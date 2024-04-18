BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Amazon Beauty Products With Results That Make Them Worth The Splurge

    Because you (and your beauty routine) are worth it.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Dyson Airwrap, because, need we say more? This product is all over TikTok for its ability to create luscious salon-quality blowouts with minimal heat damage. It comes with a hefty variety of smoothing combs to ensure the best blowout for your hair type.

    Reviewer&#x27;s curled blonde hair after using the Dyson Airwrap
    amazon.com

    The Dyson Airwrap comes with a main body, 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel, 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, smoothing dryer, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, and a storage case. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my Dyson Airwrap! I've been wanting it for years and it was so worth the wait and the money. It's super easy to use and gives me healthy shiny soft curls. I got asked multiple times if I had just been to the salon. One hundred percent recommend buying it!!" —Jennifer

    Price: $599+ (available in three colors)

    2. A Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops Brightening Serum that people love for adding an instant glass-like finish to their skin. But this serum has potential long-term benefits, too — it contains niacinamide, which helps fade hyperpigmentation over time.

    a person before and after using the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this product already! Upon first application after using the Glow Recipe Toner I could already tell that this was for me! It's non-irritating and super moisturizing! The scent is lovely while being subtle, and the glass bottle itself makes me feel like a million bucks! I reviewed the toner, as well, so this pairs very nicely with it! I'm looking forward to the intense glow this product will continue to give my skin as I use it daily!" —Morgan

    Price: $35 

    3. A glow-enhancing SPF 40 sunscreen, because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula is tinted and has sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate.

    a person wearing the sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sunscreen. I’m always wary of “for everyone” tinted products because they aren’t usually made with us in mind. But this one hits the mark. It looks amazing on my brown skin. Non-streaky, no white cast. It gives my skin a subtle shimmer. The video and pics are in direct sunlight so you can see it in full effect [editor's note: see review photo above]. For reference, I have combination, 30-something-year-old skin. Glowscreen is officially in my skincare rotation." —Lovely91

    Price: $38

    4. A Saie buildable cream blush because it's the creme de la creme of buildable cream blushes that takes mere seconds to apply. This blush comes with a huge doe-foot applicator for maximum coverage and adds a subtle glow to your complexion.

    reviewer wearing the blush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just love this blush! Goes a long way and it doesn't take much to get that perfect cheeky blush. It will last me a long time. Also this shade looks very natural. Very happy with this purchase." —Julia

    Price: $25 (available in eight colors)

    5. An Iconic London illuminator that will make you GLOW with just one teensy little drop — you can apply this directly to the skin for a highlight that'll shine back to the heavens, or mix it in with your tinted moisturizer for a lit-from-within radiance. This is my go-to for whenever I have to look dewy, and I'm sure it will last me what will feel like the rest of eternity.

    Swatches of five different highlighter shades on a forearm, next to their respective ICONIC bottles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I mix a tiny drop with my liquid foundation and the mix gives me a perfect glow on my face. I don't think I can ever go without it." —Anna B.

    Price: $40 (available in three colors)

    6. An Ouai scalp and body scrub is a one-and-done product that'll exfoliate you from head to toe. This scrub contains sugar granules that whisk away grime and dead skin cells from both your scalp and body, and leaves behind a tropical yet luscious scent that makes you smell like you just left St. Barts. (Bougie!)

    Person holding a jar of OUAI scalp and body scrub with a dab of product on their finger against a natural backdrop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the Ouai hair products and decided to try the body scrub; and I'm glad I did. The smell is not overpowering it leaves a nice floral scent on your skin. After one use I noticed that the texture of my skin felt softer and did not agitate my eczema. It is pricey but worth every penny." —Shery

    Price: $40

    7. A T3 curling iron that countless hairstylists use for their celebrity clients' red carpet events. This tool heats up almost instantly and has a slew of heat settings to ensure you won't burn your precious locks!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far the best curling iron I’ve ever used! Saw it being used by a random person on TikTok, so I went to Amazon and figured I’d try it. And boy, I’m keeping this and bringing it everywhere I go! Sprayed my curls with medium hold hairspray and my curls last til the next day!!" —DGPE

    Price: $169.99 (available in four sizes and in two colors)

    8. A Kosas Revealer Concealer with full coverage and a dewy, lightweight finish. This is my personal go-to for blurring my dark circles and acne spots in one go.

