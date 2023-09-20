Apparently, Men Think About The Roman Empire Non-Stop So I Made Them This Impossible Quiz

Buzz·Posted on 20 Sept 2023Apparently, Men Think About The Roman Empire Non-Stop So I Made Them This Impossible QuizThis quiz, unlike Rome, was actually built in a day.by Isabel DalyBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! If you haven't noticed, apparently men are obsessed with the Roman Empire. Warner Bros. Pictures/Isabel Daly The latest TikTok trend involves women asking the men in their lives about how often they think about the Roman Empire and the answer is "a lot." So, it's time to put that obsession to the test! I've whipped up this challenging trivia quiz to put your love of the Roman Empire to the test. What's your favourite bit of trivia about the Roman Empire? Share it it in the comments below!