrown with cat grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I poured about a quart of water with Miracle-Gro in it over the seeds, and it drained immediately into the drip tray which filled up. I figured it would just suck up the water out of the tray as needed. Then, I left it alone for five days while on a business trip. When I came home, the grass was 8 to 10 inches high and very thick and fluffy. My cats loved it!" —Laura Byrd

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    3. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around, especially if your sweet feline is having trouble seeing these days! This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    the silicone mat with food and water on it and a cat in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these to use as a mat for our cat water bowls. Previously, I used a small towel but realized the water my cats were sloshing out…was harming my wood floor. These mats were perfect. I have one on a wood floor and one on a carpeted area. For some reason, my cats like to put their paws into the bowl and swirl their water around. Now…if kitty wants to slosh, the mat catches anything that gets outside of the bowl. No more air-drying my floors after a mishap. Very happy." —AngelaG

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five sizes and 27 colors).

    4. A pet food storage system is perfect if you have a multi-cat home and need to keep your elderly cat's medical grade food away from your new kitty's kibble.

    a cat smelling a two tiered airtight pet food container with a transparent body and navy lids
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We hated picking up litter and food bags heavier than us so this is definitely a game-changer! It's an awesome find and organizing idea. My husband was so happy to see that it came with a scoop!" —P Bocanegra

    Get it from Amazon for $32.44+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).

    5. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We just got yesterday and applied it three times a day like instructed, and my baby’s cut is practically GONE! It was super bloody and irritated yesterday, but this morning, he woke up with it all dried up and no longer super red. I could tell it wasn’t stinging when I applied because he wouldn’t try to move. Amazing stuff!" —Senia.MC

    Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three sizes).

    6. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is practically a necessity if your cat needs extra help to groom themselves these days.

    A white and grey cat sitting next to a huge ball of fur
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I brushed off enough cat hair to have another cat. I would recommend this brush if you want to brush your fur babies bald. It won't actually ever happen, them being bald, but it is so satisfying to see that fur pile up next you as you spend 30 minutes brushing your cat or dog." —Charly

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five styles and four sizes).

    7. And on the topic of grooming, a Paul Mitchell foaming waterless shampoo for your cat who may not be able to reach certain areas of their body on their own. This foaming wash's pH is formulated specifically for animals, which means that it won't strip any necessary oils from your cat's skin that act as a protector from the world.

    a soft cat laying with clean fur
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did a couple of pumps of this and covered him completely in the areas I know were directly bothering him. I was pretty liberal with it, I massaged it in, and used a silicone cat brush to disperse it. I think it really helped. This cat HATES water anything, but did not move away and was actually purring when I was putting it on him and brushing him." —La Bella

    Get it from Amazon for $10.85.

    8. A plush self-warming cat bed so comfortable, you'll wish it came in human size. Your senior feline will adore this cozy cocoon for their lil' naps.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Purchased this in the small size for my senior female kitty and she loves it. I had purchased similar cat beds in the past that were ok, but went with this brand this time when other cats in the house commandeered them. This bed is taller than the others I purchased. Very soft and I washed it after receiving it using a front loader washer with no problem. Used low heat in the dryer, and it came out really soft and fluffy. My cat took about 20 minutes before she settled in it and she seemed very content. Plenty of room for her to curl up and be cozy. Would recommend to others looking to buy this." —Twinkie

    "I’ve had this for three days and my senior cat has spent at least 36 of those 72 hours in this bed. She took one sniff and it was instant love. I set it in front of her favorite heat vent. I plan on keeping this as long as it lasts. Looks durable, tho haven’t had it very long. There is non-slip bumps on the bottom, which would be nice if I had to move it to the wood floors. The medium was the right size for a very average size cat." —Valerie

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).

    9. A plush purring pillow for cats that need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for cats of all ages who crave plush textures and soothing sounds as they snooze away.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We foster kittens and their moms. It did its job. This has worked on two of our three families of kittens. The kittens could focus on this and play. Even the moms liked it initially." —Spud's Place

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    10. A Greenies dental treat, because a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats promote gum and tooth health, which is imperative for any aging cat! Plus, they'll give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.

    a cat&#x27;s paw grabbing the box of greenies treats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our two senior cats like these treats. We give them a couple at night, and they seem to help with keeping their teeth clean and avoiding the dreaded, expensive cleaning by the vet." —Linda in NC

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98.

    11. An Advantage small cat flea treatment that'll provide sweet relief to your indoor/outdoor cat. Fleas can cling onto your cat even if they don't stray too far from your home these days (read: they just chill on your porch now). This treatment attacks fleas at all stages of life, making the annihilation of those pesky little critters hassle-free.

    a green and white box of flea treatments with 4 monthly doses suitable for cats 5-9 lbs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It seemed to take a few days to kick in, but once it did, boy did it! They scratched maybe a couple times a week or two later for the new fleas but nothing near what they did without it, and after a week or two after the flea life cycles were stopped, they hardly ever scratched. I bought the one for smaller weights just to be sure kitties didn't get a reaction, and they did not, no fur loss; fur from flea scratching actually healed. They did not seem to be bothered by any smell of it and hardly could tell I applied it. Took a small amount and I hardly noticed any strong odor. It actually worked very well for all stages of the fleas and for about 6 weeks. Easily comparable to Revolution without the vet visit just to get a script." —Amazon Customer

    Get the version for small cats (5-9 lbs.) from Amazon for $47.98 for the version for large cats (9+ lbs.) for the same price (also available in multipacks).