    Five Kosas Revealer Concealers
    Kosas/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "Concealer is highly effective at concealing blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections on the skin. The formula provides full coverage without feeling heavy or cakey, and it blends seamlessly with the skin for a natural finish. The concealer also lasts for a long time, even in humid or hot conditions, without smudging or fading." —Svetlana

    Price: $30 (available in 39 shades)

    9. A reparative shampoo to restore your chemically-, heat-, or bleach-damaged hair lickity split. This shampoo contains a gazillion great-for-your-strands ingredients, but here are some notable ones. First up is Oribe's Signature Complex to defend hair against oxidative stress; next is an amino acid complex to fortify the hair cortex and moisturize the scalp and strands; and finally is argan oil to create a smooth, shiny finish from root to tip.

    person with medium-length hair, in car, wearing a sleeveless top and flippy hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair was burned to a crisp. Starting new! I’ve tried every high end shampoo on the market. This is the best of the best. My hair has never looked or felt better! I’m 60-years-old and my hair is soft and silky as a baby! Absolutely devoted to the entire line. The split end lotion, and oil are extremely excellent." —Caeli

    Price: $21+ (available in four sizes)

    10. Eight Saints eye cream if you want it to look like you've had your eight hours of beauty rest, but in actuality, you've only had five. This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.

    reviewer photo of the container of eye cream
    reviewer before and after, day 1 and day 6
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.

    Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell

    Price: $36

    11. A SPF 46 EltaMD face sunscreen that has a cult following for a reason. This sunscreen is noncomedogenic and calms the skin, making it a favorite amongst sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

    Close-up before and after comparison of a reviewer&#x27;s nose and mouth showing skin improvement
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first bought this from my dermatologist's office as they highly recommended it. it is is great for sensitive skin and and very moisturizing. I have rosacea and wear it everyday. It isn't too thick or heavy and doesn't clog your pores. I use makeup over it sometimes and it lays well under makeup." —Di P.

    Price: $43

    12. A Gisou honey-infused hair perfume, because most typical perfumes contain alcohol, which is basically a moisture-vampire when it comes to the hair! Protect your hair from the stripping effects of alcohol-based perfumes and opt for this one, which smells like honey and contains a blend of Mirsalehi honey and argan oil to refresh dry hair.

    a reviewer holding the hair perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product, I did not know that they had hair perfume until I saw it on Instagram. It leaves your hair smelling good and fresh." —Nahomy

    Price: $44+ (available in two sizes)

    13. A lightweight hair oil if you're always looking for something super moisturizing that won't weigh down your cute curls!

    a reviewer with bouncy curls after using this hair oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a fabulous hair oil and does not weigh my hair down. My hair is long and over-processed and the Ghost Oil keeps it looking pretty. I always have some in the house. One of my favorite products!" —jane

    Price: $19 (available in two sizes)

    14. A K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask, which requires no rinsing! This formula has peptides inside, which help to restore elasticity and shape to bleached, damaged, or dry hair types!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ll admit I was extremely skeptical because every single 'viral product' I’ve tried so far I’ve been disappointed in...not this one! I used it for the first time this morning and could instantly tell a big difference with the first patch of hair I dried. I will definitely NEVER run out of this product again and in fact, I am planning to get the shampoo as well. I highly recommend this product for anyone that has dry or damaged, fine hair." —Stefanie

    Price: $29+ (available in two sizes)

    15. A St. Tropez self-tanning mousse is your saving grace if you're trying to start an even tan before summer rolls around, without the added UVA and UVB damage that traditional sun tanning brings.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rubbed a small amount on my legs with my hands in the bathtub and waited about 15 minutes before getting dressed in loose clothing. After six hours, I rinsed off as directed (this is actually an important step to avoid it smearing onto sheets/clothing — trust me, you'll still look tan). I went to bed thinking it only gave me a slight tint, but then I woke up the next morning and my legs had darkened to a beautiful, natural color, the same tint I usually achieve by the end of summer. There were no streaks at all." —M Kim

    Price: $44

    16. A resurfacing mask so that you can enjoy a luxurious masking session that also boosts your skin's radiance. This mask feels lightweight on the skin, but don't let that fool you — it works hard to get your skin glowing. It contains BHAs and enzymes to gently slough off dead skin cells and clear debris from clogged pores.

    a reviewer&#x27;s open jar of Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes, it is a bit pricy, but this small little jar adds such a pleasant experience in my skincare routine. I don't use it often. I reserve it for when I want to feel special and need a gentle exfoliation. Wonderful real rose fragrance. A little goes a long way." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $68

    17. A hydrating overnight mask, because the skin regenerates and takes care of itself while you sleep, folks, so it never hurts to give it a helping hand! Wake up with a glowing complexion, courtesy of this formula's moisturizing squalane and brightening vitamin C.

    bottle of Youth To The People face mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my (at least) third jar of Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask (vegan!). It is both rich and light in feel and I slather it on before bed. It has a soothing, gentle scent, too. Yummy but not overwhelming. I can struggle with an evening skin care that has too many steps — this is wonderfully one-step (after cleaning). My skin is smoother, softer, brighter. Heartfully recommended." —Johanna

    Price: $52

    18. An antioxidant-rich serum that makes us believe that the minds behind Shiseido are onto something. This serum is packed with reishi mushroom to help protect against oxidative stress, iris root extract to fortify moisture levels, hydroxyproline, which is a collagen-supporting peptide, and heartleaf extract to help oxygenate the skin.

    a model wearing the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The facial serum is unlike any other product. It relieves dry skin. I will continue to purchase this brand." —W.G.

    Price: $38+ (available in six sizes)

    19. A talc-free dry shampoo, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your hair moisture levels — this dry shampoo soaks up excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have black hair and a sensitive, flaky scalp and this disappears completely into my dark hair and doesn't irritate my scalp. It does have a white cast going on. But leave it alone for a few minutes or longer and then brush it out and it'll absorb. I've used this on day 3 hair after a tough workout and my hair looks good as new. The scent is strong but it reminds me of the Flowerbomb perfume, which I love. Even got compliments the first time I used this!" —Elaine

    Price: $28

    20. A Tatcha blurring primer if you are into the latest "satin skin" trend (which calls for skin that's in between dewy and matte). This will minimize oiliness and pore appearance while still letting your natural radiance peer through.

    a reviewer wearing the primer under their makeup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This primer is the best. I have tried all of them and this by far is the holy grail. Creates the most silky canvas on your skin. Your foundation looks flawless and your skin looks stunning. I wouldn’t switch to any other primer but this I’ve tried them all from Chanel, to Christian Dior, [and] pretty much everybody else in between. This is the one!" —Jayne

    Price: $54

    21. A pore extractor tool, because, sometimes, you just don't have the time to head to your esthetician's office for extractions. Use this tool to help get rid of comedones (those pesky little blackheads and whiteheads) that are scattered along your T-zone.

    a person holding the pore extractor tool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow. Just wow. I wasn’t sure what to expect but this thing really does what it advertises. It’s a bit uncomfortable because you’re essentially scraping your skin with a metal spatula, BUT, it really does work. It instantly removed my blackheads and was visibly removing oil buildup off my skin. I am very satisfied with the results. Will be using this often." —Nik

    Price: $99 (available in two colors)

    22. A Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum body scrub TikTokers love for smoothing the skin on their body lickety-split. Plus, it smells like a tropical vanilla getaway and the scent lingers on the skin long after use!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This body scrub is my new absolute favorite! Smells amazing and addicting. Leaves my body feeling silky smooth and moisturizing without any oily residue!" —Amy

    Price: $42

    23. A Color Wow root cover-up powder, because there are ways to cover up roots and greys without going to the salon every few weeks! Consider this product for any sparse areas in your roots between coloring.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One-hundred percent better than the sprays. I use to use coverup spray but would have to spray everyday to cover up. You have to read the instructions. Pat it into the hair like eyeshadow and it lasts beyond first day. It looks 100% real." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.50 (available in seven shades)

    24. A Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask with three different settings for diminishing fine lines, eradicating acne, and even purple light, which targets both lines and acne for those who experience adult breakouts. This has been a game-changer for me, a person who wants a line-free complexion but is still too afraid to dip into in-office injectables.

    a reviewer wearing the mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is expensive but worth the investment if [you] can afford it and [are willing to] commit to consistent, daily use. I’ve been using [it] for three weeks and can already see improvement in my nasal folds and laugh lines (around my mouth) in photos as well as in the mirror. I typically look for bargains and saw there were similar products for much cheaper, but this mask only needs three minutes per cycle and most of the cheaper versions require 20. I’m a working woman and new mom (at 37) and don’t have 20 extra minutes daily. The time savings made it worth it to me and I’m very happy with the purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $455

    25. A hydrating Jet Lag mask if your skincare routine is all about hydration, hydration, hydration. This mask applies like a rich cream while soaking into the skin immediately, and contains both glycerin and hyaluronic acid to flood the skin with water, while niacinamide brightens the complexion and provides antioxidant protection.

    a person holding the mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my go-to hydrating mask!! I have oily skin but when I need some hydration this is my go-to. I put it on as the last step of my nighttime skincare routine and wear it overnight. It’s not too thick and makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated!" —Maddie

    Price: $49

    26. A Sunday Riley Luna retinol sleeping oil that uses retinol and blue tansy oil to help resurface the skin and diminish redness and breakouts! Plus, unlike traditional drying retinols, this one comes in a lightweight oil that replenishes the skin overnight.

    a reviewer&#x27;s before and after shots with 12 hours in between
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product [is] on the expensive side — it's a miracle in a bottle. It improves redness and fine wrinkles, it gives an amazing glow next morning. Oily but you have to use it at night anyways as it's retinol. I use it 5 times a week. It improves acne somehow as well. This is my third bottle in 8 months so it lasts long, you don't have to apply much." —nina1984

    Price: $55+ (available in two sizes)

    27. And a RevitaLash lash-enhancing serum so that you can kiss lash extensions, falsies, and goopy mascara goodbye, once and for all!

    a reviewer&#x27;s lashes before and after using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff saved my lashes after they were so thin and brittle from 6 months of eyelash extensions. My lashes are now thicker, healthier, and WAY longer. I barely even have to apply mascara! They are so long! This stuff may be pricey, but it works so well." —David

    Price: $59+ (available in three sizes and in a kit)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.