    12. A Pet MD ear wipe, because nobody likes an ear infection, and cats especially don't like it when humans clean their ear infections. These wipes are gentle, alcohol-free, and contain aloe vera to help soothe your old pal's aching ears.

    The ear wipes with before-and-after of a dirty ear and then clean ear
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cat was scratching at her ears A LOT, so I checked and there was clearly something yucky going on (smelled like a dirty sock). Once I looked, it was clear there was a lot of gross buildup. After one week of use, her ears are much better and almost back to normal." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    13. An Oxyfresh water additive for the cat in your life who is quite particular about their dental snacks. This water additive is flavorless, meaning your cat won't even know that they're drinking something that will help make their breath smell fresh and their teeth and gums stronger.

    reviewer holding container of the water additive next to pet bowl filled with water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In all seriousness I am quite pleased with the product. My cat always wants to give me a kiss but unfortunately she reeks of kibble and salmon. I have taken on the challenge of getting her to brush her teeth to no avail. Her gums and teeth are healthy for sure but I still worried about her dental care. Using this product has made a change. Now I don't mind her coming up and sleeping and when she [yawns], I don't feel like I got served tuna on the comforter. In conclusion this is a great product and must-have for all pet owners!" —Jose

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in four sizes).

    14. A Thundershirt, because all cats are skittish — so there's no reason to fret if your elderly cat seems worried when storms strike these days. This is basically like a weighted blanket for your cat, which is particularly helpful for those suffering from dementia or age-related stress.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gus-Gus is the end of a long line of farm cats. Sadly, as she reaches her old age (14), she has developed kitty dementia and random bouts of extreme separation anxiety. Nothing helped this increasingly bizarre and frustrating behavior. All night long, the screaming. Kitty Valium just made her stoned and screamy. We were at our wits end. So, I got the Thundershirt...it was extremely easy to figure out how to get it on her. She started purring, and then drooling, which is what she does when she is happy. No more anxiety, no more screaming, no more sitting on your head and licking your face with disturbingly intense affection. Just...Gus-Gus, the Thunder Cat." —S. Fiore

    Get it from Amazon for $40.62.

    15. A Greenies Pill Pocket treat that is just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal. Simply place your elderly cat's pill inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they think is a yummy snack.

    three greenie treats: one with a pill outside of it, one with a pill inside of it, and one with a pill inside of it and the treat molded around the pill so as to hide it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A must-have for giving pills to cats. So easy to use and good ingredients. Works successfully with our cats — they gobble it right up and aren't aware of the pill inside." —Barry

    Get it from Amazon for $6.48.

    16. A PetUltimates probiotics for cats, because you care about your sweet fur baby who has trouble using the bathroom. This probiotic comes in a powder form and mixes into your cat's wet food effortlessly.

    a black cat sitting on a floor with a bottle of probiotics in front of them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a must-have [if] you are a new to having kittens/cats. The transition to a new home can be stressful for cats and that can cause digestive issues. We recently adopted kittens and were excited to have them join our family. We had everything ready for them before taking them home. The foster parent gave us some of their own [food] so that we can mix it with what we have and transition slowly as not to cause digestive issues. We followed the instructions but the kittens started having diarrhea and started losing weight a week after we got them home. I searched on Amazon and found this probiotic. It’s easy to use, just sprinkle on dry or wet food and mix in. It doesn’t smell great to me but the kittens didn’t seem to mind. It worked to help them within 2–3 days. Now I use it whenever I am switching to to a new food or whenever digestive issues come up. It’s great to have on hand and a little goes a long way." —Angie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.66.

    17. A pack of Burt's Bees dander-reducing wipes for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. These wipes are great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world, while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.

    an orange cat sitting next to a yellow pack of dander reducing wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our cat was having a lot of dander on his back near the base of his tail. We kept up the brushing but it wasn't going away. We decided to go for the dander wipes. Well, I have used it twice and was blown away. His dander is pretty much all gone now. Plus his hair seems shinier and silkier after his brushing and using the wipes." —Tom

    Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $7.45 (available in four versions and various pack sizes).

    18. A PetSafe feeder ball that'll keep mealtime fun, while simultaneously stimulating your cat's mind with play.

    a cat sitting with the toy in front of them
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Our cats love this and it's the perfect way to give them food overnight without them eating all of it within the first 30 minutes and vomiting on the kitchen floor! They really like the challenge, and the size makes it really easy to regulate the amount of food we are giving them. We got two of them so they could both play/eat and that really solved our problems." —Charity Crabtree

    "My cat has way too much energy so I bought this to see if it would keep him busy and it sure does. I put a small handful of treats in and he loves pushing this ball around the living room. The design is great, allowing for the holes to adjust to the size of the treat. A must-have for any cat owner." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in four colors).

    19. A bag of Cosequin capsules, because supplements are imperative for anyone as they get older — even cats! These ultra-soft chews are perfect for supporting joint health in any senior cat.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I chopped them up and mixed them with wet food to give her an extra dose once a day on top of her Cosequin pill. Saw a significant difference in her activity! She is a 19-year-old kitty who has arthritis in her hips and sciatica in her spine. The vet gave me an expensive supplement that was essentially concentrated fish oil and vitamin E — it didn't make a big difference. [But there was a] noticeable difference within a week of starting Cosequin! Cheap and effective alternative to pet store supplements. Well worth every penny! Very affordable compared to alternatives." —Jess

    Get it from Amazon for $10.38.

    20. A tent activity center if your cat *wants* to play, but doesn't have the energy to chase lasers or toy mice around the house. This activity center has a plush base that'll be a cozy spot for them to sit as they reach for the toys hanging from above.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this and so does my cat! He's pretty lazy when it comes to playtime, often laying on his back and swatting at stuff which is why I thought this would be perfect, and it is! He sleeps under it even. It is a little wobbly, but reasonably durable." —Allison Cramer

    Get a stationary version from Amazon for $20.99 or a rocking version for $21.95.

    21. A pet step, because some cats need help when climbing onto higher places. Put this near the couch or bed to help your feline get to the places they need to go.

    a grey corduroy plus pet step in front of a reading chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Although the step is lightweight, the foam base material they use seems pretty sturdy and doesn't seem wobbly at all when my pet climbs (or more likely runs) up it to get to the bed. The cover was a huge selling point for me and looks far and away better than many of the other pet stairs I've seen on the market. Bonus? Love that you can buy replacement covers for it as well!" —J. Borges

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in three sizes and 16 colors).

    22. A pet eye wipe to help your sweet, little old cat wipe away those tear stains that they can't seem to get to themselves these days.

    a person cleaning their beige cat&#x27;s eye with an eye wipe
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These work so good on my Persian cat whose eyes are constantly crying. I use them once or twice a day and usually only go through two per time if his eyes get really bad. His gunk builds up really hard, and these wipes immediately soften it all up and leave his eye area nice and clean. Would recommend 100%." —Paloma A

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two designs).

    23. A fluffy fleece blanket, because cats love warmth! Place this in your cat's bed, or wherever else they love to lounge and watch them purr their way to dreamland in no time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these for the price and size. They are super cute and my foster cat loves them!! They fit great in the cat's travel kennel also. I got a size small...will be ordering again!!" —Cassy E

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–L and four colors).

    24. A litter box that's easily accessible and gives your senior cat the privacy they need as they go #2.

    a reviewers cat head first in the dome-shaped litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never before has a single product from Amazon improved my life more! Our old lady cat has difficulty squatting, and this is the fourth litter box we've tried to contain the spray from 'Princess Pee.' Kitty and humans are both loving this new pee palace. The steps force her to fully enter the box to get to the litter, meaning we are no longer dealing with pee spraying out of the box." — cosmic_blaze

    Get it from Amazon for $36.94+ (available in three colors).

    25. A Forticep itch relief spray for the cats in your life who do not respond well to baths. This spray is antibacterial, antifungal, and is said to help to heal wounds, which is always great to have on hand for your more adventurous indoor/outdoor cat.

    a white bottle with a black sprayer with flowers around the base of the bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Maxi-Wash cleaned up the lesion very easy. The spray bottle has a nice spray and it definitely did the trick. Since I bought it, I used it several times and it does seem to help control infection in cuts and scrapes." —Vlad

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

    26. An orthopedic bed that molds to your cat's body to help soothe any muscle or joint pain they may have. Think of this bed like a body pillow for your four-legged buddy.

    a cat cuddled in the pink bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most amazing item I have ever purchased for any cat. My 10-year-old will hardly get out of it. It's known as 'The Pink Thing' and I have emailed photos of my white cat, Isaac, in The Pink Thing to all my friends and relatives. [While in it,] he barely looks up. It's like he's returned to the womb — eyes contentedly closed, kneading furiously, purring. Thank you, thank you, for an unexpectedly plush and wonderful place for my sweet animal to spend his days!!!" —P. Dean Robertson

    Get it from Amazon for $33.96+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).

    27. A pack of denim print diapers, because poop happens (see what I did there?) — there's no reason your cat *shouldn't* look cool as heck while avoiding accidentally using your new couch as a WC.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat that is approximately 18–20 years old. I brought her in when she was sheltering under my deck. She now has an incontinence problem. I have tried so many [diapers] before I saw these and read a review from another cat parent. They do not leak and she is walking more comfortably than with the others. She’s about 7 pounds now so it was hard to find a fit. She can now go anywhere she wants without a problem and can nap on the sofa without extra towels!" —Nancy D.

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in sizes XS–M and in packs of eight, 16, and 48).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.